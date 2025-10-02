High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 7 of the 2025 season on October 2-4

Brady Twombly

St. Xavier Bombers run the ball in the first half of a high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Elder Panthers, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at RDI Stadium in Cincinnati.
St. Xavier Bombers run the ball in the first half of a high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Elder Panthers, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at RDI Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 79 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday October 2 to Saturday, October 4 in the Cincinnati Metro, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up o the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 7 Elder is hosting No. 1 Archbishop Moeller and No. 8 St. Xavier is hosting Trinity on Friday night.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are four Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The first game, Owen County vs St. Henry, starts at 7 p.m.

Blanchester vs Clermont Northeastern

Clark Montessori vs Shroder Paideia Academy

Owen County vs St. Henry

Lockland vs Belmont

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 74 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Archbishop Moeller vs Elder at 7 p.m.

Anderson vs Turpin

Archbishop McNicholas vs Chaminade Julienne

Badin vs Bishop Fenwick

Batavia vs Western Brown

Batesville vs Greensburg

Beavercreek vs Springboro

Beechwood vs Walton-Verona

Bellbrook vs Franklin

Boone County vs Conner

Bourbon County vs Lloyd Memorial

Bracken County vs Gallatin County

Brownstown Central vs Madison

Campbell County vs Newport Central Catholic

Carlisle vs Waynesville

Centerville vs Miamisburg

Centerville vs Union County

Chillicothe vs Washington

Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Dayton Christian

Cincinnati Country Day vs Miami Valley Christian Academy

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Meadowdale

Clinton-Massie vs Wilmington

Colerain vs Lakota West

Connersville vs East Central

Cooper vs Dixie Heights

Deer Park vs Mariemont

East Central vs Connersville

East Clinton vs Bethel-Tate

Eastern Hancock vs Milan

Eaton vs Monroe

Edgewood vs Ross

Elder vs Archbishop Moeller

Fairfield vs Mason

Federal Hocking vs Manchester

Finneytown vs Indian Hill

Franklin County vs South Dearborn

Franklin County vs Spencer County

Frankfort vs Holy Cross

Gamble Montessori vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Goshen vs New Richmond

Grant County vs Western Hills

Greeneview vs Madison Plains

Hamilton vs Princeton

Harrison vs Mt. Healthy

Highlands vs Covington Catholic

Holmes vs Shelby County

Hughes vs Taft

Huntington vs Paint Valley

Indian Hill vs Finneytown

Iroquois vs Dayton

Jackson vs McClain

Kings vs Little Miami

La Salle vs Roncalli

Lakota East vs Middletown

Lakota West vs Colerain

Lawrence County vs Mason County

Lawrenceburg vs Rushville

Lebanon vs Milford

Loveland vs Winton Woods

Madeira vs Wyoming

Madison vs Valley View

Madison Plains vs Greeneview

Madison Senior vs Valley View

Manchester vs Federal Hocking

Mason vs Fairfield

McClain vs Jackson

Miami Trace vs Hillsboro

Middletown vs Lakota East

New Miami vs Purcell Marian

North College Hill vs Summit Country Day

North Decatur vs Eastern Greene

Northwest vs Talawanda

Oak Hills vs Sycamore

Piketon vs Southeastern

Princeton vs Hamilton

Roger Bacon vs Norwood

Ross vs Edgewood

South Dearborn vs Franklin County

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs Gamble Montessori

St. Xavier vs Trinity

Switzerland County vs South Decatur

Taft vs Hughes

Talawanda vs Northwest

Taylor vs Reading

Thurgood Marshall vs Ponitz Career Tech

Tippecanoe vs Xenia

Trinity vs St. Xavier

Valley View vs Madison

Valley View vs Madison Senior

Walnut Hills vs West Clermont

Washington vs Chillicothe

Williamsburg vs Fayetteville-Perry

Winton Woods vs Loveland

Withrow vs Woodward

Wyoming vs Madeira

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There is 1 Cincinnati high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 4, 2025.Western Hills vs Aiken, starts at 7:00 PM.

Western Hills vs Aiken

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio