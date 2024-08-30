Elbert "Rock" Hill IV makes juggling interception for Archbishop Hoban
AKRON, Ohio - One of Ohio’s top high school football players in the 2026 class showed just why he is ranked so highly on Friday night, as Archbishop Hoban junior cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill IV made a highlight reel interception of Hoban's game against Don Bosco Prep.
With Hoban leading 14-0 early in the second quarter and Don Bosco Prep facing a passing situatiuon from its own 49, Hill IV lined up in coverage to the left side of the defensive formation and tracked his receiver as he went to the inside of the field.
Don Bosco Prep quarterback Devan Sisler let it fly for wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez, but Hill IV was with him over the top as he had help underneath from the safety. Hill IV out-jumped Alvarez, high-pointed the ball and made a juggling catch as he fell to the ground.
Hill is rated as a 4-star recruit by both On3.com and 247Sports and is the No. 1 player in Ohio's 2026 class according to On3. He holds nearly 30 offers so far, including Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Hill confirmed to High School Sports on SI before Friday's game that he will be at Ohio State's opener on Saturday against Akron.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hill was first-team all-state in Division II last season when he pulled down seven interceptions, including two for touchdowns. He also had10 pass breakups and finished with nine touchdowns overall.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
-- High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.