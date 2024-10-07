Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Seven weeks of the 2024 Ohio high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best OHSAA teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 7, 2024:
OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
OHSAA DIVISION I | OHSAA DIVISION II
OHSAA DIVISION III | OHSAA DIVISION IV
OHSAA DIVISION V | OHSAA DIVISION VI
OHSAA DIVISION VII | OHSAA EIGHT-MAN
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
