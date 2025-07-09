2026 4-Star Power Forward Alex Smith Transfers to Prolific Prep (Florida) for His Senior Season
Alex Smith, a 4-star rising senior power forward, is on the move for the 2025-2026 high school basketball season, Smith told High School on SI Florida on Tuesday.
Smith is rated as the No. 138 overall player in the nation, the No. 19 ranked power forward, and the No. 7 overall ranked player in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He is departing Upper Arlington High.
Smith is committed to playing collegiate basketball at Ohio State University, where he has been committed to the Buckeyes since last September.
Smith is the second Ohio State commit for the Class of 2026, where he joins Garfield Heights (Cleveland) four-star point guard Marcus Johnson who committed to the Buckeyes back in April of 2024.
"I've decided to transfer to Prolific Prep for my senior season", Smith released a social media post on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Thank you to Upper Arlington for everything, where I will always be a Golden Bear, I'm ready to start a new chapter in my book", Smith added.
Last season as a junior, Smith averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49% from the field for the Golden Bears. He played a key role where he helped Upper Arlington to the Division I Regional Tournament as well as taking home All-OCC Second Team and was named to the All-State Third Team last season.
Smith joins a loaded roster that features five-star rising senior shooting guard Caleb Holt, five-star rising junior small forward Bruce Branch III, five-star rising junior point guard Nasir Anderson, and four-star rising senior center Davion Adkins.
Smith plays for Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas Circuit where he has had an electrifying spring. The Ohio State coaching staff was on hand watching him during the May live period event.
The Crew is coming off a 35-6 season, losing in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals. They were led by two McDonald’s All-Americans in guard Darryn Peterson, now playing at Kansas and 6-10 forward Niko Bundalo, now playing at Ole Miss, a pair of Ohio natives who played their senior seasons in Napa, California.
