Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Brady Twombly

Elder Panthers running back runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a high school football game between the Elder Panthers and Highlands Bluebirds, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at The Pit in Cincinnati.
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 9 action on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Alliance 35, Minerva 0

Anderson 37, Winton Woods 30

Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 7

Archbishop Hoban 46, Central York 21

Ashland 52, Wooster 7

Athens 49, River Valley 19

Austintown-Fitch 31, Boardman 14

Aurora 42, Roosevelt 14

Ayersville 20, Antwerp 15

Badin 28, Archbishop Alter 14

Bath 39, Defiance 21

Batavia 41, New Richmond 34

Bay 42, Lakewood 7

Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17

Beechcroft 22, Centennial 15

Bellbrook 28, Oakwood 13

Bellefontaine 23, Urbana 16

Benjamin Logan 48, Northwestern 0

Berea-Midpark 44, Elyria 15

Berkshire 33, Wickliffe 21

Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 34

Big Walnut 35, Dublin Scioto 6

Bishop Fenwick 16, Archbishop McNicholas 14

Bishop Hartley 39, KIPP Columbus 26

Bishop Rosecrans 37, Millersport 0

Bishop Watterson 49, Northwest 12

Black River 48, Wellington 7

Bloom-Carroll 28, Hamilton Township 17

Bluffton 45, Allen East 13

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 53, Solon 0

Bridgeport 24, Shadyside 21

Brookfield 52, Newton Falls 20

Brush 35, Erie 7

Buckeye 35, Rocky River 27

Buckeye Valley 35, Whitehall-Yearling 3

Caldwell 40, River 7

Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 0

Canfield 44, Howland 3

Canton South 28, Tuslaw 21

Cardinal Mooney 38, South Range 30

Carlisle 46, Madison Senior 8

Celina 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 28

Centerburg 59, East Knox 6

Chagrin Falls 31, Rootstown 24

Chaminade Julienne 34, Carroll 14

Chardon 41, South 23

Chesapeake 27, Rock Hill 14

Chillicothe 36, McClain 14

Cincinnati Country Day 46, North College Hill 14

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 36, Roger Bacon 21

Circleville 56, Liberty Union 27

Clark Montessori 36, Norwood 0

Clay 29, Whitmer 28

Clearview 27, Columbia 21

Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Cleveland Heights 24, Brunswick 21

Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0

Coldwater 44, Versailles 14

Colonel Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 24

Collinwood 28, Lincoln West 12

Columbian 49, Clyde 20

Columbus Academy 29, Bishop Ready 19

Columbus Grove 33, Lima Central Catholic 14

Columbiana 40, East Palestine 7

Conneaut 50, Lakeside 49

Copley 42, Barberton 12

Covington 35, Milton-Union 21

Crestview 33, Spencerville 27

Crestview 42, Garfield 20

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Padua Franciscan 7

Dalton 51, Chippewa 6

Dawson-Bryant 30, Fairland 0

De La Salle Collegiate 48, St. John's Jesuit 22

Delta 50, Evergreen 6

Dunbar 42, Thurgood Marshall 0

East 26, Bedford 18

East Canton 35, Buckeye Trail 6

East Liverpool 26, Weir 19

East Tech 36, John F. Kennedy 0

Eastern 55, Belpre 14

Eastern 71, South Gallia 52

Eastwood 42, Lake 7

Edgerton 35, Hicksville 12

Edison 27, Vermilion 24

Edison 35, Harrison Central 19

Elder 28, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 7

Elgin 28, Perry 6

Euclid 32, Medina 14

Fairbanks 64, Triad 12

Fairfield Christian Academy 32, Berne Union 12

Fairless 22, Northwest 21

Fairview 37, Wayne Trace 7

Fairview 42, Brooklyn 6

Findlay 42, Northview 7

Firestone 30, North 0

Fort Frye 46, Warren 8

Fort Loramie 40, Jefferson 0

Franklin 21, Edgewood 16

Franklin Heights 35, Bexley 7

Fredericktown 33, Danville 18

Fremont 40, Toledo Christian 7

Galion 28, Marion Harding 20

Garaway 49, Sandy Valley 7

Geneva 35, Madison 7

Genoa Area 49, Fostoria 7

Gibsonburg 69, Willard 7

Gilmour Academy 28, Rhodes 12

GlenOak 44, Mansfield Senior 12

Glenville 41, John Hay 0

Goshen 49, Wilmington 21

Grand Valley 42, Mathews 20

Granville 52, Zanesville 8

Green 28, Perry 21

Greeneview 28, Greenon 12

Grove City Christian 41, Fisher Catholic 0

Groveport-Madison 44, Logan 13

Hamilton 14, Middletown 10

Hawken 49, Harvey 46

Highland 49, Revere 7

Hilliard Darby 29, Thomas Worthington 12

Hillsdale 49, Rittman 13

Hopewell-Loudon 42, Northwood 6

Hudson 42, Nordonia 35

Huntington 40, Adena 14

Independence 37, Beachwood 0

Independence 42, Barnesville 21

Indian Hill 48, Deer Park 6

Indian Lake 24, Graham Local 21

Indian Valley 54, Tuscarawas Valley 0

Ironton 56, Gallia Academy 7

Jackson 41, Miami Trace 27

Jackson-Milton 38, Memorial 14

Kenston 14, Mayfield 7

Kings 38, Turpin 26

Kirtland 40, Crestwood 21

LaBrae 42, Southeast 28

Lake 20, Hoover 14

Lake Catholic 35, Holy Name 14

Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0

La Salle 35, Louisville 24

Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8

Leipsic 37, Arlington 6

Lexington 49, Madison Comprehensive 17

Liberty 63, Champion 7

Liberty Center 56, Wauseon 0

Liberty-Benton 44, Arcadia 6

Licking Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 13

Lima Senior 44, Waite 7

Lincoln 44, Grove City 20

Linsly 35, Dover 27

Lisbon Anderson 41, Leetonia 21

Little Miami 45, Milford 14

London 37, Tecumseh 0

Loveland 56, West Clermont 21

Lowellville 40, Waterloo 14

Lucas 26, Lutheran East 12

Malvern 56, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 16

Manchester 52, Vanlue 0

Mariemont 28, Finneytown 7

Marietta 34, Point Pleasant 16

Marion Local 42, Minster 0

Marion-Franklin 27, Briggs 14

Mason 38, Colerain 21

McComb 47, Riverdale 0

McDonald 7, Springfield 6

McKinley 40, Jackson 9

Meadowbrook 34, Maysville 26

Meigs 33, Wellston 8

Memorial 35, Kenton 26

Mentor 38, Lorain 6

Miami East 42, Troy Christian 12

Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14

Mineral Ridge 51, Western Reserve 20

Mogadore 33, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Mohawk 29, Carey 28

Monroe Central 28, Cameron 6

Monroeville 28, Crestview 26

Morgan 47, River View 0

Mt. Gilead 28, Loudonville 21

National Trail 55, Bradford 0

Nelsonville-York 54, Vinton County 12

New Lexington 45, Crooksville 6

New Miami 24, Lockland 14

New Philadelphia 26, West Holmes 21

Newark 35, Reynoldsburg 21

Newark Catholic 28, Lakewood 14

Newcomerstown 38, Strasburg-Franklin 7

North Baltimore 63, Crestline 20

North Ridgeville 42, Steele 28

North Union 48, Shawnee 14

Northland 20, Linden-McKinley 14

Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 28

Northeastern 52, Mechanicsburg 26

Northridge 39, Bethel 12

Northwest 59, Waverly 31

Norwayne 24, Smithville 16

Norwalk 31, Sandusky 28

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 45, Elyria Catholic 21

Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36

Oak Hills 41, Lakota West 40

Olentangy 35, Dublin Jerome 31

Olentangy Berlin 41, Marysville 7

Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Davidson 7

Olentangy Orange 38, Hilliard Bradley 14

Olmsted Falls 42, Midview 7

Ontario 35, Highland 0

Orange 21, Lutheran West 7

Orrville 35, Manchester 28

Otsego 21, Rossford 6

Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason 8

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Ada 6

Paulding 36, Tinora 10

Perkins 41, Huron 6

Perrysburg 24, Anthony Wayne 3

Perry 35, West Geauga 21

Philo 31, John Glenn 13

Pickerington Central 49, Teays Valley 17

Pickerington North 35, New Albany 7

Piqua 28, Butler 23

Poland Seminary 42, Lakeview 0

Portsmouth 41, South Point 13

Portsmouth West 46, Oak Hill 8

Princeton 35, Fairfield 0

Purcell Marian 28, Summit Country Day 7

Pymatuning Valley 55, Cardinal 0

Ravenna 48, Coventry 0

Ridgedale 17, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Ridgewood 28, Claymont 7

Riverside 42, North 21

Rogers 17, Scott 14

Ross 9, Monroe 0

Ross 7, Napoleon 0

Seneca East 62, Bucyrus 14

Shenandoah 32, Frontier 22

Shelby 55, Pleasant 10

Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24

Sidney 31, West Carrollton 28

South Central 32, New London 0

Southern 40, Federal Hocking 6

Southern 44, Valley Christian 35

Southview 22, Bowling Green 7

Springfield 10, Fairmont 7

Springfield 45, Woodward 0

Springfield 61, Norton 0

Springboro 30, Centerville 20

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

St. Francis DeSales 23, Harrison 21

St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0

St. John's 48, Parkway 13

St. Paul 50, Mapleton 6

St. Xavier 41, St. Ignatius 7

Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21

Steubenville 36, McDowell 13

Streetsboro 38, Field 6

Strongsville 17, Shaker Heights 0

Struthers 44, McKinley 0

Symmes Valley 63, Notre Dame 47

Taft 45, Aiken 0

Talawanda 35, Mt. Healthy 14

Tallmadge 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Taylor 20, Madeira 19

Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0

Toronto 44, Buckeye Local 8

Tri-County North 27, Mississinawa Valley 20

Tri-Valley 35, Sheridan 29

Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7

Trinity 0, Cuyahoga Heights 0

Triway 28, Canton Central Catholic 0

Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7

Union Local 38, Bellaire 13

Unioto 57, Southeastern 0

United 42, Wellsville 7

University School 21, St. Charles 20

Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 7

Upper Scioto Valley 46, Hardin Northern 6

Valley 41, Grandview Heights 8

Valley View 27, Brookville 7

Van Buren 41, Elmwood 0

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 33, Benedictine 22

Wadsworth 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 20

Walsh Jesuit 51, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10

Washington 43, Hillsboro 21

Washington Massillon 42, Harding 10

Waterford 47, Trimble 0

Watkins Memorial 42, Licking Heights 14

Waynedale 44, Northwestern 32

West 25, South 23

West Branch 48, Carrollton 7

West Muskingum 54, Coshocton 14

Westerville Central 30, Central Crossing 0

Westerville South 29, Harvest Prep 28

Western Hills 48, Woodward 0

Western Reserve 40, Plymouth 0

Westfall 53, Piketon 21

Westland 24, Hayes 17

Westlake 16, Normandy 6

Whetstone 43, Mifflin 0

Wheelersburg 56, Minford 6

Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0

Withrow 30, Hughes 0

Woodridge 21, Cloverleaf 15

Worthington Christian 51, Dayton Christian 38

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Westerville North 17

Wyoming 49, Reading 13

Wynford 55, Buckeye Central 8

Xenia 44, Greenville 7

Zane Trace 69, Paint Valley 0

