Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Brady Twombly

Elder Panthers quarterback celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of Division I regional final high school football game between the Elder Panthers and St. Xavier Bombers, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Final Round playoff action on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend

Anderson 38, Trotwood-Madison 7

Avon 36, Highland 19

Big Walnut 27, Washington Massillon 21

Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0

Cardinal Mooney 48, Girard 14

Central Catholic 57, Rocky River 28

Coldwater 14, Anna 12

Colonel Crawford 35, West Jefferson 7

Columbus Grove 31, Leipsic 6

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 7

Glenville 35, Perry 7

Hillsdale 25, Danville 20

Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0

Indian Hill 41, Valley View 14

Indian Lake 35, North Union 21

Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0

Kirtland 21, Garaway 7

Liberty Center 38, Genoa Area 0

McDonald 42, Mogadore 21

Middletown 21, Wayne 14

Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7

Shelby 41, Galion 7

St. Edward 27, Mentor 7

St. Henry 24, Marion Local 7

St. Xavier 42, Elder 34

Tippecanoe 33, London 16

Walsh Jesuit 35, Archbishop Hoban 7

Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

