Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/28/2024)

Massillon and St. Edward's back-and-forth dance at No. 1 is over in Ohio high school football.
For one week, at least.
Glenville upset St. Edward on Thursday night, and then Massillon lost its homecoming game Friday night to DeMatha Catholic (Maryland).
Northeast Ohio still reigns supreme, but a new team has taken over the top spot ...
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO TOP 25
1. Archbishop Hoban (5-1)
Last week: 2
After throttling Mount Vernon (Illinois) on Friday, Archbishop Hoban has five straight wins since its opening-week loss to Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), which is undefeated and beat the team that just knocked off Massillon. Next up: Walsh Jesuit, Oct. 4
2. Massillon (4-2)
Last week: 1
Yes, Massillon has two losses, but both were to national out-of-state powers (Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and now a 20-14 loss to Maryland's DeMatha Catholic on Friday). Next up: Clarkson North (Canada), Oct. 4
3. Archbishop Moeller (5-1)
Last week: 3
Any thought of Moeller being challenged by previously unbeaten La Salle evaporated quickly Friday night. Matt Ponatoski completed 20 of 24 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Crusaders cruised to a 38-0 win. Next up: Roncalli (Indiana), Oct. 4
4. Avon (6-0)
Last week: 6
Avon played its first true road game of the season on Friday at Olmsted Falls and passed the test with flying colors, winning 35-14. The Eagles have won easily in every game this season except one narrow victory over the highest riser in this week's poll, Glenville. Next up: Berea-Midpark, Oct. 4
5. Toledo Central Catholic (5-1)
Last week: 5
A win's a win, and Toledo Central Catholic toughed one out Friday in a 27-26 win at St. Ignatius, which fell to 1-5. Next up: St. John's Jesuit, Oct. 4
6. Marion Local (6-0)
Last week: 7
The blowout wins kept coming for Marion Local, which shut out last year's Division VI runner-up, previously unbeaten Versailles, 48-0. The Flyers led 41-0 at halftime. Next up: Fort Recovery, Oct. 4
7. Bishop Watterson (6-0)
Last week: 8
Bishop Watterson followed up last week's impressive win over Chardon with a rainy 28-13 win at rival Bishop Hartley. Next up: KIPP Columbus, Oct. 4
8. Anderson (5-0)
Last week: 9
Anderson's wins have all been by at least 30 points, and Friday was no different, as the Raptors routed Milford 57-6. Next up: Turpin, Oct. 4
9. Glenville (4-2)
Last week: NR
Glenville played St. Edward in a scrimmage before Week 1 and got dominated. On Friday when it counted, the Tarblooders sprung the upset with a 28-27 win. Glenville is clearly a different team from the one that lost to Olentangy Liberty in Week 2. Next up: Rhodes, Oct. 4
10. St. Edward (3-3)
Last week: 4
St. Edward drops from 1 to 4 to 10 as the Eagles hit a rare losing streak after that shocking loss to Glenville. But there's no way this is not a Top 10 team in the state. Next up: St. Ignatius, Oct. 4
11. Lakota West (4-1)
Last week: 11
Another running-clock win for Lakota West, which beat Colerain behind four touchdown passes by Sam Wiles, who added 129 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. Next up: Sycamore, Oct. 4
12. Wadsworth (6-0)
Last week: 12
Wadsworth duked it out with Hudson on Friday and prevailed 21-14 in overtime. Next up: Nordonia, Oct. 4
13. Walsh Jesuit (6-0)
Last week: 13
Marty Tobin was the bell cow for Walsh Jesuit on Friday, carrying 30 times for 201 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a tough 20-12 win over Benedictine. Next up: Archbishop Hoban, Oct. 4
14. St. Xavier (4-2)
Last week: 16
Chase Herbstreit's 58-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Vollmer with 57 seconds lifted St. Xavier to a thrilling 22-17 road win over previous No. 14, Elder. Next up: Trinity (Kentucky), Oct. 4
15. Perkins (6-0)
Last week: 15
Perkins beat Clyde 28-7 on Friday, and the Pirates have given up double-digit points just once all season. Next up: Edison, Oct. 4
16. Elder (4-2)
Last week: 14
Elder lost a heartbreaker to St. Xavier, giving up a TD in the final minute after taking a one-point lead. The Panthers' only two losses have been to St. X and St. Edward, and another big test is coming. Next week: Archbishop Moeller, Oct. 4
17. Mentor (6-0)
Last week: NR
Mentor followed up a tough win over Cleveland Heights by taking on out-of-state foe River Rouge (Michigan). The Cardinals dominated from start to finish Saturday, coming out with a 47-21 win to remain undefeated. Next up: Shaker Heights, Oct. 4
18. Ursuline (5-1)
Last week: 18
That's two impressive shutouts in a row for Ursuline, which followed up its 35-0 win over Harding with another 35-0 win, this time over previously undefeated Austintown-Fitch. Next up: St. Vincent-St. Mary, Oct. 4
19. Wapakoneta (6-0)
Last week: 19
Wapakoneta kept cruising through its season with a 28-0 win over Lima Shawnee. Next up: Kenton, Oct. 4
20. Olentangy Liberty (5-1)
Last week: 21
The best win on Olentangy Liberty's resume is now that Week 2 triumph at Glenville. The Patriots eked out a 19-15 win Friday over Dublin Coffman. Next up: Upper Arlington, Oct. 4
21. Ironton (5-1)
Last week: 17
Ironton falls four spots after rising seven the previous week. The Fighting Tigers battled international squad Clarkson North (Canada) hard but fell 28-27. Next up: Pikeville, Oct. 4
22. Anthony Wayne (6-0)
Last week: NR
Anthony Wayne takes the spot former occupied by Whitmer after the Generals cruised past the Panthers 27-3 to remain undefeated. Next up: Perrysburg, Oct. 4
23. Winton Woods (6-0)
Last week: 24
Winton Woods gave up double-digit points for the first time this season but still cruised to a 41-14 win over Little Miami. Next up: Loveland, Oct. 4
24. Coldwater (6-0)
Last week: 23
Coldwater bounced back from a close call against Minster with a convincing 48-0 win over Parkway. Next up: Delphos St. John's, Oct. 4
25. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1)
Last week: 20
Playing without injured Ohio State commit Bo Jackson, Villa Angela-St. Joseph's undefeated season ended in Pennsylvania with a 38-35 loss to McDowell, a team Mentor and Walsh Jesuit both beat easily. Next up: Ursuline, Oct. 11
—
