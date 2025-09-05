High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5-6

Brady Twombly

The Avon Eagles take the field.
The Avon Eagles take the field. / Mike Cook

There are 125 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 5 to Saturday, September 6 in the Cleveland Metro, including 7 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up of the week is a games featuring two top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 8 Avon is hosting No. 4 Glenville and both teams are looking to stay undefeated.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 118 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. There are 7 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Avon vs Glenville. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.

Maple Heights vs Beechcroft

McDowell vs Chardon

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Wynford vs Western Reserve

Loudonville vs Hillsdale

Lucas vs Danville

Crestline vs Mapleton

Newcomerstown vs Conotton Valley

St. Paul vs Calvert

Rittman vs South Central

Monroeville vs Seneca East

Mogadore vs Dalton

McDonald vs Grand Valley

Newton Falls vs Mathews

Lisbon Anderson vs Waterloo

Leetonia vs Strasburg-Franklin

Windham vs Jackson-Milton

John Hay vs Independence

Valley Christian vs Pymatuning Valley

Collinwood vs Shaw

Rootstown vs Trinity

Waynedale vs Triway

East Canton vs Sandy Valley

Caldwell vs Tuslaw

Brooklyn vs Wickliffe

Black River vs Smithville

Norwayne vs Garaway

Northwestern vs Columbia

Northmor vs North Union

Firestone vs Manchester

Woodridge vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Keystone vs Crestview

Harrison Central vs Malvern

Genoa Area vs Huron

Springfield vs Garfield

Fredericktown vs Utica

Bryan vs Fairview

Orange vs Fairview

Norton vs Tuscarawas Valley

Hopewell-Loudon vs Edison

Springfield vs Minerva

Wellington vs Plymouth

Ravenna vs McKinley

Edison vs Southern

Cuyahoga Heights vs Crestwood

Fairless vs Claymont

Chagrin Falls vs West Geauga

Orrville vs Canton Central Catholic

Cardinal vs Berkshire

Mansfield Senior vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Madison Comprehensive vs Ontario

Lutheran East vs Ridgewood

Rhodes vs Lakeside

Marlington vs Howland

Holy Name vs Marion-Franklin

Elyria Catholic vs Midview

Ellet vs Roosevelt

West Holmes vs Dover

Wooster vs New Philadelphia

Jefferson Area vs Lakeview

Westlake vs Warrensville Heights

Roosevelt vs Indian Valley

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs Washington Massillon

Wadsworth vs Medina

University School vs Hubbard

Wayne vs St. Edward

Glenville vs Avon

Galion vs Norwalk

Perkins vs St. Francis de Sales

Field vs Poland Seminary

Girard vs Edgewood

Shaker Heights vs Solon

Riverside vs Cathedral Prep

Geneva vs Normandy

Chippewa vs Coventry

Olmsted Falls vs Strongsville

Conneaut vs Mineral Ridge

Clear Fork vs Lexington

East vs Canton South

North Ridgeville vs North Royalton

Steele vs North Olmsted

Madison vs North

Carrollton vs Cloverleaf

Nordonia vs Mayfield

Northwest vs Louisville

Columbian vs Buckeye

South vs Brush

Harvey vs Lakewood

Rocky River vs Lake

Richmond Heights vs John Adams

East vs Clearview

Brookside vs Margaretta

Shelby vs Bellevue

Vermilion vs Willard

Firelands vs Bay

Lorain vs Sandusky

Hudson vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

North vs Hoover

Highland vs Avon Lake

Perry vs Harding

Euclid vs Hilliard Darby

Lutheran West vs Benedictine

Cuyahoga Falls vs Southeast

Padua Franciscan vs Bedford

Twinsburg vs Aurora

Alliance vs Streetsboro

Green vs Tallmadge

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Kenston

South Range vs Barberton

Ashland vs Clyde

Hawken vs Gilmour Academy

Brunswick vs Elyria

Berea-Midpark vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

St. Ignatius vs Mentor

Erie vs Chardon

Cleveland Heights vs McKinley

Perry vs Kirtland

Woodward vs Oberlin

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

There are 7 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The first game, East Tech vs GlenOak, starts at 9:00 AM. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.

Harding vs Buckeye Central

East Tech vs GlenOak

Garfield Heights vs Denby

St. John vs Beachwood

Copley vs Garfield

Buchtel vs Lake Catholic

John Marshall vs Cleveland Central Catholic

