Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 7 of the 2025 season, October 3-4

St. Edward quarterback scrambles as Massillon defender tries to bring him down during action Friday night, September 19, 2025 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
There are 122 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams, as No. 13 Mentor is hosting Strongsville as well as No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Garaway on Friday night.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 116 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Bedford vs Garfield Heights, starts at 4:30 PM.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Lucas

Alliance vs Carrollton

Ashland vs Mansfield Senior

Aurora vs Cuyahoga Falls

Austintown-Fitch vs Perry

Avon vs Midview

Avon Lake vs Olmsted Falls

Barberton vs Highland

Bay vs Valley Forge

Bellevue vs Huron

Benedictine vs Lutheran East

Berea-Midpark vs North Ridgeville

Berkshire vs Kirtland

Black River vs Firelands

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Stow-Munroe Falls

Brooklyn vs Independence

Brookside vs Clearview

Brunswick vs Euclid

Brush vs Warrensville Heights

Buchtel vs Ellet

Buckeye vs Westlake

Canfield vs Louisville

Canton Central Catholic vs Edison

Canton South vs Triway

Cardinal vs Mathews

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Washington Massillon

Carrollton vs Alliance

Centennial vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Champion vs Southeast

Chardon vs North

Chagrin Falls vs Wickliffe

Chippewa vs Norwayne

Claymont vs Tuscarawas Valley

Clear Fork vs Shelby

Clearview vs Brookside

Cleveland Central Catholic vs Gilmour Academy

Cleveland Heights vs Medina

Cloverleaf vs Norton

Clyde vs Edison

Colonel Crawford vs Seneca East

Collinwood vs John Marshall

Columbia vs Oberlin

Columbian vs Norwalk

Conotton Valley vs Frontier

Conneaut vs Geneva

Copley vs Roosevelt

Coventry vs Field

Crestview vs Newton Falls

Crestview vs St. Paul

Crestwood vs Rootstown

Cuyahoga Heights vs Fairview

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Holy Name

Dalton vs Rittman

Dover vs Wooster

East Canton vs Strasburg-Franklin

East Knox vs Northmor

East Tech vs Glenville

Edison vs Canton Central Catholic

Edison vs Clyde

Edgewood vs Madison

Ellet vs Buchtel

Elyria vs Steele

Elyria Catholic vs Lake Catholic

Euclid vs Brunswick

Fairless vs Manchester

Fairview vs Antwerp

Fairview vs Cuyahoga Heights

Field vs Coventry

Firelands vs Black River

Fredericktown vs Loudonville

Frontier vs Conotton Valley

Galion vs Pleasant

Garaway vs Indian Valley

Garfield vs Liberty

Garfield Heights vs Bedford

Geneva vs Conneaut

Gilmour Academy vs Cleveland Central Catholic

GlenOak vs Green

Glenville vs East Tech

Grand Valley vs Harding

Green vs GlenOak

Harding vs Grand Valley

Harvey vs West Geauga

Hawken vs Lutheran West

Highland vs Barberton

Hillsdale vs Waynedale

Holy Name vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Hoover vs McKinley

Hopewell-Loudon vs Margaretta

Hudson vs Wadsworth

Huron vs Bellevue

Independence vs Brooklyn

Indian Valley vs Garaway

Jackson vs Lake

Jackson-Milton vs Waterloo

Jefferson Area vs Lakeside

John Adams vs John F. Kennedy

John Hay vs University School

John Marshall vs Collinwood

Kenston vs South

Keystone vs Wellington

Kirtland vs Berkshire

Lake vs Jackson

Lake Catholic vs Elyria Catholic

Lakeside vs Jefferson Area

Lakota vs Willard

Lakewood vs Normandy

Leetonia vs Southern

Lexington vs West Holmes

Liberty vs Garfield

Lincoln West vs Rhodes

Lorain vs Shaker Heights

Loudonville vs Fredericktown

Louisville vs Canfield

Lucas vs Amanda-Clearcreek

Lutheran East vs Benedictine

Lutheran West vs Hawken

Madison vs Edgewood

Madison vs Valley View

Madison Comprehensive vs New Philadelphia

Malvern vs Buckeye Trail

Manchester vs Fairless

Mansfield Senior vs Ashland

Mapleton vs Monroeville

Margaretta vs Hopewell-Loudon

Marion Harding vs Ontario

Marlington vs West Branch

Mathews vs Cardinal

Mayfield vs Riverside

McKinley vs Hoover

Medina vs Cleveland Heights

Mentor vs Strongsville

Midview vs Avon

Minerva vs Salem

Mogadore vs Pymatuning Valley

Monroeville vs Mapleton

Newcomerstown vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

New London vs Plymouth

New Philadelphia vs Madison Comprehensive

Newton Falls vs Crestview

Nordonia vs Twinsburg

Normandy vs Lakewood

North vs Chardon

North Olmsted vs Rocky River

North Ridgeville vs Berea-Midpark

North Royalton vs Solon

Northmor vs East Knox

Northwest vs Orrville

Northwestern vs Smithville

Norwayne vs Chippewa

Norton vs Cloverleaf

Norwalk vs Columbian

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Padua Franciscan

Oberlin vs Columbia

Olmsted Falls vs Avon Lake

Ontario vs Marion Harding

Orange vs Perry

Orrville vs Northwest

Padua Franciscan vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Perkins vs Sandusky

Perry vs Austintown-Fitch

Perry vs Orange

Piketon vs Southeastern

Pleasant vs Galion

Plymouth vs New London

Port Clinton vs Vermilion

Pymatuning Valley vs Mogadore

Ravenna vs Springfield

Revere vs Tallmadge

Rhodes vs Lincoln West

Ridgewood vs Sandy Valley

Rittman vs Dalton

Riverside vs Mayfield

Rocky River vs North Olmsted

Roosevelt vs Copley

Rootstown vs Crestwood

Salem vs Minerva

Sandusky vs Perkins

Sandy Valley vs Ridgewood

Seneca East vs Colonel Crawford

Shaker Heights vs Lorain

Shelby vs Clear Fork

Smithville vs Northwestern

Solon vs North Royalton

South vs Kenston

South Central vs Western Reserve

Southeast vs Champion

Southern vs Leetonia

Springfield vs Ravenna

St. Edward vs St. Ignatius

St. Paul vs Crestview

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Ursuline

Steele vs Elyria

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Strasburg-Franklin vs East Canton

Streetsboro vs Woodridge

Strongsville vs Mentor

Tallmadge vs Revere

Toronto vs Tuslaw

Triway vs Canton South

Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Newcomerstown

Tuscarawas Valley vs Claymont

Tuslaw vs Toronto

Twinsburg vs Nordonia

University School vs John Hay

Ursuline vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

Valley Forge vs Bay

Valley View vs Madison

Vermilion vs Port Clinton

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs Centennial

Wadsworth vs Hudson

Walsh Jesuit vs Bishop Hartley

Warrensville Heights vs Brush

Washington Massillon vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Waterloo vs Jackson-Milton

Waynedale vs Hillsdale

Wellington vs Keystone

West Branch vs Marlington

West Geauga vs Harvey

West Holmes vs Lexington

Western Reserve vs South Central

Westlake vs Buckeye

Wickliffe vs Chagrin Falls

Willard vs Lakota

Woodridge vs Streetsboro

Wooster vs Dover

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There are 6 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The first game, Garfield vs Firestone, starts at 12:00 PM.

Beachwood vs Trinity

Crestline vs St. Thomas Aquinas

East vs North

Firestone vs Garfield

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs Richmond Heights

Windham vs St. John

Published
