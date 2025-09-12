High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to week 4 of the 2025 season on September 12-13

Brady Twombly

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 106 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025 including 3 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 24 Big Walnut faces off against Hayes as well as No. 11 Bishop Watterson hosting Columbian.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 93 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Olentangy vs Central Crossing, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 9 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Liberty at 7:00 PM.

Ada vs Elmwood

Adena vs Southeastern

Africentric Early College vs Briggs

Alexander vs Athens

Allen East vs Lima Central Catholic

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Bloom-Carroll

Badin vs St. Francis DeSales

Batavia vs Miami Trace

Beechcroft vs Whetstone

Berne Union vs Miller

Bexley vs Grandview Heights

Big Walnut vs Hayes

Bishop Hartley vs Watkins Memorial

Bishop Ready vs St. Charles

Bishop Rosecrans vs Grove City Christian

Bishop Watterson vs Columbian

Briggs vs Africentric Early College

Brooke vs Cambridge

Buckeye Central vs Bucyrus

Buckeye Trail vs Shenandoah

Buckeye Valley vs Licking Heights

Caldwell vs Monroe Central

Canal Winchester vs Reynoldsburg

Cardington-Lincoln vs Fredericktown

Cedarville vs West Jefferson

Centerburg vs Northmor

Central Crossing vs Olentangy

Chillicothe vs Portsmouth West

Circleville vs Logan Elm

Clear Fork vs Ontario

Colonel Crawford vs Mohawk

Columbus Academy vs Dover

Coshocton vs John Glenn

Crestline vs St. John

Crooksville vs Meadowbrook

Danville vs Mt. Gilead

Dublin Coffman vs Pickerington North

Dublin Jerome vs Westerville Central

Dublin Scioto vs Westerville South

East vs Mifflin

East Clinton vs McClain

East Knox vs Loudonville

Eastern vs Federal Hocking

Eastmoor Academy vs West

Edison vs Northridge

Elgin vs Ridgemont

Elida vs Kenton

Fairbanks vs Greeneview

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Fisher Catholic

Fairfield Union vs Hamilton Township

Fort Frye vs Waterford

Franklin Heights vs KIPP Columbus

Galion vs Shelby

Granville vs Washington

Greeneview vs Fairbanks

Greenon vs Triad

Grove City vs Thomas Worthington

Groveport-Madison vs Newark

Harvest Prep vs Perkins

Heath vs Licking Valley

Highland vs Marion Harding

Hilliard Bradley vs Marysville

Hilliard Darby vs Hilliard Davidson

Hillsboro vs Williamsburg

Huntington vs Unioto

Huron vs Ridgedale

Indian Lake vs London

John Glenn vs Coshocton

Johnstown-Monroe vs Mt. Vernon

Jonathan Alder vs North Union

Lancaster vs Teays Valley

Lexington vs North

Liberty Union vs Lakewood

Lima Central Catholic vs Allen East

Lincoln vs Olentangy Orange

Logan vs Pickerington Central

Loudonville vs East Knox

Madison Plains vs Mechanicsburg

Mansfield Senior vs West Holmes

McClain vs East Clinton

Meadowbrook vs Crooksville

Miami Trace vs Batavia

Mifflin vs East

Miller vs Berne Union

Mohawk vs Colonel Crawford

Monroe vs Ponitz Career Tech

Monroe Central vs Caldwell

Morgan vs Tri-Valley

Mt. Gilead vs Danville

Mt. Vernon vs Johnstown-Monroe

Nelsonville-York vs River Valley

New Albany vs Upper Arlington

Newark vs Groveport-Madison

Newcomerstown vs Toronto

North vs Lexington

North Union vs Jonathan Alder

Northland vs Whitehall-Yearling

Northmor vs Centerburg

Northridge vs Edison

Olentangy vs Central Crossing

Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Liberty

Olentangy Orange vs Lincoln

Ontario vs Clear Fork

Paint Valley vs Westfall

Perry vs Upper Scioto Valley

Philo vs River View

Pickerington Central vs Logan

Pickerington North vs Dublin Coffman

Piketon vs Zane Trace

Pleasant vs River Valley

Plymouth vs St. Paul

Portsmouth West vs Chillicothe

Reynoldsburg vs Canal Winchester

Ridgedale vs Huron

Ridgemont vs Elgin

Ridgewood vs Utica

River View vs Philo

Seneca East vs Wynford

Shelby vs Galion

Shenandoah vs Buckeye Trail

Southeastern vs Adena

St. Charles vs Bishop Ready

St. Francis DeSales vs Badin

St. John vs Crestline

St. Paul vs Plymouth

St. Xavier vs Westerville North

Teays Valley vs Lancaster

Thomas Worthington vs Grove City

Toronto vs Newcomerstown

Triad vs Greenon

Tri-Valley vs Morgan

Trimble vs Wellston

Unioto vs Huntington

Upper Arlington vs New Albany

Upper Scioto Valley vs Perry

Utica vs Ridgewood

Valley vs Waverly

Washington vs Granville

Waterford vs Fort Frye

Watkins Memorial vs Bishop Hartley

West vs Eastmoor Academy

West Holmes vs Mansfield Senior

West Jefferson vs Cedarville

Westerville Central vs Dublin Jerome

Westerville North vs St. Xavier

Westerville South vs Dublin Scioto

Westfall vs Paint Valley

Westland vs Worthington Kilbourne

Whetstone vs Beechcroft

Whitehall-Yearling vs Northland

Williamsburg vs Hillsboro

Worthington Kilbourne vs Westland

Wynford vs Seneca East

Zane Trace vs Piketon

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Both being played a 7 PM.

Eastern vs Clinton County

Worthington Christian vs Newark Catholic

