Archbishop Hoban 4-star recruit Elbert "Rock" Hill IV set to attend Ohio State season opener
AKRON, Ohio – One of Ohio’s top high school football players in the 2026 class will be at Ohio Stadium in Columbus this weekend, as Archbishop Hoban junior cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill IV will be attending Ohio State’s season opener against Akron.
Prior to Friday night’s game against Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), Hill, ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Ohio’s 2026 class and the No. 1 cornerback in the country in 2026 by On3.com and the No. 3 recruit in Ohio in 2026 by 247Sports.com, confirmed to High School Sports on SI that he will be making the trip on Saturday.
Ranked as a 4-star recruit by both On3.com and 247Sports, Hill has a list of nearly 30 offers so far that includes Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Notre Dame.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hill was first-team all-state in Division II last season when he pulled down seven interceptions, including two for touchdowns. He also had10 pass breakups and finished with nine touchdowns overall.
Ohio State has a recent history of luring the top cornerbacks in the state to Columbus, as Jermaine Mathews, Jr. (Winton Woods, 2023), Aaron Scott (Springfield, 2024) and Bryce West (Glenville, 2024) have headed to the Buckeyes in the past two years.
The Buckeyes already have a commitment from one of Hill’s teammates, as 2025 linebacker Eli Lee made his decision to attend Ohio State last October.
Hoban entered the week ranked No. 8 in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 after a loss to Archbishop Spaulding (Maryland) in the season opener.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh
