Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 8 action on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ansonia 64, Dixie 0
Anthony Wayne 21, Northview 0
Antwerp 20, Wayne Trace 13
Arcanum 42, Mississinawa Valley 7
Archbold 22, Patrick Henry 21
Ashland 40, West Holmes 7
Athens 48, Wellston 7
Aurora 37, Tallmadge 0
Austintown-Fitch 21, McDowell 12
Avon 34, Steele 0
Badin 55, Archbishop Carroll 6
Barnesville 34, Linsly 7
Bath 49, Celina 35
Bellaire 26, Harrison Central 29
Bellevue 21, Columbian 14
Bellefontaine 34, Tecumseh 28
Berea-Midpark 12, Olmsted Falls 46
Berkshire 36, Crestwood 8
Bethel-Tate 41, Clermont Northeastern 7
Bishop Fenwick 36, Chaminade Julienne 14
Bishop Ready 30, Bexley 7
Bishop Rosecrans 45, Miller 44
Bishop Watterson 57, Bishop Hartley 7
Black River 42, Brookside 0
Blanchester 0, Williamsburg 65
Bloom-Carroll 24, St. Clairsville 15
Bluffton 42, Fort Loramie 9
Boardman 42, Howland 0
Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 19
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0, Hudson 27
Brookfield 44, Southeast 20
Brookville 29, Eaton 28
Brush 31, Shaw 0
Brunswick 35, Medina 7
Caldwell 48, Shadyside 0
Cambridge 0, Martins Ferry 36
Canal Winchester 72, Logan 14
Canfield 49, John Marshall 0
Canton South 31, Fairless 14
Carey 24, Colonel Crawford 14
Carlisle 53, Oakwood 21
Centerburg 44, Danville 14
Centerville 31, Northmont 0
Central Crossing 0, New Albany 47
Chagrin Falls 0, Kirtland 45
Chaney 28, University School 0
Chardon 21, Mayfield 28
Chesapeake 0, Gallia Academy 41
Chillicothe 28, Hillsboro 3
Cincinnati Country Day 33, Norwood 0
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 42, Purcell Marian 12
Circleville 3, Fairfield Union 6
Claymont 43, Sandy Valley 3
Clear Fork 10, Highland 13
Clearview 40, Oberlin 7
Cleveland Central Catholic 12, Lutheran East 34
Clinton-Massie 38, Goshen 13
Cloverleaf 36, Field 6
Clyde 40, Sandusky 7
Coldwater 7, New Bremen 16
Colerain 24, Lakota East 44
Collinwood 0, Mogadore 42
Columbiana 54, Wellsville 6
Columbus Academy 38, Buckeye Valley 24
Columbus Grove 38, Crestview 0
Concord 64, Holgate 20
Conotton Valley 34, Crestline 15
Copley 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Coventry 30, Springfield 0
Covington 27, Northridge 24
Crestview 53, Champion 8
Crooksville 46, Coshocton 7
Cuyahoga Heights 56, Beachwood 14
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 7
Dalton 7, Norwayne 26
Dawson-Bryant 44, South Point 15
Defiance 42, Elida 21
Delta 0, Liberty Center 39
Detroit Catholic Central 48, St. John's Jesuit 7
Divine Child 17, St. Francis de Sales 24
Dover 32, Madison Comprehensive 17
Dublin Coffman 24, Hilliard Davidson 20
Dublin Scioto 34, Hayes 24
East 14, Struthers 12
East Clinton 13, Fayetteville-Perry 16
East Palestine 50, Leetonia 14
Eastern 42, Notre Dame 7
Eastern 42, Trimble 7
Eastwood 27, Genoa Area 42
Edgewood 49, Conneaut 14
Edison 34, East Liverpool 20
Elder 40, Highlands 16
Ellet 28, North 7
Elyria Catholic 7, Holy Name 24
Evergreen 53, Swanton 2
Fairview 41, Independence 14
Fairview 54, Edgerton 19
Findlay 33, Whitmer 35
Finneytown 13, Wyoming 49
Firelands 44, Wellington 7
Fisher Catholic 21, Berne Union 14
Fort Frye 35, Marietta 0
Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 27
Fostoria 13, Rossford 14
Franklin 21, Ross 14
Fredericktown 28, East Knox 19
Frontier 34, Magnolia 22
Galion 36, River Valley 6
Gallia Academy 41, Chesapeake 0
Garaway 50, Tuscarawas Valley 7
Garfield 56, Newton Falls 0
Gilmour Academy 10, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 59
Girard 29, Poland Seminary 28
Glenville 9, Archbishop Hoban 12
GlenOak 10, Jackson 21
Graham Local 42, Shawnee 7
Grand Valley 48, Cardinal 0
Grandview Heights 27, Grove City Christian 15
Granville 14, Licking Valley 35
Green 27, Louisville 14
Greenon 21, Catholic Central 19
Greeneview 32, Southeastern Local 0
Groveport-Madison 17, Pickerington Central 33
Hamilton 14, Fairfield 7
Hamilton Township 40, Liberty Union 0
Harrison 14, Talawanda 0
Hawken 49, Orange 7
Heath 40, Newark Catholic 6
Highland 58, Roosevelt 7
Hillsdale 49, Northwestern 7
Hoover 35, Perry 21
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Willard 6
Hubbard 42, Lakeview 0
Hughes 59, Woodward 12
Huntington 34, Westfall 21
Huron 31, Vermilion 28
Independence 50, West 14
Indian Creek 35, Beaver Local 28
Indian Hill 45, Madeira 0
Indian Lake 17, Benjamin Logan 14
Indian Valley 42, Ridgewood 14
Ironton 70, Fairland 13
Jackson 51, Washington 21
John Glenn 47, River View 7
Johnstown-Monroe 51, Lakewood 0
Kenston 32, Riverside 31
Keystone 7, Columbia 21
Kings 49, Milford 14
Lake Catholic 30, Padua Franciscan 0
Lakota West 56, Sycamore 0
Lancaster 21, Reynoldsburg 20
Lebanon 41, Turpin 38
Lehman Catholic 48, Bethel 27
Liberty 34, LaBrae 28
Liberty Center 39, Delta 0
Liberty-Benton 52, Leipsic 0
Lima Senior 45, Bowsher 9
Lincoln 42, Westerville Central 7
Lisbon Anderson 56, Southern 7
Little Miami 13, Loveland 7
Logan 14, Canal Winchester 72
London 38, Jonathan Alder 0
Loudonville 21, Cardington-Lincoln 16
Lowellville 38, Jackson-Milton 35
Lucas 22, Reynolds 15
Mansfield Senior 34, Wooster 21
Mapleton 4, New London 6
Margaretta 56, Calvert 14
Mariemont 31, Reading 0
Marion Local 28, Anna 27
Marion Harding 48, Pleasant 28
Marion-Franklin 34, Eastmoor Academy 18
Marysville 29, Thomas Worthington 28
Maumee 35, Otsego 20
Maysville 21, West Muskingum 7
McClain 20, Miami Trace 41
McDonald 47, Memorial 6
McKinley 24, Lake 21
Meadowdale 50, Ponitz Career Tech 6
Mechanicsburg 21, West Jefferson 14
Meigs 26, Minford 20
Memorial 31, Shawnee 28
Mentor 49, Shaker Heights 0
Miami East 31, Milton-Union 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 41, Lockland 6
Middletown 37, Mason 7
Midview 41, Elyria 27
Millersport 14, Fairfield Christian Academy 7
Minerva 7, Marlington 0
Minster 14, Versailles 12
Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 6
Monroe 10, Bellbrook 0
Monroe Central 21, Toronto 35
Mt. Vernon 42, Licking Heights 13
National Trail 28, Twin Valley South 7
Nelsonville-York 48, Alexander 7
New Albany 47, Central Crossing 0
New Lexington 49, Meadowbrook 6
Newcomerstown 40, Malvern 12
Newark 31, Teays Valley 28
North Ridgeville 31, Avon Lake 14
North Royalton 29, Stow-Munroe Falls 21
North Union 28, Northwestern 20
Northeastern 47, Fairbanks 13
Northland 35, Whetstone 3
Northwest 13, Tuslaw 12
Northwest 36, Portsmouth West 13
Northwest Christian 38, Moon Valley 6
Oak Harbor 42, Lake 8
Olentangy 17, Hilliard Darby 11
Olentangy Berlin 20, Dublin Jerome 3
Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Bradley 13
Olentangy Orange 28, Upper Arlington 14
Orrville 34, Worthington Christian 13
Pandora-Gilboa 38, Arcadia 0
Paulding 50, Hicksville 0
Perkins 48, Norwalk 3
Perrysburg 48, Clay 7
Pickerington Central 33, Groveport-Madison 17
Pickerington North 31, Grove City 21
Piketon 27, Adena 7
Piqua 30, Stebbins 6
Point Pleasant 24, Warren 35
Port Clinton 21, Edison 17
Portsmouth 48, Rock Hill 7
Princeton 30, Oak Hills 27
Pymatuning Valley 44, Windham 0
Revere 38, Barberton 21
Ridgedale 42, Cory-Rawson 0
Roger Bacon 41, Summit Country Day 13
Salem 48, Carrollton 20
Scott 14, Waite 12
Seneca East 56, Buckeye Central 8
Shenandoah 33, River 0
Shelby 42, Ontario 0
Sheridan 35, Morgan 14
Smithville 31, Rittman 0
South Gallia 74, Green 6
South Range 62, McKinley 0
Southern 41, Belpre 8
Springfield 19, Mineral Ridge 7
Springfield 31, Beavercreek 0
Springboro 16, Fairmont 12
St. Charles 14, St. Francis DeSales 42
St. Henry 41, St. John's 0
St. John 35, Mathews 0
St. Mary Central Catholic High School 32, Cardinal Stritch 8
St. Mary's Prep 36, Central Catholic 21
St. Paul 38, South Central 0
St. Xavier 28, La Salle 7
Start 41, Southview 22
Steubenville 35, Canisius 34
Strasburg-Franklin 36, Buckeye Trail 14
Streetsboro 49, Ravenna 3
Strongsville 43, Lorain 14
Summerfield 28, Ottawa Hills 27
Symmes Valley 47, East 0
Taft 58, Western Hills 0
Taylor 35, Deer Park 28
Tinora 27, Ayersville 14
Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6
Toledo Christian 48, Hardin Northern 6
Tri-Valley 37, Philo 15
Tri-Village 60, Bradford 0
Trinity 41, Brooklyn 6
Triway 49, Manchester 7
Trotwood-Madison 34, Mt. Healthy 0
Troy 49, Sidney 0
Union Local 42, Buckeye Local 0
Unioto 71, Paint Valley 6
United 49, Valley Christian 13
Upper Scioto Valley 50, Elgin 24
Urbana 28, Kenton Ridge 21
Utica 28, Northridge 14
Valley 48, Oak Hill 7
Valley View 28, Edgewood 21
Van Buren 42, Ada 3
Van Wert 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Vinton County 36, River Valley 0
Wadsworth 62, Nordonia 21
Walnut Ridge 56, Briggs 0
Wapakoneta 37, Kenton 6
Washington Massillon 45, Cornerstone Christian 21
Watkins Memorial 69, Zanesville 16
Wauseon 49, Bryan 14
Wayne 18, Miamisburg 14
Waynedale 23, Chippewa 7
Waynesville 28, Madison Senior 8
West Branch 34, Alliance 28
West Geauga 42, Lutheran West 13
West Liberty-Salem 42, Triad 7
Western Brown 42, New Richmond 14
Westerville South 21, Westland 14
Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 7
Wickliffe 27, Rootstown 20
Wilmington 47, Batavia 28
Winton Woods 35, West Clermont 0
Withrow 45, Aiken 6
Woodmore 61, Northwood 34
Wynford 49, Bucyrus 22
Xenia 54, Fairborn 20
Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 0
Archbishop Moeller 42, St. Ignatius 10
Benedictine 53, Cathedral Prep 23
Anderson 53, Walnut Hills 16
Lexington 44, New Philadelphia 20
Norton 49, Woodridge 7
