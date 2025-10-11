High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

St. Xavier Bomber athlete runs with the ball in the second half during the Greater Catholic League-South football rivalry game Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at St. Xavier.
St. Xavier Bomber athlete runs with the ball in the second half during the Greater Catholic League-South football rivalry game Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at St. Xavier. / Brian Mack for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 8 action on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Ansonia 64, Dixie 0

Anthony Wayne 21, Northview 0

Antwerp 20, Wayne Trace 13

Arcanum 42, Mississinawa Valley 7

Archbold 22, Patrick Henry 21

Ashland 40, West Holmes 7

Athens 48, Wellston 7

Aurora 37, Tallmadge 0

Austintown-Fitch 21, McDowell 12

Avon 34, Steele 0

Badin 55, Archbishop Carroll 6

Barnesville 34, Linsly 7

Bath 49, Celina 35

Bellaire 26, Harrison Central 29

Bellevue 21, Columbian 14

Bellefontaine 34, Tecumseh 28

Berea-Midpark 12, Olmsted Falls 46

Berkshire 36, Crestwood 8

Bethel-Tate 41, Clermont Northeastern 7

Bishop Fenwick 36, Chaminade Julienne 14

Bishop Ready 30, Bexley 7

Bishop Rosecrans 45, Miller 44

Bishop Watterson 57, Bishop Hartley 7

Black River 42, Brookside 0

Blanchester 0, Williamsburg 65

Bloom-Carroll 24, St. Clairsville 15

Bluffton 42, Fort Loramie 9

Boardman 42, Howland 0

Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 19

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0, Hudson 27

Brookfield 44, Southeast 20

Brookville 29, Eaton 28

Brush 31, Shaw 0

Brunswick 35, Medina 7

Caldwell 48, Shadyside 0

Cambridge 0, Martins Ferry 36

Canal Winchester 72, Logan 14

Canfield 49, John Marshall 0

Canton South 31, Fairless 14

Carey 24, Colonel Crawford 14

Carlisle 53, Oakwood 21

Centerburg 44, Danville 14

Centerville 31, Northmont 0

Central Crossing 0, New Albany 47

Chagrin Falls 0, Kirtland 45

Chaney 28, University School 0

Chardon 21, Mayfield 28

Chesapeake 0, Gallia Academy 41

Chillicothe 28, Hillsboro 3

Cincinnati Country Day 33, Norwood 0

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 42, Purcell Marian 12

Claymont 43, Sandy Valley 3

Clear Fork 10, Highland 13

Clearview 40, Oberlin 7

Cleveland Central Catholic 12, Lutheran East 34

Clinton-Massie 38, Goshen 13

Cloverleaf 36, Field 6

Clyde 40, Sandusky 7

Coldwater 7, New Bremen 16

Colerain 24, Lakota East 44

Collinwood 0, Mogadore 42

Columbiana 54, Wellsville 6

Columbus Academy 38, Buckeye Valley 24

Columbus Grove 38, Crestview 0

Concord 64, Holgate 20

Conotton Valley 34, Crestline 15

Copley 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Coventry 30, Springfield 0

