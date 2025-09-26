High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 6 of the 2025 season on September 26-27

Brady Twombly

St. Xavier running back carries the ball during their football game against Moeller Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
St. Xavier running back carries the ball during their football game against Moeller Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 84 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 26 to Saturday, September 27 in the Cincinnati Metro, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up o the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 2 St. Xavier is hosting No. 15 Elder and the number 1 team in Ohio Archbishop Moeller is hosting La Salle on Friday night.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 82 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by La Salle vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.

Aiken vs Woodward

Anderson vs Milford

Archbishop Alter vs Bishop Fenwick

Archbishop McNicholas vs Carroll

Archbishop Moeller vs La Salle

Badin vs Chaminade Julienne

Batavia vs Goshen

Batesville vs Lawrenceburg

Bellbrook vs Edgewood

Bellevue vs Ludlow

Belmont vs North College Hill

Bethel-Tate vs Norwood

Bishop Brossart vs DeSales

Blanchester vs East Clinton

Bracken County vs Walton-Verona

Brookville vs Carlisle

Brown County vs Milan

Bryan Station vs Simon Kenton

Cedarville vs Greeneview

Central vs Covington Catholic

Chaminade Julienne vs Badin

Chillicothe vs Miami Trace

Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs KIPP Columbus

Cincinnati Country Day vs New Miami

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Harrison

Clark Montessori vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Clermont Northeastern vs Williamsburg

Clinton-Massie vs New Richmond

Cloverdale vs South Decatur

Colerain vs Sycamore

Conner vs Cooper

Connersville vs Indianapolis Crispus Attucks

Cooper vs Conner

Covington Catholic vs Central

Danville vs Roger Bacon

Dayton Christian vs Waynesville

Deer Park vs Madeira

DeSales vs Bishop Brossart

Dixie Heights vs Scott

East Central vs South Dearborn

East Clinton vs Blanchester

Eaton vs Madison Senior

Edinburgh vs Switzerland County

Edgewood vs Bellbrook

Elder vs St. Xavier

Eminence vs Holy Cross

Fairfield vs Lakota East

Fairmont vs Miamisburg

Fayetteville-Perry vs Miami Valley Christian Academy

Finneytown vs Reading

Franklin vs Monroe

Franklin County vs Greensburg

Franklin County vs Lincoln County

Gallatin County vs St. Henry

Gamble Montessori vs Summit Country Day

Goshen vs Batavia

Grant County vs Shelby County

Greeneview vs Cedarville

Greensburg vs Franklin County

Hamilton vs Oak Hills

Harrison vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Harrison County vs Highlands

Highlands vs Harrison County

Hillsboro vs Jackson

Holmes vs Jackson County

Holy Cross vs Eminence

Hughes vs Western Hills

Indian Hill vs Taylor

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs Connersville

Jackson vs Hillsboro

Jackson County vs Holmes

KIPP Columbus vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy

Kings vs Lebanon

La Salle vs Archbishop Moeller

Lakota East vs Fairfield

Lakota West vs Middletown

Lapel vs Rushville

Lawrenceburg vs Batesville

Lebanon vs Kings

Lincoln County vs Franklin County

Linton-Stockton vs North Decatur

Little Miami vs Winton Woods

Lloyd Memorial vs Pendleton County

Lockland vs Shroder Paideia Academy

Loveland vs Walnut Hills

Ludlow vs Bellevue

Madeira vs Deer Park

Madison vs Providence

Madison Senior vs Eaton

Mariemont vs Wyoming

Mason vs Princeton

McClain vs Washington

Miami Trace vs Chillicothe

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Fayetteville-Perry

Miamisburg vs Fairmont

Middletown vs Lakota West

Milan vs Brown County

Milford vs Anderson

Monroe vs Franklin

Mt. Healthy vs Northwest

New Miami vs Cincinnati Country Day

New Richmond vs Clinton-Massie

Newport vs Sayre

North College Hill vs Belmont

North Decatur vs Linton-Stockton

Northwest vs Mt. Healthy

Norwood vs Bethel-Tate

Oak Hills vs Hamilton

Oakwood vs Valley View

Owen County vs Beechwood

Paint Valley vs Piketon

Pendleton County vs Lloyd Memorial

Piketon vs Paint Valley

Piqua vs Xenia

Princeton vs Mason

Providence vs Madison

Purcell Marian vs Rock Hill

Reading vs Finneytown

Rock Hill vs Purcell Marian

Roger Bacon vs Danville

Ross vs Talawanda

Rushville vs Lapel

Ryle vs Tates Creek

Sayre vs Newport

Scott vs Dixie Heights

Shelby County vs Grant County

Shroder Paideia Academy vs Lockland

Simon Kenton vs Bryan Station

South Dearborn vs East Central

South Decatur vs Cloverdale

Spencer County vs Western Hills

Springboro vs Springfield

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs Clark Montessori

St. Henry vs Gallatin County

St. Xavier vs Elder

Summit Country Day vs Gamble Montessori

Switzerland County vs Edinburgh

Sycamore vs Colerain

Talawanda vs Ross

Tates Creek vs Ryle

Taylor vs Indian Hill

Turpin vs West Clermont

Union City vs Union County

Valley View vs Oakwood

Walnut Hills vs Loveland

Walton-Verona vs Bracken County

Washington vs McClain

Waynesville vs Dayton Christian

West Clermont vs Turpin

Western Brown vs Wilmington

Western Hills vs Hughes

Western Hills vs Spencer County

Williamsburg vs Clermont Northeastern

Wilmington vs Western Brown

Winton Woods vs Little Miami

Woodward vs Aiken

Wyoming vs Mariemont

Xenia vs Piqua

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Manchester vs Crestline, starts at 4:00 PM.

Crestline vs Manchester

Withrow vs Taft

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio