Ohio high school football: Big Walnut announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division II state semifinalist Big Walnut, via their social media accounts.
The Golden Eagles will begin the 2025 season on the road at defending Division II state champion Bishop Watterson, a rematch of last season's opener, won 20-0 by Watterson.
Last season, Big Walnut went 13-2 and was a perfect 7-0 in Ohio Capital Conference play.
The Golden Eagles advanced to the Division II state semifinals by defeating defending state champion Massillon in the regional final, 14-7.
Below is the Golden Eagles' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 BIG WALNUT GOLDEN EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Bishop Watterson
Aug. 29: vs. Dunbar
Sept. 5: at Groveport
Sept. 13: at Delaware Hayes
Sept. 19: vs. Westerville South
Sept. 26: vs. Padua
Oct. 3: at Worthington Kilbourne
Oct. 10: vs. Westerville North
Oct. 17: vs. Dublin Scioto
Oct. 24: at Westland
