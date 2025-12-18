Who is Matvey Safonov? PSG’s Penalty-Saving Musketeer
Matvey Safonov became a hero for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening. The unheralded Russian shot-stopper saved four of five penalties in PSG’s shootout victory against Flamengo in Wednesday’s Intercontinental Cup.
At the age of 26, he is now reaching a new milestone in Paris. Could he become PSG’s No. 1 goalkeeper?
Goalkeepers and Paris Saint-Germain have not always been a good match in the recent history of the French champions. Cycles are never very long, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure for Manchester City last summer is testament to the Parisians’ lack of stability with their goalkeepers.
Having become the idol of the Parc des Princes after a Champions League campaign in which he finally made the breakthrough that the French club’s supporters had been waiting for since his arrival in the summer of 2021, the Italian flew off to new horizons after failing to agree on a contract extension.
And in their desire to start a new chapter with a French flavor, embodied by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain handed the keys to their goal to Lucas Chevalier, 23 at the time of signing, a promising young player from Lille and already a France international.
Despite a promising start, marked by a victorious penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham, the young French goalkeeper has not really been able to silence his critics. His injury during the defeat against Monaco at the end of November kept him off the pitch for two matches. The next two games he would watch from the bench, as a new cult hero was born before his eyes.
Solid Reputation in Russia
Chevalier’s prolonged absence was due to Safonov’s successful stand-in performances. Could this be a drastic change in the pecking order? Only time will tell. But for now, the Russian goalkeeper has the advantage.
Safonov seems set to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in Paris. Arriving in France in June 2024, he was expected to provide Donnarumma with healthy competition. Despite playing in around 20 matches, the Russian was left with some regrets about his lack of game time.
Before arriving in Paris, the Krasnodar-born custodian had built a reputation as a prodigy in Russia. Considered one of the most talented goalkeepers of his generation, he was quickly named captain of his hometown club, FC Krasnodar, to which he remains very attached. Safonov became the starting goalkeeper for a national team that was banned from any international competition but continued to take part in friendly matches.
A Krasnodar academy graduate, far from the spotlight of the Champions League, he nevertheless remained in the eyes of international recruiters. The scouts of Luis Campos, the Parisian sporting director, ended up showing the most interest.
Rapid Adaptation to Parisian Life
Safonov’s imposing physique (6'3", 181lbs) and style, perfectly suited to the needs of PSG manager Luis Enrique. Very comfortable with his feet, one of the most important qualities in the eyes of his Spanish coach, he is also confident skilled with his gloves, capable of pulling off a bevvy of reflex saves. Reassuring and authoritative in aerial duels, he scores points with every appearance for the Parisian club.
Increasingly appreciated by fans for his simplicity and discretion off the pitch, he has quickly adapted to life in Paris. Safonov is becoming increasingly fluent in French and has rapidly embraced Parisian culture, listening to the latest French music, which he enjoys sharing regularly on social media.
His distinctive fashion sense, constantly wearing long-sleeves and leggings, with long tied-back hair and a goatee, brings to mind Alexandre Dumas’ French musketeer, d’Artagnan. Some would say it perhaps played a role in his express adaptation to Parisian life.
While his relationship with his new Ukrainian teammate from Bournemouth, Illia Zabarnyi, has been the subject of much speculation, he is also appreciated by the vast majority of his teammates.
Safonov’s temperament is praised by his fellow colleagues. “He’s a very good person who laughs with everyone. We’re happy to have him with us. On and off the pitch, he’s an incredible person,” his teammate Nuno Mendes told M6 on Wednesday.
Against Flamengo, Safonov undoubtedly scored some very important points. He became only the second goalkeeper in PSG’s history to save four penalties in one shootout, after Dominique Baratelli in the 1982 French Cup semifinal. “It’s the first time I’ve seen that,” Luis Enrique said at the postmatch press conference. This feat could well see him take his game to a whole new level in Paris.
And while the Spaniard may be dodging questions about the rivalry with Lucas Chevalier, the competition now seems to be turning in favor of the Russian.