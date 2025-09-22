High School

Ohio High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025

Check out the latest Ohio high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025

Brady Twombly

St. Xavier QB is sacked by Archbishop Moeller during their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
St. Xavier QB is sacked by Archbishop Moeller during their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Archbishop Moeller.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:

OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings

1. Marion Local (5-0)

2. Harding (4-0)

3. McDonald (5-0)

4. Edon (4-0)

5. Strasburg-Franklin (5-0)

6. Notre Dame (4-0)

7. St. Henry (4-1)

8. Lima Central Catholic (5-0)

9. East Palestine (5-0)

10. Eastern (5-0)

11. Leipsic (5-0)

12. Hillsdale (5-0)

13. Mohawk (4-1)

14. Symmes Valley (5-0)

15. South Gallia (4-1)

16. Fisher Catholic (4-1)

17. North Baltimore (2-0)

18. Manchester (5-0)

19. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2)

20. New Bremen (4-1)

21. Montpelier (3-2)

22. Mogadore (4-1)

23. Western Reserve (3-2)

24. Cincinnati Country Day (4-1)

25. Edgerton (3-1)

View full Division 7 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings

1. Kirtland (5-0)

2. Smithville (5-0)

3. Hopewell-Loudon (5-0)

4. Bluffton (5-0)

5. Colonel Crawford (5-0)

6. West Jefferson (5-0)

7. Wickliffe (5-0)

8. United (4-1)

9. Crestview (4-1)

10. Woodmore (5-0)

11. Grandview Heights (5-0)

12. Northeastern (5-0)

13. Mt. Gilead (5-0)

14. Mineral Ridge (4-1)

15. Columbia (5-0)

16. Archbold (4-1)

17. Fairview (5-0)

18. Ridgewood (5-0)

19. Fort Frye (3-1)

20. Rootstown (5-0)

21. Patrick Henry (5-0)

22. Deer Park (5-0)

23. Tri-Village (5-0)

24. Toronto (5-0)

25. Coldwater (3-2)

View full Division 6 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings

1. Ironton (5-0)

2. Wheelersburg (5-0)

3. Barnesville (5-0)

4. Williamsburg (5-0)

5. Liberty Center (5-0)

6. South Range (4-1)

7. Nelsonville-York (5-0)

8. Oak Harbor (5-0)

9. Girard (5-0)

10. Preble Shawnee (5-0)

11. Edison (4-1)

12. Liberty-Benton (5-0)

13. Cardinal Mooney (3-2)

14. Miami East (4-1)

15. Fredericktown (4-1)

16. Poland Seminary (4-1)

17. Triway (4-1)

18. Graham Local (4-1)

19. Pymatuning Valley (4-1)

20. North College Hill (5-0)

21. Versailles (4-1)

22. Carlisle (4-1)

23. Africentric Early College (4-1)

24. Claymont (4-1)

25. Garfield (4-1)

View full Division 5 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings

1. Jonathan Alder (5-0)

2. Shelby (5-0)

3. New Lexington (5-0)

4. Indian Hill (5-0)

5. Indian Valley (4-0)

6. Taft (5-0)

7. Bath (4-1)

8. Unioto (5-0)

9. Indian Creek (5-0)

10. Galion (4-1)

11. Norton (4-0)

12. Philo (4-1)

13. Lake Catholic (4-1)

14. Streetsboro (4-1)

15. Valley View (4-1)

16. West Branch (4-1)

17. Northwest (3-1)

18. Oakwood (5-0)

19. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-1)

20. Brookville (5-0)

21. Perry (3-2)

22. Clinton-Massie (4-1)

23. Cloverleaf (4-1)

24. Clear Fork (4-1)

25. Hubbard (4-1)

View full Division 4 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings

1. Bishop Watterson (5-0)

2. Canfield (5-0)

3. London (5-0)

4. Licking Valley (5-0)

5. Badin (5-0)

6. Tippecanoe (5-0)

7. Buckeye (5-0)

8. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (4-0)

9. Wapakoneta (5-0)

10. Ursuline (2-0)

11. Lexington (4-1)

12. Linden-McKinley (5-0)

13. Hamilton Township (4-1)

14. Shawnee (4-1)

15. Talawanda (5-0)

16. Buckeye Valley (4-0)

17. Miami Trace (5-0)

18. Hillsboro (4-1)

19. Granville (4-1)

20. Alliance (4-1)

21. Rocky River (4-1)

22. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2)

23. Athens (5-0)

24. Hawken (4-1)

25. Holy Name (4-1)

View full Division 3 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings

1. Highland (5-0)

2. Anderson (5-0)

3. Lake (5-0)

4. Ashland (5-0)

5. Nordonia (5-0)

6. Archbishop Hoban (4-1)

7. Walsh Jesuit (3-0)

8. Hoover (5-0)

9. Austintown-Fitch (4-1)

10. Wadsworth (5-0)

11. Anthony Wayne (4-1)

12. Avon (4-1)

13. Hudson (4-1)

14. Louisville (4-1)

15. Big Walnut (4-1)

16. St. Francis DeSales (4-1)

17. Twinsburg (4-1)

18. Trotwood-Madison (4-1)

19. Mt. Vernon (4-1)

20. Xenia (4-1)

21. Washington Massillon (3-2)

22. Canal Winchester (4-1)

23. North Ridgeville (4-1)

24. Harrison (4-1)

25. Worthington Kilbourne (4-1)

View full Division 2 rankings

OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings

1. Archbishop Moeller (4-1)

2. Elder (5-0)

3. Mentor (5-0)

4. Olentangy Orange (5-0)

5. Middletown (5-0)

6. Upper Arlington (5-0)

7. Findlay (4-0)

8. St. Edward (4-1)

9. Pickerington North (4-1)

10. Olentangy (4-1)

11. Troy (4-1)

12. St. Xavier (4-1)

13. Lebanon (4-1)

14. Winton Woods (4-1)

15. Perrysburg (4-1)

16. McKinley (4-1)

17. Strongsville (4-1)

18. Berea-Midpark (4-1)

19. Princeton (4-1)

20. Whitmer (4-1)

21. Wayne (3-2)

22. Lincoln (3-2)

23. Springboro (3-2)

24. Jackson (3-2)

25. Hilliard Davidson (4-1)

View full Division 1 rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio