Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, November 21, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, November 21, for the Championship Round of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games for the Championship Round of the Ohio playoffs, as No. 1 Elder takes on No. 9 St. Xavier, also No. 10 Mentor plays No. 3 St. Edward on Friday night.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
Ohio high school football will feature 14 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter the Championship Final Round of the playoffs.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, November 21. The slate is highlighted by No. 9 St. Xavier vs No. 1 Elder.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, November 21. The game of the night is No. 7 Walsh Jesuit vs No. 2 Archbishop Hoban.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 21, 2025. Highlighted by Tippecanoe vs London.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 Division 4 games on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is No. 22 Indian Valley vs New Lexington.
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 21, 2025. Highlighted by Nelsonville-York vs Wheelersburg.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Garaway vs No. 14 Kirtland.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 4 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Mogadore vs McDonald.
