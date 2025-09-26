Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 26 to Saturday, September 27 in the Cincinnati Metro, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up o the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 2 St. Xavier is hosting No. 15 Elder and the number 1 team in Ohio Archbishop Moeller is hosting La Salle on Friday night.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 82 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by La Salle vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.
Aiken vs Woodward
Anderson vs Milford
Archbishop Alter vs Bishop Fenwick
Archbishop McNicholas vs Carroll
Archbishop Moeller vs La Salle
Badin vs Chaminade Julienne
Batavia vs Goshen
Batesville vs Lawrenceburg
Bellbrook vs Edgewood
Bellevue vs Ludlow
Belmont vs North College Hill
Bethel-Tate vs Norwood
Bishop Brossart vs DeSales
Blanchester vs East Clinton
Bracken County vs Walton-Verona
Brookville vs Carlisle
Brown County vs Milan
Bryan Station vs Simon Kenton
Cedarville vs Greeneview
Central vs Covington Catholic
Chaminade Julienne vs Badin
Chillicothe vs Miami Trace
Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs KIPP Columbus
Cincinnati Country Day vs New Miami
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Harrison
Clark Montessori vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Clermont Northeastern vs Williamsburg
Clinton-Massie vs New Richmond
Cloverdale vs South Decatur
Colerain vs Sycamore
Conner vs Cooper
Connersville vs Indianapolis Crispus Attucks
Cooper vs Conner
Covington Catholic vs Central
Danville vs Roger Bacon
Dayton Christian vs Waynesville
Deer Park vs Madeira
DeSales vs Bishop Brossart
Dixie Heights vs Scott
East Central vs South Dearborn
East Clinton vs Blanchester
Eaton vs Madison Senior
Edinburgh vs Switzerland County
Edgewood vs Bellbrook
Elder vs St. Xavier
Eminence vs Holy Cross
Fairfield vs Lakota East
Fairmont vs Miamisburg
Fayetteville-Perry vs Miami Valley Christian Academy
Finneytown vs Reading
Franklin vs Monroe
Franklin County vs Greensburg
Franklin County vs Lincoln County
Gallatin County vs St. Henry
Gamble Montessori vs Summit Country Day
Goshen vs Batavia
Grant County vs Shelby County
Greeneview vs Cedarville
Greensburg vs Franklin County
Hamilton vs Oak Hills
Harrison vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Harrison County vs Highlands
Highlands vs Harrison County
Hillsboro vs Jackson
Holmes vs Jackson County
Holy Cross vs Eminence
Hughes vs Western Hills
Indian Hill vs Taylor
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs Connersville
Jackson vs Hillsboro
Jackson County vs Holmes
KIPP Columbus vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy
Kings vs Lebanon
La Salle vs Archbishop Moeller
Lakota East vs Fairfield
Lakota West vs Middletown
Lapel vs Rushville
Lawrenceburg vs Batesville
Lebanon vs Kings
Lincoln County vs Franklin County
Linton-Stockton vs North Decatur
Little Miami vs Winton Woods
Lloyd Memorial vs Pendleton County
Lockland vs Shroder Paideia Academy
Loveland vs Walnut Hills
Ludlow vs Bellevue
Madeira vs Deer Park
Madison vs Providence
Madison Senior vs Eaton
Mariemont vs Wyoming
Mason vs Princeton
McClain vs Washington
Miami Trace vs Chillicothe
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Fayetteville-Perry
Miamisburg vs Fairmont
Middletown vs Lakota West
Milan vs Brown County
Milford vs Anderson
Monroe vs Franklin
Mt. Healthy vs Northwest
New Miami vs Cincinnati Country Day
New Richmond vs Clinton-Massie
Newport vs Sayre
North College Hill vs Belmont
North Decatur vs Linton-Stockton
Northwest vs Mt. Healthy
Norwood vs Bethel-Tate
Oak Hills vs Hamilton
Oakwood vs Valley View
Owen County vs Beechwood
Paint Valley vs Piketon
Pendleton County vs Lloyd Memorial
Piketon vs Paint Valley
Piqua vs Xenia
Princeton vs Mason
Providence vs Madison
Purcell Marian vs Rock Hill
Reading vs Finneytown
Rock Hill vs Purcell Marian
Roger Bacon vs Danville
Ross vs Talawanda
Rushville vs Lapel
Ryle vs Tates Creek
Sayre vs Newport
Scott vs Dixie Heights
Shelby County vs Grant County
Shroder Paideia Academy vs Lockland
Simon Kenton vs Bryan Station
South Dearborn vs East Central
South Decatur vs Cloverdale
Spencer County vs Western Hills
Springboro vs Springfield
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs Clark Montessori
St. Henry vs Gallatin County
St. Xavier vs Elder
Summit Country Day vs Gamble Montessori
Switzerland County vs Edinburgh
Sycamore vs Colerain
Talawanda vs Ross
Tates Creek vs Ryle
Taylor vs Indian Hill
Turpin vs West Clermont
Union City vs Union County
Valley View vs Oakwood
Walnut Hills vs Loveland
Walton-Verona vs Bracken County
Washington vs McClain
Waynesville vs Dayton Christian
West Clermont vs Turpin
Western Brown vs Wilmington
Western Hills vs Hughes
Western Hills vs Spencer County
Williamsburg vs Clermont Northeastern
Wilmington vs Western Brown
Winton Woods vs Little Miami
Woodward vs Aiken
Wyoming vs Mariemont
Xenia vs Piqua
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Manchester vs Crestline, starts at 4:00 PM.
Crestline vs Manchester
Withrow vs Taft