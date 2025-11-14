Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, November 14, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, November 14, for the semi final round of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games for the Semi Final Round of the Ohio playoffs, as No. 5 Archbishop Moeller hosts No. 9 St. Xavier, also the number one team in the state Elder hosts No. 16 Princeton.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
Ohio high school football will feature 20 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter the Semi Final Round of the playoffs.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, November 7. The slate is highlighted by No. 16 Princeton vs No. 1 Elder.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, November 14. The game of the night is North Ridgeville vs No. 8 Highland.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 14, 2025. Highlighted by Badin vs Tippecanoe.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Division 4 games on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Taft vs Indian Hill.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 14, 2025. Highlighted by Liberty-Benton vs Liberty Center.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Smithville vs No. 14 Kirtland.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is Mogadore vs East Canton.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.