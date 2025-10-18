Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 9 action on Friday, October 17, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 17, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Alliance 35, Minerva 0
Anderson 37, Winton Woods 30
Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 7
Archbishop Hoban 46, Central York 21
Ashland 52, Wooster 7
Athens 49, River Valley 19
Austintown-Fitch 31, Boardman 14
Aurora 42, Roosevelt 14
Ayersville 20, Antwerp 15
Badin 28, Archbishop Alter 14
Bath 39, Defiance 21
Batavia 41, New Richmond 34
Bay 42, Lakewood 7
Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17
Beechcroft 22, Centennial 15
Bellbrook 28, Oakwood 13
Bellefontaine 23, Urbana 16
Benjamin Logan 48, Northwestern 0
Berea-Midpark 44, Elyria 15
Berkshire 33, Wickliffe 21
Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 34
Big Walnut 35, Dublin Scioto 6
Bishop Fenwick 16, Archbishop McNicholas 14
Bishop Hartley 39, KIPP Columbus 26
Bishop Rosecrans 37, Millersport 0
Bishop Watterson 49, Northwest 12
Black River 48, Wellington 7
Bloom-Carroll 28, Hamilton Township 17
Bluffton 45, Allen East 13
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 53, Solon 0
Bridgeport 24, Shadyside 21
Brookfield 52, Newton Falls 20
Brush 35, Erie 7
Buckeye 35, Rocky River 27
Buckeye Valley 35, Whitehall-Yearling 3
Caldwell 40, River 7
Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 0
Canfield 44, Howland 3
Canton South 28, Tuslaw 21
Cardinal Mooney 38, South Range 30
Carlisle 46, Madison Senior 8
Celina 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 28
Centerburg 59, East Knox 6
Chagrin Falls 31, Rootstown 24
Chaminade Julienne 34, Carroll 14
Chardon 41, South 23
Chesapeake 27, Rock Hill 14
Chillicothe 36, McClain 14
Cincinnati Country Day 46, North College Hill 14
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 36, Roger Bacon 21
Circleville 56, Liberty Union 27
Clark Montessori 36, Norwood 0
Clay 29, Whitmer 28
Clearview 27, Columbia 21
Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Cleveland Heights 24, Brunswick 21
Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0
Coldwater 44, Versailles 14
Colonel Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 24
Collinwood 28, Lincoln West 12
Columbian 49, Clyde 20
Columbus Academy 29, Bishop Ready 19
Columbus Grove 33, Lima Central Catholic 14
Columbiana 40, East Palestine 7
Conneaut 50, Lakeside 49
Copley 42, Barberton 12
Covington 35, Milton-Union 21
Crestview 33, Spencerville 27
Crestview 42, Garfield 20
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Padua Franciscan 7
Dalton 51, Chippewa 6
Dawson-Bryant 30, Fairland 0
De La Salle Collegiate 48, St. John's Jesuit 22
Delta 50, Evergreen 6
Dunbar 42, Thurgood Marshall 0
East 26, Bedford 18
East Canton 35, Buckeye Trail 6
East Liverpool 26, Weir 19
East Tech 36, John F. Kennedy 0
Eastern 55, Belpre 14
Eastern 71, South Gallia 52
Eastwood 42, Lake 7
Edgerton 35, Hicksville 12
Edison 27, Vermilion 24
Edison 35, Harrison Central 19
Elder 28, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 7
Elgin 28, Perry 6
Euclid 32, Medina 14
Fairbanks 64, Triad 12
Fairfield Christian Academy 32, Berne Union 12
Fairless 22, Northwest 21
Fairview 37, Wayne Trace 7
Fairview 42, Brooklyn 6
Findlay 42, Northview 7
Firestone 30, North 0
Fort Frye 46, Warren 8
Fort Loramie 40, Jefferson 0
Franklin 21, Edgewood 16
Franklin Heights 35, Bexley 7
Fredericktown 33, Danville 18
Fremont 40, Toledo Christian 7
Galion 28, Marion Harding 20
Garaway 49, Sandy Valley 7
Geneva 35, Madison 7
Genoa Area 49, Fostoria 7
Gibsonburg 69, Willard 7
Gilmour Academy 28, Rhodes 12
GlenOak 44, Mansfield Senior 12
Glenville 41, John Hay 0
Goshen 49, Wilmington 21
Grand Valley 42, Mathews 20
Granville 52, Zanesville 8
Green 28, Perry 21
Greeneview 28, Greenon 12
Grove City Christian 41, Fisher Catholic 0
Groveport-Madison 44, Logan 13
Hamilton 14, Middletown 10
Hawken 49, Harvey 46
Highland 49, Revere 7
Hilliard Darby 29, Thomas Worthington 12
Hillsdale 49, Rittman 13
Hopewell-Loudon 42, Northwood 6
Hudson 42, Nordonia 35
Huntington 40, Adena 14
Independence 37, Beachwood 0
Independence 42, Barnesville 21
