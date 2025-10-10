Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 10, 2025

High School

Get OHSAA live updates and final scores as Week 8 of the 2025 Ohio high school football season kicks off Friday, October 10, 2025

St. Xavier Bombers linebacker runs the ball in the first half of a high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Elder Panthers, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at RDI Stadium in Cincinnati.
There are 327 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 10, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban is hosting No. 11 Glenville as well as No, 21 Olentangy Orange is traveling to No. 25 Upper Arlington.

Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10

Ohio high school football will feature 21 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 8 of the season.

Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 44 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 10th. The slate is highlighted by the number one team in Ohio, Elder, taking on Highlands.

Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 66 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 10th. The game of the night is No. 11 Glenville vs No. 4 Archbishop Hoban.

Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 72 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. Highlighted by Bishop Hartley vs No. 13 Bishop Watterson.

Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 84 Division 4 games being on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Ridgewood.

Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 84 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. Highlighted by Delta vs Liberty Center at 7 p.m.

Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 88 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, National Trail vs Twin Valley South, starts at 7:00 PM.

Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 70 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. Highlighted by Anna vs No. 18 Marion Local at 7:00 PM.

