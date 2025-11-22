Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Final Round playoff action on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend
Anderson 38, Trotwood-Madison 7
Avon 36, Highland 19
Big Walnut 27, Washington Massillon 21
Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0
Cardinal Mooney 48, Girard 14
Central Catholic 57, Rocky River 28
Coldwater 14, Anna 12
Colonel Crawford 35, West Jefferson 7
Columbus Grove 31, Leipsic 6
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 7
Glenville 35, Perry 7
Hillsdale 25, Danville 20
Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0
Indian Hill 41, Valley View 14
Indian Lake 35, North Union 21
Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0
Kirtland 21, Garaway 7
Liberty Center 38, Genoa Area 0
McDonald 42, Mogadore 21
Middletown 21, Wayne 14
Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7
Shelby 41, Galion 7
St. Edward 27, Mentor 7
St. Henry 24, Marion Local 7
St. Xavier 42, Elder 34
Tippecanoe 33, London 16
Walsh Jesuit 35, Archbishop Hoban 7
Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0