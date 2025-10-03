Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025
There are 122 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams, as No. 13 Mentor is hosting Strongsville as well as No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Garaway on Friday night.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 116 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Bedford vs Garfield Heights, starts at 4:30 PM.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Lucas
Alliance vs Carrollton
Ashland vs Mansfield Senior
Aurora vs Cuyahoga Falls
Austintown-Fitch vs Perry
Avon vs Midview
Avon Lake vs Olmsted Falls
Barberton vs Highland
Bay vs Valley Forge
Bellevue vs Huron
Benedictine vs Lutheran East
Berea-Midpark vs North Ridgeville
Berkshire vs Kirtland
Black River vs Firelands
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Stow-Munroe Falls
Brooklyn vs Independence
Brookside vs Clearview
Brunswick vs Euclid
Brush vs Warrensville Heights
Buchtel vs Ellet
Buckeye vs Westlake
Canfield vs Louisville
Canton Central Catholic vs Edison
Canton South vs Triway
Cardinal vs Mathews
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Washington Massillon
Carrollton vs Alliance
Centennial vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Champion vs Southeast
Chardon vs North
Chagrin Falls vs Wickliffe
Chippewa vs Norwayne
Claymont vs Tuscarawas Valley
Clear Fork vs Shelby
Clearview vs Brookside
Cleveland Central Catholic vs Gilmour Academy
Cleveland Heights vs Medina
Cloverleaf vs Norton
Clyde vs Edison
Colonel Crawford vs Seneca East
Collinwood vs John Marshall
Columbia vs Oberlin
Columbian vs Norwalk
Conotton Valley vs Frontier
Conneaut vs Geneva
Copley vs Roosevelt
Coventry vs Field
Crestview vs Newton Falls
Crestview vs St. Paul
Crestwood vs Rootstown
Cuyahoga Heights vs Fairview
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Holy Name
Dalton vs Rittman
Dover vs Wooster
East Canton vs Strasburg-Franklin
East Knox vs Northmor
East Tech vs Glenville
Edison vs Canton Central Catholic
Edison vs Clyde
Edgewood vs Madison
Ellet vs Buchtel
Elyria vs Steele
Elyria Catholic vs Lake Catholic
Euclid vs Brunswick
Fairless vs Manchester
Fairview vs Antwerp
Fairview vs Cuyahoga Heights
Field vs Coventry
Firelands vs Black River
Fredericktown vs Loudonville
Frontier vs Conotton Valley
Galion vs Pleasant
Garaway vs Indian Valley
Garfield vs Liberty
Garfield Heights vs Bedford
Geneva vs Conneaut
Gilmour Academy vs Cleveland Central Catholic
GlenOak vs Green
Glenville vs East Tech
Grand Valley vs Harding
Green vs GlenOak
Harding vs Grand Valley
Harvey vs West Geauga
Hawken vs Lutheran West
Highland vs Barberton
Hillsdale vs Waynedale
Holy Name vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Hoover vs McKinley
Hopewell-Loudon vs Margaretta
Hudson vs Wadsworth
Huron vs Bellevue
Independence vs Brooklyn
Indian Valley vs Garaway
Jackson vs Lake
Jackson-Milton vs Waterloo
Jefferson Area vs Lakeside
John Adams vs John F. Kennedy
John Hay vs University School
John Marshall vs Collinwood
Kenston vs South
Keystone vs Wellington
Kirtland vs Berkshire
Lake vs Jackson
Lake Catholic vs Elyria Catholic
Lakeside vs Jefferson Area
Lakota vs Willard
Lakewood vs Normandy
Leetonia vs Southern
Lexington vs West Holmes
Liberty vs Garfield
Lincoln West vs Rhodes
Lorain vs Shaker Heights
Loudonville vs Fredericktown
Louisville vs Canfield
Lucas vs Amanda-Clearcreek
Lutheran East vs Benedictine
Lutheran West vs Hawken
Madison vs Edgewood
Madison vs Valley View
Madison Comprehensive vs New Philadelphia
Malvern vs Buckeye Trail
Manchester vs Fairless
Mansfield Senior vs Ashland
Mapleton vs Monroeville
Margaretta vs Hopewell-Loudon
Marion Harding vs Ontario
Marlington vs West Branch
Mathews vs Cardinal
Mayfield vs Riverside
McKinley vs Hoover
Medina vs Cleveland Heights
Mentor vs Strongsville
Midview vs Avon
Minerva vs Salem
Mogadore vs Pymatuning Valley
Monroeville vs Mapleton
Newcomerstown vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic
New London vs Plymouth
New Philadelphia vs Madison Comprehensive
Newton Falls vs Crestview
Nordonia vs Twinsburg
Normandy vs Lakewood
North vs Chardon
North Olmsted vs Rocky River
North Ridgeville vs Berea-Midpark
North Royalton vs Solon
Northmor vs East Knox
Northwest vs Orrville
Northwestern vs Smithville
Norwayne vs Chippewa
Norton vs Cloverleaf
Norwalk vs Columbian
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Padua Franciscan
Oberlin vs Columbia
Olmsted Falls vs Avon Lake
Ontario vs Marion Harding
Orange vs Perry
Orrville vs Northwest
Padua Franciscan vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Perkins vs Sandusky
Perry vs Austintown-Fitch
Perry vs Orange
Piketon vs Southeastern
Pleasant vs Galion
Plymouth vs New London
Port Clinton vs Vermilion
Pymatuning Valley vs Mogadore
Ravenna vs Springfield
Revere vs Tallmadge
Rhodes vs Lincoln West
Ridgewood vs Sandy Valley
Rittman vs Dalton
Riverside vs Mayfield
Rocky River vs North Olmsted
Roosevelt vs Copley
Rootstown vs Crestwood
Salem vs Minerva
Sandusky vs Perkins
Sandy Valley vs Ridgewood
Seneca East vs Colonel Crawford
Shaker Heights vs Lorain
Shelby vs Clear Fork
Smithville vs Northwestern
Solon vs North Royalton
South vs Kenston
South Central vs Western Reserve
Southeast vs Champion
Southern vs Leetonia
Springfield vs Ravenna
St. Edward vs St. Ignatius
St. Paul vs Crestview
St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Ursuline
Steele vs Elyria
Stow-Munroe Falls vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Strasburg-Franklin vs East Canton
Streetsboro vs Woodridge
Strongsville vs Mentor
Tallmadge vs Revere
Toronto vs Tuslaw
Triway vs Canton South
Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Newcomerstown
Tuscarawas Valley vs Claymont
Tuslaw vs Toronto
Twinsburg vs Nordonia
University School vs John Hay
Ursuline vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
Valley Forge vs Bay
Valley View vs Madison
Vermilion vs Port Clinton
Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs Centennial
Wadsworth vs Hudson
Walsh Jesuit vs Bishop Hartley
Warrensville Heights vs Brush
Washington Massillon vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Waterloo vs Jackson-Milton
Waynedale vs Hillsdale
Wellington vs Keystone
West Branch vs Marlington
West Geauga vs Harvey
West Holmes vs Lexington
Western Reserve vs South Central
Westlake vs Buckeye
Wickliffe vs Chagrin Falls
Willard vs Lakota
Woodridge vs Streetsboro
Wooster vs Dover
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 6 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The first game, Garfield vs Firestone, starts at 12:00 PM.
Beachwood vs Trinity
Crestline vs St. Thomas Aquinas
East vs North
Firestone vs Garfield
John F. Kennedy Catholic vs Richmond Heights
Windham vs St. John