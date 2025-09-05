Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025
There are 125 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 5 to Saturday, September 6 in the Cleveland Metro, including 7 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week is a games featuring two top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 8 Avon is hosting No. 4 Glenville and both teams are looking to stay undefeated.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 118 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. There are 7 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Avon vs Glenville. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.
Maple Heights vs Beechcroft
McDowell vs Chardon
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Wynford vs Western Reserve
Loudonville vs Hillsdale
Lucas vs Danville
Crestline vs Mapleton
Newcomerstown vs Conotton Valley
St. Paul vs Calvert
Rittman vs South Central
Monroeville vs Seneca East
Mogadore vs Dalton
McDonald vs Grand Valley
Newton Falls vs Mathews
Lisbon Anderson vs Waterloo
Leetonia vs Strasburg-Franklin
Windham vs Jackson-Milton
John Hay vs Independence
Valley Christian vs Pymatuning Valley
Collinwood vs Shaw
Rootstown vs Trinity
Waynedale vs Triway
East Canton vs Sandy Valley
Caldwell vs Tuslaw
Brooklyn vs Wickliffe
Black River vs Smithville
Norwayne vs Garaway
Northwestern vs Columbia
Northmor vs North Union
Firestone vs Manchester
Woodridge vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Keystone vs Crestview
Harrison Central vs Malvern
Genoa Area vs Huron
Springfield vs Garfield
Fredericktown vs Utica
Bryan vs Fairview
Orange vs Fairview
Norton vs Tuscarawas Valley
Hopewell-Loudon vs Edison
Springfield vs Minerva
Wellington vs Plymouth
Ravenna vs McKinley
Edison vs Southern
Cuyahoga Heights vs Crestwood
Fairless vs Claymont
Chagrin Falls vs West Geauga
Orrville vs Canton Central Catholic
Cardinal vs Berkshire
Mansfield Senior vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Madison Comprehensive vs Ontario
Lutheran East vs Ridgewood
Rhodes vs Lakeside
Marlington vs Howland
Holy Name vs Marion-Franklin
Elyria Catholic vs Midview
Ellet vs Roosevelt
West Holmes vs Dover
Wooster vs New Philadelphia
Jefferson Area vs Lakeview
Westlake vs Warrensville Heights
Roosevelt vs Indian Valley
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs Washington Massillon
Wadsworth vs Medina
University School vs Hubbard
Wayne vs St. Edward
Glenville vs Avon
Galion vs Norwalk
Perkins vs St. Francis de Sales
Field vs Poland Seminary
Girard vs Edgewood
Shaker Heights vs Solon
Riverside vs Cathedral Prep
Geneva vs Normandy
Chippewa vs Coventry
Olmsted Falls vs Strongsville
Conneaut vs Mineral Ridge
Clear Fork vs Lexington
East vs Canton South
North Ridgeville vs North Royalton
Steele vs North Olmsted
Madison vs North
Carrollton vs Cloverleaf
Nordonia vs Mayfield
Northwest vs Louisville
Columbian vs Buckeye
South vs Brush
Harvey vs Lakewood
Rocky River vs Lake
Richmond Heights vs John Adams
East vs Clearview
Brookside vs Margaretta
Shelby vs Bellevue
Vermilion vs Willard
Firelands vs Bay
Lorain vs Sandusky
Hudson vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
North vs Hoover
Highland vs Avon Lake
Perry vs Harding
Euclid vs Hilliard Darby
Lutheran West vs Benedictine
Cuyahoga Falls vs Southeast
Padua Franciscan vs Bedford
Twinsburg vs Aurora
Alliance vs Streetsboro
Green vs Tallmadge
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Kenston
South Range vs Barberton
Ashland vs Clyde
Hawken vs Gilmour Academy
Brunswick vs Elyria
Berea-Midpark vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights
St. Ignatius vs Mentor
Erie vs Chardon
Cleveland Heights vs McKinley
Perry vs Kirtland
Woodward vs Oberlin
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 7 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The first game, East Tech vs GlenOak, starts at 9:00 AM. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.
Harding vs Buckeye Central
East Tech vs GlenOak
Garfield Heights vs Denby
St. John vs Beachwood
Copley vs Garfield
Buchtel vs Lake Catholic
John Marshall vs Cleveland Central Catholic
