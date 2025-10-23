High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 10 of the 2025 season on October 23-25

Brady Twombly

Moeller wide receiver catches a pass in front of St. Xavier during their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
Moeller wide receiver catches a pass in front of St. Xavier during their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday, October 23, through Saturday, October 25, in the Cincinnati Metro, including four games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week include games featuring top-ranked teams in Ohio, as No. 9 Princeton hosts Middletown and Muskegon travels to No. 5 Archbishop Moeller.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont, starts at 6:00 PM.

Gamble Montessori vs Shroder Paideia Academy

Newport Central Catholic vs Bellevue

Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 75 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Muskegon vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.

Anderson vs Loveland

Archbishop McNicholas vs Badin

Archbishop Moeller vs Muskegon

Batavia vs Clinton-Massie

Batesville vs Franklin County

Beechwood vs Bracken County

Bellbrook vs Ross

Berea vs Frankfort

Bethel-Tate vs Williamsburg

Bishop Brossart vs Trimble County

Bishop Fenwick vs Carroll

Blanchester vs Talawanda

Boone County vs Cooper

Bourbon County vs Pendleton County

Brookville vs Franklin

Campbell County vs Great Crossing

Carlisle vs Eaton

Carroll County vs Lloyd Memorial

Catholic Central vs Greeneview

Cincinnati Country Day vs Clark Montessori

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Summit Country Day

Clermont Northeastern vs East Clinton

Colerain vs Hamilton

Conner vs Scott

Connersville vs Shelbyville

Covington Catholic vs Mason County

Dayton vs Newport

Dayton Christian vs Thurgood Marshall

Deer Park vs Wyoming

Eastern Greene vs South Decatur

Eastern Hancock vs Union County

Edgewood vs Monroe

Fairfield vs Oak Hills

Fayetteville-Perry vs River Valley

Finneytown vs Taylor

Fisher Catholic vs Manchester

Gallatin County vs Owen County

Goshen vs Western Brown

Grant County vs Spencer County

Greensburg vs Purdue Polytechnic

Greenwood Christian Academy vs North Decatur

Harrison vs Northwest

Highlands vs Scott County

Hillsboro vs McClain

Holy Cross vs Ludlow

Huntington vs Piketon

Indian Hill vs Reading

Kings vs Walnut Hills

La Salle vs Mt. Healthy

Lakota East vs Lakota West

Lebanon vs Winton Woods

Lewis County vs Holmes

Little Miami vs West Clermont

Madeira vs Mariemont

Madison vs Owen Valley

Madison Senior vs Oakwood

Mason vs Sycamore

Mason County vs Covington Catholic

Miami Trace vs Washington

Miamisburg vs Springboro

Milford vs Turpin

New Miami vs Miami Valley Christian Academy

New Richmond vs Wilmington

North College Hill vs Norwood

Paint Valley vs Southeastern

Princeton vs Middletown

Purcell Marian vs Roger Bacon

Rushville vs South Dearborn

Ryle vs Simon Kenton

Salem vs Switzerland County

Shelby County vs Western Hills

St. Henry vs Walton-Verona

Stebbins vs Xenia

Taft vs Woodward

Valley View vs Waynesville

Western Brown vs Goshen

Western Hills vs Withrow

Wilmington vs New Richmond

Winton Woods vs Lebanon

Woodward vs Taft

Wyoming vs Deer Park

Xenia vs Stebbins

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025

There are three Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Aiken vs Hughes, starts at 12:00 PM.

Aiken vs Hughes

Lockland vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Stivers School for the Arts vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio