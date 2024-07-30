Ohio high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially underway as the world's top athletes gather in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
Seventeen total Team USA athletes from Ohio will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, none more famous than NBA legend Lebron James, who will be looking to win his fourth medal as a member of the Men's Basketball team.
For James and all these athletes, spending time at an Ohio high school was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the former Ohio high school athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Ohio high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics
- Hunter Armstrong: Dover HS (Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Trevor Bassitt: Bluffton HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Molly Bruggeman: Chaminade Julienne HS (Rowing), 2024 Olympian
- Nina Castagna: Walnut Hills HS (Rowing), 2024 Olympian
- Marcus Christopher: Lake HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Annette Echikunwoke: Pickerington HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Carson Foster: Sycamore HS (Swimming), 2024 Olympian
- Max Holt: Purcell Marian HS (Volleyball), 3-time Olympian: 2016, 2020, 2024
- Lebron James*: St. Vincent–St. Mary HS (Basketball), 4-time Olympian: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2024
- Rose Lavelle: Mount Notre Dame HS (Soccer), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- McKenzie Long: Pickerington HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Morelle McCane: Glenville HS (Boxing), 2024 Olympian
- Katie Moon: Olmsted Falls HS (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
*James is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He won two gold medals and one bronze medal in his previous three Olympic appearances but has not been an Olympic participant since 2012.
Ohio high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 through September 8 in Paris.
Below are the four Team USA athletes representing Ohio in Paris this year:
- Byron Branch: Northmont HS (Wheelchair Fencing), 2024 Olympian
- Kelly Elmlinger: Seneca East HS (Paratriathlon), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Jenna Fesemyer: Southeast HS (Para Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Blake Haxton: Upper Arlington HS (Paracanoe), 3-time Olympian: 2016, 2020, 2024
You can find more of the latest Olympic coverage on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite Ohio high school teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports