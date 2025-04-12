High School

Ohio high school football: Big Walnut announces 2025 schedule

Big Walnut, a state semifinalist last season, announces 2025 Ohio high school football schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Big Walnut takes the field before the game at Big Walnut High School.
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division II state semifinalist Big Walnut, via their social media accounts.

The Golden Eagles will begin the 2025 season on the road at defending Division II state champion Bishop Watterson, a rematch of last season's opener, won 20-0 by Watterson.

Last season, Big Walnut went 13-2 and was a perfect 7-0 in Ohio Capital Conference play.

The Golden Eagles advanced to the Division II state semifinals by defeating defending state champion Massillon in the regional final, 14-7.

Below is the Golden Eagles' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 BIG WALNUT GOLDEN EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 23: at Bishop Watterson

Aug. 29: vs. Dunbar

Sept. 5: at Groveport

Sept. 13: at Delaware Hayes

Sept. 19: vs. Westerville South

Sept. 26: vs. Padua

Oct. 3: at Worthington Kilbourne

Oct. 10: vs. Westerville North

Oct. 17: vs. Dublin Scioto

Oct. 24: at Westland

