Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday, October 23, through Saturday, October 25, in the Cincinnati Metro, including four games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week include games featuring top-ranked teams in Ohio, as No. 9 Princeton hosts Middletown and Muskegon travels to No. 5 Archbishop Moeller.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont, starts at 6:00 PM.
Gamble Montessori vs Shroder Paideia Academy
Newport Central Catholic vs Bellevue
Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 75 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Muskegon vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.
Anderson vs Loveland
Archbishop McNicholas vs Badin
Archbishop Moeller vs Muskegon
Batavia vs Clinton-Massie
Batesville vs Franklin County
Beechwood vs Bracken County
Bellbrook vs Ross
Berea vs Frankfort
Bethel-Tate vs Williamsburg
Bishop Brossart vs Trimble County
Bishop Fenwick vs Carroll
Blanchester vs Talawanda
Boone County vs Cooper
Bourbon County vs Pendleton County
Brookville vs Franklin
Campbell County vs Great Crossing
Carlisle vs Eaton
Carroll County vs Lloyd Memorial
Catholic Central vs Greeneview
Cincinnati Country Day vs Clark Montessori
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Summit Country Day
Clermont Northeastern vs East Clinton
Colerain vs Hamilton
Conner vs Scott
Connersville vs Shelbyville
Covington Catholic vs Mason County
Dayton vs Newport
Dayton Christian vs Thurgood Marshall
Deer Park vs Wyoming
Eastern Greene vs South Decatur
Eastern Hancock vs Union County
Edgewood vs Monroe
Fairfield vs Oak Hills
Fayetteville-Perry vs River Valley
Finneytown vs Taylor
Fisher Catholic vs Manchester
Gallatin County vs Owen County
Goshen vs Western Brown
Grant County vs Spencer County
Greensburg vs Purdue Polytechnic
Greenwood Christian Academy vs North Decatur
Harrison vs Northwest
Highlands vs Scott County
Hillsboro vs McClain
Holy Cross vs Ludlow
Huntington vs Piketon
Indian Hill vs Reading
Kings vs Walnut Hills
La Salle vs Mt. Healthy
Lakota East vs Lakota West
Lebanon vs Winton Woods
Lewis County vs Holmes
Little Miami vs West Clermont
Madeira vs Mariemont
Madison vs Owen Valley
Madison Senior vs Oakwood
Mason vs Sycamore
Miami Trace vs Washington
Miamisburg vs Springboro
Milford vs Turpin
New Miami vs Miami Valley Christian Academy
New Richmond vs Wilmington
North College Hill vs Norwood
Paint Valley vs Southeastern
Princeton vs Middletown
Purcell Marian vs Roger Bacon
Rushville vs South Dearborn
Ryle vs Simon Kenton
Salem vs Switzerland County
Shelby County vs Western Hills
St. Henry vs Walton-Verona
Stebbins vs Xenia
Taft vs Woodward
Valley View vs Waynesville
Western Hills vs Withrow
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Aiken vs Hughes, starts at 12:00 PM.
Aiken vs Hughes
Lockland vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Stivers School for the Arts vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy