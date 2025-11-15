Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Semi Final Round playoff action on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Anderson 35, La Salle 28
Anna 28, Northeastern 8
Archbishop Hoban 35, Hudson 3
Archbishop Moeller 13, St. Xavier 17
Avon 42, Wadsworth 21
Big Walnut 35, Canal Winchester 0
Bishop Watterson 48, Tri-Valley 6
Carey 41, Paulding 6
Cardinal Mooney 56, Garfield 14
Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29
Colonel Crawford 42, Centerburg 13
Columbus Academy 10, Nelsonville-York 7
Columbus Grove 28, Lima Central Catholic 6
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 30, East 0
Elder 32, Princeton 16
Galion 17, Perkins 14
Garaway 25, Dalton 16
Genoa Area 34, Triway 33
Girard 28, Poland Seminary 27
Glenville 14, Lake Catholic 3
Highland 48, North Ridgeville 0
Hillsdale 48, Symmes Valley 7
Hopewell-Loudon 30, Archbold 14
Indian Hill 25, Taft 19
Indian Lake 31, Mariemont 14
Indian Valley 47, Jonathan Alder 28
Kirtland 35, Smithville 7
Leipsic 30, Pandora-Gilboa 20
Liberty Center 42, Liberty-Benton 10
London 28, Jackson 24
Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 0
McDonald 40, Monroeville 13
Mentor 25, McKinley 24
Middletown 14, Springfield 0
Mogadore 47, East Canton 14
New Lexington 47, Unioto 14
North Union 40, Carlisle 36
Olentangy Orange 21, Olentangy Liberty 17
Perry 21, West Branch 0
Pickerington Central 17, Upper Arlington 16
Rocky River 48, Buckeye 41
Shelby 49, Bath 7
St. Edward 38, Whitmer 6
St. Francis DeSales 48, Washington Massillon 15
St. Henry 49, Cedarville 12
Steubenville 17, Licking Valley 14
Tippecanoe 23, Badin 16
Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0
Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 32, Canfield 0
Walsh Jesuit 42, Austintown-Fitch 21
Wayne 20, Troy 14
West Jefferson 34, Fort Frye 32
Wheelersburg 36, Barnesville 13