Covington 27, Northridge 24

Crestview 53, Champion 8

Crooksville 46, Coshocton 7

Cuyahoga Heights 56, Beachwood 14

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 7

Dalton 7, Norwayne 26

Dawson-Bryant 44, South Point 15

Defiance 42, Elida 21

Delta 0, Liberty Center 39

Detroit Catholic Central 48, St. John's Jesuit 7

Divine Child 17, St. Francis de Sales 24

Dover 32, Madison Comprehensive 17

Dublin Coffman 24, Hilliard Davidson 20

Dublin Scioto 34, Hayes 24

East 14, Struthers 12

East Clinton 13, Fayetteville-Perry 16

East Palestine 50, Leetonia 14

Eastern 42, Notre Dame 7

Eastern 42, Trimble 7

Eastwood 27, Genoa Area 42

Edison 34, East Liverpool 20

Elder 40, Highlands 16

Ellet 28, North 7

Elyria Catholic 7, Holy Name 24

Evergreen 53, Swanton 2

Fairview 41, Independence 14

Fairview 54, Edgerton 19

Fayetteville-Perry 16, East Clinton 13

Field 6, Cloverleaf 36

Findlay 33, Whitmer 35

Finneytown 13, Wyoming 49

Firelands 44, Wellington 7

Fisher Catholic 21, Berne Union 14

Fort Frye 35, Marietta 0

Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 27

Fostoria 13, Rossford 14

Franklin 21, Ross 14

Fredericktown 28, East Knox 19

Frontier 34, Magnolia 22

Galion 36, River Valley 6

Gallia Academy 41, Chesapeake 0

Garaway 50, Tuscarawas Valley 7

Garfield 56, Newton Falls 0

Genoa Area 42, Eastwood 27

Gilmour Academy 10, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 59

Girard 29, Poland Seminary 28

Glenville 9, Archbishop Hoban 12

GlenOak 10, Jackson 21

Graham Local 42, Shawnee 7

Grand Valley 48, Cardinal 0

Grandview Heights 27, Grove City Christian 15

Granville 14, Licking Valley 35

Green 27, Louisville 14

Greenon 21, Catholic Central 19

Greeneview 32, Southeastern Local 0

Groveport-Madison 17, Pickerington Central 33

Hamilton 14, Fairfield 7

Hamilton Township 40, Liberty Union 0

Harrison 14, Talawanda 0

Harrison Central 29, Bellaire 26

Hawken 49, Orange 7

Heath 40, Newark Catholic 6

Highland 13, Clear Fork 10

Highland 58, Roosevelt 7

Hillsdale 49, Northwestern 7

Holy Name 24, Elyria Catholic 7

Hoover 35, Perry 21

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Willard 6

Hubbard 42, Lakeview 0

Hudson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0

Hughes 59, Woodward 12

Huntington 34, Westfall 21

Huron 31, Vermilion 28

Independence 50, West 14

Indian Creek 35, Beaver Local 28

Indian Hill 45, Madeira 0

Indian Lake 17, Benjamin Logan 14

Indian Valley 42, Ridgewood 14

Ironton 70, Fairland 13

Jackson 21, GlenOak 10

Jackson 51, Washington 21

John Glenn 47, River View 7

Johnstown-Monroe 51, Lakewood 0

Kenston 32, Riverside 31

Keystone 7, Columbia 21

Kings 49, Milford 14

Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 0

Lake Catholic 30, Padua Franciscan 0

Lakota East 44, Colerain 24

Lakota West 56, Sycamore 0

Lancaster 21, Reynoldsburg 20

Lebanon 41, Turpin 38

Lehman Catholic 48, Bethel 27

Liberty 34, LaBrae 28

Liberty Center 39, Delta 0

Liberty-Benton 52, Leipsic 0

Licking Valley 35, Granville 14

Lincoln 42, Westerville Central 7

Lisbon Anderson 56, Southern 7

Little Miami 13, Loveland 7

Logan 14, Canal Winchester 72

London 38, Jonathan Alder 0

Loudonville 21, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Lowellville 38, Jackson-Milton 35

Lucas 22, Reynolds 15

Lutheran East 34, Cleveland Central Catholic 12

Mansfield Senior 34, Wooster 21

Mapleton 4, New London 6

Margaretta 56, Calvert 14

Mariemont 31, Reading 0

Marion Local 28, Anna 27

Marion Harding 48, Pleasant 28

Marion-Franklin 34, Eastmoor Academy 18

Martins Ferry 36, Cambridge 0

Marysville 29, Thomas Worthington 28

Maumee 35, Otsego 20

Mayfield 28, Chardon 21

Maysville 21, West Muskingum 7

McClain 20, Miami Trace 41

McDonald 47, Memorial 6

McKinley 24, Lake 21

Meadowdale 50, Ponitz Career Tech 6

Mechanicsburg 21, West Jefferson 14

Meigs 26, Minford 20

Memorial 31, Shawnee 28

Mentor 49, Shaker Heights 0

Miami East 31, Milton-Union 7

Miami Trace 41, McClain 20

Miami Valley Christian Academy 41, Lockland 6

Middletown 37, Mason 7

Midview 41, Elyria 27

Millersport 14, Fairfield Christian Academy 7

Minerva 7, Marlington 0

Minster 14, Versailles 12

Mogadore 42, Collinwood 0

Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 6

Monroe 10, Bellbrook 0

Monroe Central 21, Toronto 35

Mt. Vernon 42, Licking Heights 13

Napoleon 19, Bowling Green 3

National Trail 28, Twin Valley South 7

Nelsonville-York 48, Alexander 7

New Albany 47, Central Crossing 0

New Bremen 16, Coldwater 7

New Lexington 49, Meadowbrook 6

New London 6, Mapleton 4

Newcomerstown 40, Malvern 12

Newark 31, Teays Valley 28

North Ridgeville 31, Avon Lake 14

North Royalton 29, Stow-Munroe Falls 21

North Union 28, Northwestern 20

Northeastern 47, Fairbanks 13

Northland 35, Whetstone 3

Northwest 13, Tuslaw 12

Northwest 36, Portsmouth West 13

Northwest Christian 38, Moon Valley 6

Norwayne 26, Dalton 7

Oak Harbor 42, Lake 8

Olentangy 17, Hilliard Darby 11

Olentangy Berlin 20, Dublin Jerome 3

Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Bradley 13

Olentangy Orange 28, Upper Arlington 14

Olmsted Falls 46, Berea-Midpark 12

Orrville 34, Worthington Christian 13

Pandora-Gilboa 38, Arcadia 0

Paulding 50, Hicksville 0

Perkins 48, Norwalk 3

Perrysburg 48, Clay 7

Pickerington Central 33, Groveport-Madison 17

Pickerington North 31, Grove City 21

Piketon 27, Adena 7

Piqua 30, Stebbins 6

Point Pleasant 24, Warren 35

Port Clinton 21, Edison 17

Portsmouth 48, Rock Hill 7

Princeton 30, Oak Hills 27

Pymatuning Valley 44, Windham 0

Revere 38, Barberton 21

Ridgedale 42, Cory-Rawson 0

Roger Bacon 41, Summit Country Day 13

Rossford 14, Fostoria 13

Salem 48, Carrollton 20

Scott 14, Waite 12

Seneca East 56, Buckeye Central 8

Shenandoah 33, River 0

Shelby 42, Ontario 0

Sheridan 35, Morgan 14

Smithville 31, Rittman 0

Solon 3, Twinsburg 27

South Gallia 74, Green 6

South Range 62, McKinley 0

Southern 41, Belpre 8

Springfield 19, Mineral Ridge 7

Springfield 31, Beavercreek 0

Springboro 16, Fairmont 12

St. Charles 14, St. Francis DeSales 42

St. Francis de Sales 24, Divine Child 17

St. Henry 41, St. John's 0

St. John 35, Mathews 0

St. Mary Central Catholic High School 32, Cardinal Stritch 8

St. Mary's Prep 36, Central Catholic 21

St. Paul 38, South Central 0

St. Xavier 28, La Salle 7

Start 41, Southview 22

Steubenville 35, Canisius 34

Strasburg-Franklin 36, Buckeye Trail 14

Streetsboro 49, Ravenna 3

Strongsville 43, Lorain 14

Summerfield 28, Ottawa Hills 27

Symmes Valley 47, East 0

Taft 58, Western Hills 0

Taylor 35, Deer Park 28

Tinora 27, Ayersville 14

Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Toledo Christian 48, Hardin Northern 6

Toronto 35, Monroe Central 21

Tri-Valley 37, Philo 15

Tri-Village 60, Bradford 0

Trinity 41, Brooklyn 6

Triway 49, Manchester 7

Trotwood-Madison 34, Mt. Healthy 0

Troy 49, Sidney 0

Twinsburg 27, Solon 3

Union Local 42, Buckeye Local 0

Unioto 71, Paint Valley 6

United 49, Valley Christian 13

Upper Scioto Valley 50, Elgin 24

Urbana 28, Kenton Ridge 21

Utica 28, Northridge 14

Valley 48, Oak Hill 7

Valley View 28, Edgewood 21

Van Buren 42, Ada 3

Van Wert 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 59, Gilmour Academy 10

Vinton County 36, River Valley 0

Wadsworth 62, Nordonia 21

Walnut Ridge 56, Briggs 0

Wapakoneta 37, Kenton 6

Warren 35, Point Pleasant 24

Washington Massillon 45, Cornerstone Christian 21

Watkins Memorial 69, Zanesville 16

Wauseon 49, Bryan 14

Wayne 18, Miamisburg 14

Waynedale 23, Chippewa 7

Waynesville 28, Madison Senior 8

West Branch 34, Alliance 28

West Geauga 42, Lutheran West 13

West Liberty-Salem 42, Triad 7

Western Brown 42, New Richmond 14

Westerville South 21, Westland 14

Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 7

Whitmer 35, Findlay 33

Wickliffe 27, Rootstown 20

Williamsburg 65, Blanchester 0

Wilmington 47, Batavia 28

Winton Woods 35, West Clermont 0

Withrow 45, Aiken 6

Woodmore 61, Northwood 34

Wyoming 49, Finneytown 13

Wynford 49, Bucyrus 22

Xenia 54, Fairborn 20

Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 0

Archbishop Hoban 12, Glenville 9

Archbishop Moeller 42, St. Ignatius 10

Benedictine 53, Cathedral Prep 23

Bellbrook 0, Monroe 10

Anderson 53, Walnut Hills 16

Lexington 44, New Philadelphia 20

Norton 49, Woodridge 7

