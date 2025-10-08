High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
A massive result in Ohio resulted in a big shakeup in this week’s rankings. Elder of Cincinnati, which began the year unranked in the High School on SI Ohio rankings, piggybacked a win the previous week over St. Xavier by knocking off crosstown rival Archbishop Moeller 24-16.
That win propelled the Panthers to the top of the Ohio rankings and shot them up to No. 5 in the Midwest Region rankings and bumping the two-loss Crusaders out of the Top 10.
Meanwhile, Cass Tech of Detroit joined the national Power 25 this week at No. 24.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (6-0) (No. 24 nationally)
Last week: Def. Western International (Detroit) 64-0
This week: vs. East English Village Prep (Detroit)
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Zionsville (Ind.) 34-6
This week: at Noblesville (Ind.)
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Brother Rice (Chicago) 27-14
This week: at Joliet (Ill.) Catholic
4. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 41-8
This week: vs. St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo, Ohio)
5. Elder (Cincinnati) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) 24-16
This week: vs. Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
6. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (6-1)
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius (Cleveland) 45-31
This week: vs. Clarkson North (Ontario, Canada)
7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Metea Valley (Aurora, Ill.) 42-6
This week: at Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.)
8. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (5-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Glenville (Ohio)
9. Avon (Ohio) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Midview (Grafton, Ohio) 52-0
This week: at Steele (Amherst, Ohio)
10. Maple Grove (Minn.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. St. Michael-Albertville 21-10
This week: at Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Crown Point (Ind.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)
New Palestine (Ind.)
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)
Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.)