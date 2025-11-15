High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from the Semi Final Round of Ohio high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Moeller Crusaders defensive back blocks a pass to in the first half of a Division I regional semifinal high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Moeller Crusaders, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.
Moeller Crusaders defensive back blocks a pass to in the first half of a Division I regional semifinal high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Moeller Crusaders, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Semi Final Round playoff action on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - November 14, 2025

Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Anderson 35, La Salle 28

Anna 28, Northeastern 8

Archbishop Hoban 35, Hudson 3

Archbishop Moeller 13, St. Xavier 17

Avon 42, Wadsworth 21

Big Walnut 35, Canal Winchester 0

Bishop Watterson 48, Tri-Valley 6

Carey 41, Paulding 6

Cardinal Mooney 56, Garfield 14

Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29

Colonel Crawford 42, Centerburg 13

Columbus Academy 10, Nelsonville-York 7

Columbus Grove 28, Lima Central Catholic 6

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 30, East 0

Elder 32, Princeton 16

Galion 17, Perkins 14

Garaway 25, Dalton 16

Genoa Area 34, Triway 33

Girard 28, Poland Seminary 27

Glenville 14, Lake Catholic 3

Highland 48, North Ridgeville 0

Hillsdale 48, Symmes Valley 7

Hopewell-Loudon 30, Archbold 14

Indian Hill 25, Taft 19

Indian Lake 31, Mariemont 14

Indian Valley 47, Jonathan Alder 28

Kirtland 35, Smithville 7

Leipsic 30, Pandora-Gilboa 20

Liberty Center 42, Liberty-Benton 10

London 28, Jackson 24

Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 0

McDonald 40, Monroeville 13

Mentor 25, McKinley 24

Middletown 14, Springfield 0

Mogadore 47, East Canton 14

New Lexington 47, Unioto 14

North Union 40, Carlisle 36

Olentangy Orange 21, Olentangy Liberty 17

Perry 21, West Branch 0

Pickerington Central 17, Upper Arlington 16

Rocky River 48, Buckeye 41

Shelby 49, Bath 7

St. Edward 38, Whitmer 6

St. Francis DeSales 48, Washington Massillon 15

St. Henry 49, Cedarville 12

Steubenville 17, Licking Valley 14

Tippecanoe 23, Badin 16

Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0

Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 32, Canfield 0

Walsh Jesuit 42, Austintown-Fitch 21



Wayne 20, Troy 14

West Jefferson 34, Fort Frye 32

Wheelersburg 36, Barnesville 13

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

