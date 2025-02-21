North Tampa Christian Advances to Its First Final Four With Dominant Win Over Central Florida Christian
WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA - The North Tampa Christian Academy Titans (24-6) advanced to their first FHSAA State Final Four in program history with a 62-39 victory over Central Florida Christian Academy, on Thursday night, in the Class 1A Region Final.
Five-star junior power forward Toni Bryant led the Titans with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks, extending their winning streak to nine games dating back to Jan. 18.
Bryant was dominant in the first half, scoring 14 of his 17 points, including several powerful dunks.
"It's an amazing feeling. I'm thankful to my savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing us with the win," North Tampa Christian head coach Zach Reynolds said. "I believe we are clicking at the right time."
Three-star junior point guard Archie McFadden added 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while also leading the defense with a team-high three steals.
"I'm going to continue to play the way I have that got us here," Bryant said. "I am also going to continue to be a good teammate and make the right plays for my guys."
Fast Start Propels Titans to Victory
The game opened with both teams trading runs, but North Tampa Christian took a 17-13 lead after the first quarter. The Titans then closed out the half on a 9-2 run in the final two minutes, extending their advantage to 30-18 at halftime.
Central Florida Christian (21-9) was led by 6-foot-5 junior forward Julian DeClou, who finished with a game-high 20 points.
The Eagles, seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2019, fell short but will return three starters next season: DeClou, 6-foot-6 junior wing Alex Dipaolo, and 6-foot junior point guard Sean Storr.
The Titans will face Impact Christian Academy in the Class 1A State Semifinals on Tuesday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.