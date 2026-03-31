Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – March 31, 2026
A new boys lacrosse season in the state of Ohio is officially underway.
High School on SI’s first Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Western Reserve (5-0)
The Pioneers recently picked up victories over Archbishop Spaulding and Loyola Blakefield. Western Reserve faces St. Edward on Wednesday.
2. St. Xavier (6-0)
The Bombers grabbed wins against Brother Rice and East Grand Rapids over the weekend. St. Xavier hosts Centerville on Monday.
3. Worthington Kilbourne (3-1)
The Wolves defeated Westerville South and Hoover in the last week. Kilbourne hosts Canal Winchester next.
4. Upper Arlington (4-1)
The Golden Bears recorded victories against Thomas Worthington and St. Charles over the weekend. UA hosts New Albany on Thursday.
5. Delaware Hayes (4-0)
The Pacers beat Dublin Coffman last Thursday. Hayes takes on Marvin Ridge Tuesday evening.
6. Bishop Watterson (6-0)
The Eagles go up against Columbus Academy on Tuesday evening.
7. Milford (4-0)
The Eagles recently dominated with a 20-2 win over Lebanon. Milford faces Montgomery Bell Academy on Wednesday.
8. Loveland (5-0)
The Tigers picked up a win against Elder. Loveland hosts Little Miami on April 10.
9. St. Ignatius (4-1)
The Wildcats have won three in a row after losing to Kiski School on March 14. St. Ignatius will host Jackson on Tuesday.
10. Olentangy Liberty (3-1)
The Patriots go up against Dublin Coffman next Tuesday.
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie