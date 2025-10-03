High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 7 of the 2025 season on October 3-4

Brady Twombly

Big Walnut's Eli Stumpf (4) passes the ball in the first half at Ohio Dominican University on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Big Walnut's Eli Stumpf (4) passes the ball in the first half at Ohio Dominican University on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

There are 100 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4, 2025 including 6 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 19 Big Walnut is hosting Westerville North as well as No. 15 Upper Arlington looks to stay undefeated as they take on Olentangy Liberty on Friday Night.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 99 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Bishop Hartley vs Walsh Jesuit, starts at 7:00 PM.

Ada vs Riverdale

Adena vs Westfall

Africentric Early College vs Independence

Alexander vs River Valley

Allen East vs Spencerville

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Lucas

Athens vs Meigs

Beechcroft vs East

Bellefontaine vs London

Belpre vs Trimble

Benjamin Logan vs North Union

Berne Union vs Grove City Christian

Bexley vs Whitehall-Yearling

Big Walnut vs Westerville North

Bishop Hartley vs Walsh Jesuit

Bishop Ready vs Buckeye Valley

Bishop Rosecrans vs Caldwell

Bloom-Carroll vs Logan Elm

Briggs vs South

Buckeye Central vs Carey

Bucyrus vs Upper Sandusky

Cabell Midland vs St. Francis DeSales

Cambridge vs Union Local

Canal Winchester vs Teays Valley

Cardington-Lincoln vs Danville

Centerburg vs Mt. Gilead

Centennial vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Central Crossing vs Pickerington North

Chillicothe vs Washington

Circleville vs Hamilton Township

Clear Fork vs Shelby

Colonel Crawford vs Seneca East

Columbus Academy vs Franklin Heights

Coshocton vs Meadowbrook

Defiance vs Kenton

Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Orange

Dublin Jerome vs Hilliard Darby

Dublin Scioto vs St. Charles

East Knox vs Northmor

Eastern vs Symmes Valley

Eastmoor Academy vs Walnut Ridge

Elgin vs Waynesfield-Goshen

Fairbanks vs Mechanicsburg

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Miller

Fairfield Union vs Liberty Union

Federal Hocking vs Manchester

Fisher Catholic vs Millersport

Fort Frye vs Greenbrier West

Fredericktown vs Loudonville

Galion vs Pleasant

Grandview Heights vs Worthington Christian

Granville vs Licking Heights

Greeneview vs Madison Plains

Grove City vs Westerville Central

Grove City Christian vs Berne Union

Groveport-Madison vs Reynoldsburg

Hayes vs Westerville South

Heath vs Lakewood

Highland vs River Valley

Hilliard Bradley vs Hilliard Davidson

Hillsboro vs Miami Trace

Huntington vs Paint Valley

Jackson vs McClain

John Glenn vs Morgan

Johnstown-Monroe vs Northridge

Jonathan Alder vs Urbana

Lancaster vs Logan

Lexington vs West Holmes

Licking Heights vs Granville

Licking Valley vs Zanesville

Lincoln vs New Albany

Linden-McKinley vs Whetstone

Malvern vs Buckeye Trail

Manchester vs Federal Hocking

Marion Harding vs Ontario

Marion-Franklin vs West

Marysville vs Olentangy

Mifflin vs Northland

Minford vs Waverly

Mohawk vs Wynford

Monroe Central vs Shenandoah

Morgan vs John Glenn

Mt. Gilead vs Centerburg

Mt. Vernon vs Watkins Memorial

Nelsonville-York vs Wellston

New London vs Plymouth

Newark vs Pickerington Central

Newark Catholic vs Utica

North Baltimore vs Ridgedale

Olentangy Liberty vs Upper Arlington

Olentangy Orange vs Dublin Coffman

Piketon vs Southeastern

Ponitz Career Tech vs Thurgood Marshall

Portsmouth West vs Valley

Ridgewood vs Sandy Valley

River View vs Tri-Valley

Toledo Christian vs Upper Scioto Valley

Triad vs West Jefferson

Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Newcomerstown

Unioto vs Zane Trace

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There is 1 Columbus high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 4, 2025. St. Thomas Aquinas vs Crestline, starts at 7:00 PM.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Crestline

