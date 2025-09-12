Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 106 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025 including 3 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 24 Big Walnut faces off against Hayes as well as No. 11 Bishop Watterson hosting Columbian.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 93 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Olentangy vs Central Crossing, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 9 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Liberty at 7:00 PM.
Ada vs Elmwood
Adena vs Southeastern
Africentric Early College vs Briggs
Alexander vs Athens
Allen East vs Lima Central Catholic
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Bloom-Carroll
Badin vs St. Francis DeSales
Batavia vs Miami Trace
Beechcroft vs Whetstone
Berne Union vs Miller
Bexley vs Grandview Heights
Big Walnut vs Hayes
Bishop Hartley vs Watkins Memorial
Bishop Ready vs St. Charles
Bishop Rosecrans vs Grove City Christian
Bishop Watterson vs Columbian
Briggs vs Africentric Early College
Brooke vs Cambridge
Buckeye Central vs Bucyrus
Buckeye Trail vs Shenandoah
Buckeye Valley vs Licking Heights
Caldwell vs Monroe Central
Canal Winchester vs Reynoldsburg
Cardington-Lincoln vs Fredericktown
Cedarville vs West Jefferson
Centerburg vs Northmor
Central Crossing vs Olentangy
Chillicothe vs Portsmouth West
Circleville vs Logan Elm
Clear Fork vs Ontario
Colonel Crawford vs Mohawk
Columbus Academy vs Dover
Coshocton vs John Glenn
Crestline vs St. John
Crooksville vs Meadowbrook
Danville vs Mt. Gilead
Dublin Coffman vs Pickerington North
Dublin Jerome vs Westerville Central
Dublin Scioto vs Westerville South
East vs Mifflin
East Clinton vs McClain
East Knox vs Loudonville
Eastern vs Federal Hocking
Eastmoor Academy vs West
Edison vs Northridge
Elgin vs Ridgemont
Elida vs Kenton
Fairbanks vs Greeneview
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Fisher Catholic
Fairfield Union vs Hamilton Township
Fort Frye vs Waterford
Franklin Heights vs KIPP Columbus
Galion vs Shelby
Granville vs Washington
Greeneview vs Fairbanks
Greenon vs Triad
Grove City vs Thomas Worthington
Groveport-Madison vs Newark
Harvest Prep vs Perkins
Heath vs Licking Valley
Highland vs Marion Harding
Hilliard Bradley vs Marysville
Hilliard Darby vs Hilliard Davidson
Hillsboro vs Williamsburg
Huntington vs Unioto
Huron vs Ridgedale
Indian Lake vs London
John Glenn vs Coshocton
Johnstown-Monroe vs Mt. Vernon
Jonathan Alder vs North Union
Lancaster vs Teays Valley
Lexington vs North
Liberty Union vs Lakewood
Lima Central Catholic vs Allen East
Lincoln vs Olentangy Orange
Logan vs Pickerington Central
Loudonville vs East Knox
Madison Plains vs Mechanicsburg
Mansfield Senior vs West Holmes
McClain vs East Clinton
Meadowbrook vs Crooksville
Miami Trace vs Batavia
Mifflin vs East
Miller vs Berne Union
Mohawk vs Colonel Crawford
Monroe vs Ponitz Career Tech
Monroe Central vs Caldwell
Morgan vs Tri-Valley
Mt. Gilead vs Danville
Mt. Vernon vs Johnstown-Monroe
Nelsonville-York vs River Valley
New Albany vs Upper Arlington
Newark vs Groveport-Madison
Newcomerstown vs Toronto
North vs Lexington
North Union vs Jonathan Alder
Northland vs Whitehall-Yearling
Northmor vs Centerburg
Northridge vs Edison
Olentangy vs Central Crossing
Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Liberty
Olentangy Orange vs Lincoln
Ontario vs Clear Fork
Paint Valley vs Westfall
Perry vs Upper Scioto Valley
Philo vs River View
Pickerington Central vs Logan
Pickerington North vs Dublin Coffman
Piketon vs Zane Trace
Pleasant vs River Valley
Plymouth vs St. Paul
Portsmouth West vs Chillicothe
Reynoldsburg vs Canal Winchester
Ridgedale vs Huron
Ridgemont vs Elgin
Ridgewood vs Utica
River View vs Philo
Seneca East vs Wynford
Shelby vs Galion
Shenandoah vs Buckeye Trail
Southeastern vs Adena
St. Charles vs Bishop Ready
St. Francis DeSales vs Badin
St. John vs Crestline
St. Paul vs Plymouth
St. Xavier vs Westerville North
Teays Valley vs Lancaster
Thomas Worthington vs Grove City
Toronto vs Newcomerstown
Triad vs Greenon
Tri-Valley vs Morgan
Trimble vs Wellston
Unioto vs Huntington
Upper Arlington vs New Albany
Upper Scioto Valley vs Perry
Utica vs Ridgewood
Valley vs Waverly
Washington vs Granville
Waterford vs Fort Frye
Watkins Memorial vs Bishop Hartley
West vs Eastmoor Academy
West Holmes vs Mansfield Senior
West Jefferson vs Cedarville
Westerville Central vs Dublin Jerome
Westerville North vs St. Xavier
Westerville South vs Dublin Scioto
Westfall vs Paint Valley
Westland vs Worthington Kilbourne
Whetstone vs Beechcroft
Whitehall-Yearling vs Northland
Williamsburg vs Hillsboro
Worthington Kilbourne vs Westland
Wynford vs Seneca East
Zane Trace vs Piketon
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Both being played a 7 PM.
Eastern vs Clinton County
Worthington Christian vs Newark Catholic
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here