Ohio High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Archbishop Moeller.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Marion Local (5-0)
2. Harding (4-0)
3. McDonald (5-0)
4. Edon (4-0)
5. Strasburg-Franklin (5-0)
6. Notre Dame (4-0)
7. St. Henry (4-1)
8. Lima Central Catholic (5-0)
9. East Palestine (5-0)
10. Eastern (5-0)
11. Leipsic (5-0)
12. Hillsdale (5-0)
13. Mohawk (4-1)
14. Symmes Valley (5-0)
15. South Gallia (4-1)
16. Fisher Catholic (4-1)
17. North Baltimore (2-0)
18. Manchester (5-0)
19. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2)
20. New Bremen (4-1)
21. Montpelier (3-2)
22. Mogadore (4-1)
23. Western Reserve (3-2)
24. Cincinnati Country Day (4-1)
25. Edgerton (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (5-0)
2. Smithville (5-0)
3. Hopewell-Loudon (5-0)
4. Bluffton (5-0)
5. Colonel Crawford (5-0)
6. West Jefferson (5-0)
7. Wickliffe (5-0)
8. United (4-1)
9. Crestview (4-1)
10. Woodmore (5-0)
11. Grandview Heights (5-0)
12. Northeastern (5-0)
13. Mt. Gilead (5-0)
14. Mineral Ridge (4-1)
15. Columbia (5-0)
16. Archbold (4-1)
17. Fairview (5-0)
18. Ridgewood (5-0)
19. Fort Frye (3-1)
20. Rootstown (5-0)
21. Patrick Henry (5-0)
22. Deer Park (5-0)
23. Tri-Village (5-0)
24. Toronto (5-0)
25. Coldwater (3-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Ironton (5-0)
2. Wheelersburg (5-0)
3. Barnesville (5-0)
4. Williamsburg (5-0)
5. Liberty Center (5-0)
6. South Range (4-1)
7. Nelsonville-York (5-0)
8. Oak Harbor (5-0)
9. Girard (5-0)
10. Preble Shawnee (5-0)
11. Edison (4-1)
12. Liberty-Benton (5-0)
13. Cardinal Mooney (3-2)
14. Miami East (4-1)
15. Fredericktown (4-1)
16. Poland Seminary (4-1)
17. Triway (4-1)
18. Graham Local (4-1)
19. Pymatuning Valley (4-1)
20. North College Hill (5-0)
21. Versailles (4-1)
22. Carlisle (4-1)
23. Africentric Early College (4-1)
24. Claymont (4-1)
25. Garfield (4-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Jonathan Alder (5-0)
2. Shelby (5-0)
3. New Lexington (5-0)
4. Indian Hill (5-0)
5. Indian Valley (4-0)
6. Taft (5-0)
7. Bath (4-1)
8. Unioto (5-0)
9. Indian Creek (5-0)
10. Galion (4-1)
11. Norton (4-0)
12. Philo (4-1)
13. Lake Catholic (4-1)
14. Streetsboro (4-1)
15. Valley View (4-1)
16. West Branch (4-1)
17. Northwest (3-1)
18. Oakwood (5-0)
19. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-1)
20. Brookville (5-0)
21. Perry (3-2)
22. Clinton-Massie (4-1)
23. Cloverleaf (4-1)
24. Clear Fork (4-1)
25. Hubbard (4-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Bishop Watterson (5-0)
2. Canfield (5-0)
3. London (5-0)
4. Licking Valley (5-0)
5. Badin (5-0)
6. Tippecanoe (5-0)
7. Buckeye (5-0)
8. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (4-0)
9. Wapakoneta (5-0)
10. Ursuline (2-0)
11. Lexington (4-1)
12. Linden-McKinley (5-0)
13. Hamilton Township (4-1)
14. Shawnee (4-1)
15. Talawanda (5-0)
16. Buckeye Valley (4-0)
17. Miami Trace (5-0)
18. Hillsboro (4-1)
19. Granville (4-1)
20. Alliance (4-1)
21. Rocky River (4-1)
22. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2)
23. Athens (5-0)
24. Hawken (4-1)
25. Holy Name (4-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Highland (5-0)
2. Anderson (5-0)
3. Lake (5-0)
4. Ashland (5-0)
5. Nordonia (5-0)
6. Archbishop Hoban (4-1)
7. Walsh Jesuit (3-0)
8. Hoover (5-0)
9. Austintown-Fitch (4-1)
10. Wadsworth (5-0)
11. Anthony Wayne (4-1)
12. Avon (4-1)
13. Hudson (4-1)
14. Louisville (4-1)
15. Big Walnut (4-1)
16. St. Francis DeSales (4-1)
17. Twinsburg (4-1)
18. Trotwood-Madison (4-1)
19. Mt. Vernon (4-1)
20. Xenia (4-1)
21. Washington Massillon (3-2)
22. Canal Winchester (4-1)
23. North Ridgeville (4-1)
24. Harrison (4-1)
25. Worthington Kilbourne (4-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Archbishop Moeller (4-1)
2. Elder (5-0)
3. Mentor (5-0)
4. Olentangy Orange (5-0)
5. Middletown (5-0)
6. Upper Arlington (5-0)
7. Findlay (4-0)
8. St. Edward (4-1)
9. Pickerington North (4-1)
10. Olentangy (4-1)
11. Troy (4-1)
12. St. Xavier (4-1)
13. Lebanon (4-1)
14. Winton Woods (4-1)
15. Perrysburg (4-1)
16. McKinley (4-1)
17. Strongsville (4-1)
18. Berea-Midpark (4-1)
19. Princeton (4-1)
20. Whitmer (4-1)
21. Wayne (3-2)
22. Lincoln (3-2)
23. Springboro (3-2)
24. Jackson (3-2)
25. Hilliard Davidson (4-1)