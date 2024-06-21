2024 Ohio high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on your calendar for can't-miss matchups as 2024 Ohio high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming OHSAA season.
The season will begin for some teams on August 16, but most schools will play their first games on Friday, August 23. The 2024 schedule will conclude with the OHSAA state championships December 5-7.
2024 OHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 OHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 1: First week of practice
- August 19: Season begins (week of)
- August 23: First Friday Night
- October 26: Regular season ends
- October 27: Playoff qualifiers announced
- November 1: Regional playoffs first round
- November 8: Regional quarterfinals
- November 15: Regional semifinals
- November 22: Regional finals
- November 29: State semifinals
- December 5-7: OHSAA state championships*
* The 2024 OHSAA high school football state championships will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
