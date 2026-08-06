Can Mason's New-Look Defense Keep the Comets in the Greater Miami Conference Race?

Replacing an entire side of the ball is never easy, especially in Ohio's ultra-competitive Greater Miami Conference. That's the challenge facing Mason ahed of the 2026 football season, where the Comets will lean on an emerging offense while a rebuilt defense develops on the fly.

Mason Greater Miami Conference, Ohio Division I

Head Coach: Brian Castner 2025: 5-6 (5-4, 6th GMC)

Defense is where it starts for Mason. Not because it’s stout and boasts flashy numbers, but rather for its lack of experience.

New Faces Take Over on Defense

“We're replacing pretty much all the starters on defense,” said Mason head coach Brian Castner. “The defensive line is definitely going to be new and raw and green.”

Junior lineman AJ Kaylor returns and is a high-motor type who registered 11 TFL and 5.5 sacks last year. Interior lineman Joey Corcoran also returns.

And senior inside linebacker Dave Hutton is back. Hutton logged 57 tackles and five TFL in 2025.

“Again, we got some younger guys that are going to have to step up and fill those shoes,” Castner said.

Wrestling Mentality Shapes the Trenches

Castner would like to have a few wrestlers up front, such as last year’s graduated defensive lineman Bryan Oh. Oh placed 10th in the 285-pound weight class at the 2026 Ohio Division I state championships.

“I’m a big wrestling guy. I wrestled my whole life. It's what the trenches are all about; the push-pull and the leverage and finding angles and being able to be lower than the other guy or just find a way to be tougher than the other guy…If I can get a kid that can compete December, January and February in the wrestling room, I really look forward to watching them play football.”

Nagel Takes the Reins at Quarterback

On offense, Alex Nagel will lead the Comets. Nagel only threw 20 passes as a sophomore, but Castner is optimistic about his junior quarterback.

“We’re excited about him and what he's going to offer to the offense,” Castner said.

Offensive Playmakers Ready for Bigger Roles

Senior CJ Layton will be the featured rusher in the Mason backfield. Layton made the most of his carries last year, averaging 27 yards per run, and Castner said he is a culture guy.

“I’m real excited about CJ Layton at running back. He's kind of an unknown guy, but he's going to run hard. He’s a team guy. He's a guy that wants to do well for the team and not himself. It's actually really impressive hearing him speak to the team and watching him work. It's been a great summer for him.”

Castner hopes the senior receiver tandem of Chris Hubbard and Alec Cilley will have productive seasons. Hubbard and Cilley had limited action in 2025 but could break out this year.

“Chris Hubbard is a senior. I'm hoping to see him have a great year,” Castner said. “Alec Cilley is a senior. He is doing everything the right way on and off the field. He's being a leader. I'm really excited to watch him because he’s kind of been that backup quarterback over the last couple of years.

"He started playing receiver last year because we can't have him off the field even though he's a backup quarterback. He's done a lot of those things behind the scenes, and you become a fan of Alec Cilley because he does so many things right and you just want him to see success.”