Colerain Banking on Experience to Reverse Recent Struggles

After enduring several difficult seasons, Colerain believes the foundation for a turnaround is finally taking shape. With an experienced quarterback, proven playmakers at the skill positions and a veteran core returning along both the offensive and defensive lines, the Cardinals hope improved depth and continuity will translate into more victories in one of Ohio's toughest high school football conferences.

Colerain, Greater Miami Conference, Ohio Division I

Head Coach: Jordan Stevens

2025: 1-9 (1-8, 9th GMC)

The Cardinals will work from the inside out this year, fortifying the lines in an effort to control the action in the trenches.

Building From the Trenches

“We kind of started out young last year,” said Colerain head coach Jordan Stevens. “We actually returned three on the O-line and three on the D-line. So we returned quite a few and look to just get stronger…We really focused on building the O-line and D-line this year.”

Experienced Playmakers Return

At the skill positions, Colerain’s top receiver, Desean Flagg Jr., will lead the pass catchers. He grabbed 32 receptions for 616 yards, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.

“Desean Flagg really caught wind last year,” Stevens said. “I mean, he was huge for us last year. And he will step into that prime role this year.”

Aaron Jacobs and Tariq Evans also posted strong receiving numbers in 2025, and will provide additional depth to the receiving corps along with newcomer sophomore Chaz Forrester.

Evans and senior Trey Smith are expected to see significant time in the slot. Evans caught 22 balls for 312 yards last season.

Junior quarterback Roman Garr returns after throwing for more than 1,900 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. However, Garr isn’t one-dimensional. He gained more than 250 yards on the ground last year, and Stevens' aim is for his quarterback to improve on that in 2026.

“He really blew up last year as well,” the Cardinal coach said. “And we wanted to focus a lot on getting him back in the weight room this year, putting some weight on, getting him faster so that he can be a true dual threat.”

Secondary Could Be Defensive Strength

The secondary could be one of Colerain's biggest strengths, a four to five players come back. The secondary could be one of Colerain's biggest strengths. Colerain will rely on them in coverage and in the box to help linebackers Tristen Von Rissen and Riley Smith.

Von Rissen amassed 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six TFL last year, while Smith will have an opportunity to tally those types of numbers this year.

Confidence Growing Within the Program

“I think we're confident in the fact that we have some really good kids, really good character kids on this team,” Stevens said. “Now that we have some leaders and we don't have to focus so much on the discipline aspect of things, we can really focus on football…I think we have talent and we have a really good group of kids that are learning to win, learning to compete.”