Indian Hill 48, Deer Park 6
Indian Lake 24, Graham Local 21
Indian Valley 54, Tuscarawas Valley 0
Ironton 56, Gallia Academy 7
Jackson 41, Miami Trace 27
Jackson-Milton 38, Memorial 14
Kenston 14, Mayfield 7
Kings 38, Turpin 26
Kirtland 40, Crestwood 21
LaBrae 42, Southeast 28
Lake 20, Hoover 14
Lake Catholic 35, Holy Name 14
Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0
La Salle 35, Louisville 24
Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8
Leipsic 37, Arlington 6
Lexington 49, Madison Comprehensive 17
Liberty 63, Champion 7
Liberty Center 56, Wauseon 0
Liberty-Benton 44, Arcadia 6
Licking Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 13
Lima Senior 44, Waite 7
Lincoln 44, Grove City 20
Linsly 35, Dover 27
Lisbon Anderson 41, Leetonia 21
Little Miami 45, Milford 14
London 37, Tecumseh 0
Loveland 56, West Clermont 21
Lowellville 40, Waterloo 14
Lucas 26, Lutheran East 12
Malvern 56, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 16
Manchester 52, Vanlue 0
Mariemont 28, Finneytown 7
Marietta 34, Point Pleasant 16
Marion Local 42, Minster 0
Marion-Franklin 27, Briggs 14
Mason 38, Colerain 21
McComb 47, Riverdale 0
McDonald 7, Springfield 6
McKinley 40, Jackson 9
Meadowbrook 34, Maysville 26
Meigs 33, Wellston 8
Memorial 35, Kenton 26
Mentor 38, Lorain 6
Miami East 42, Troy Christian 12
Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14
Mineral Ridge 51, Western Reserve 20
Mogadore 33, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Mohawk 29, Carey 28
Monroe Central 28, Cameron 6
Monroeville 28, Crestview 26
Morgan 47, River View 0
Mt. Gilead 28, Loudonville 21
National Trail 55, Bradford 0
Nelsonville-York 54, Vinton County 12
New Lexington 45, Crooksville 6
New Miami 24, Lockland 14
New Philadelphia 26, West Holmes 21
Newark 35, Reynoldsburg 21
Newark Catholic 28, Lakewood 14
Newcomerstown 38, Strasburg-Franklin 7
North Baltimore 63, Crestline 20
North Ridgeville 42, Steele 28
North Union 48, Shawnee 14
Northland 20, Linden-McKinley 14
Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 28
Northeastern 52, Mechanicsburg 26
Northridge 39, Bethel 12
Northwest 59, Waverly 31
Norwayne 24, Smithville 16
Norwalk 31, Sandusky 28
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 45, Elyria Catholic 21
Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36
Oak Hills 41, Lakota West 40
Olentangy 35, Dublin Jerome 31
Olentangy Berlin 41, Marysville 7
Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Davidson 7
Olentangy Orange 38, Hilliard Bradley 14
Olmsted Falls 42, Midview 7
Ontario 35, Highland 0
Orange 21, Lutheran West 7
Orrville 35, Manchester 28
Otsego 21, Rossford 6
Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason 8
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Ada 6
Paulding 36, Tinora 10
Perkins 41, Huron 6
Perrysburg 24, Anthony Wayne 3
Perry 35, West Geauga 21
Philo 31, John Glenn 13
Pickerington Central 49, Teays Valley 17
Pickerington North 35, New Albany 7
Piqua 28, Butler 23
Poland Seminary 42, Lakeview 0
Portsmouth 41, South Point 13
Portsmouth West 46, Oak Hill 8
Princeton 35, Fairfield 0
Purcell Marian 28, Summit Country Day 7
Pymatuning Valley 55, Cardinal 0
Ravenna 48, Coventry 0
Ridgedale 17, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Ridgewood 28, Claymont 7
Riverside 42, North 21
Rogers 17, Scott 14
Ross 9, Monroe 0
Ross 7, Napoleon 0
Seneca East 62, Bucyrus 14
Shenandoah 32, Frontier 22
Shelby 55, Pleasant 10
Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24
Sidney 31, West Carrollton 28
South Central 32, New London 0
Southern 40, Federal Hocking 6
Southern 44, Valley Christian 35
Southview 22, Bowling Green 7
Springfield 10, Fairmont 7
Springfield 45, Woodward 0
Springfield 61, Norton 0
Springboro 30, Centerville 20
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
St. Francis DeSales 23, Harrison 21
St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0
St. John's 48, Parkway 13
St. Paul 50, Mapleton 6
St. Xavier 41, St. Ignatius 7
Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21
Steubenville 36, McDowell 13
Streetsboro 38, Field 6
Strongsville 17, Shaker Heights 0
Struthers 44, McKinley 0
Symmes Valley 63, Notre Dame 47
Taft 45, Aiken 0
Talawanda 35, Mt. Healthy 14
Tallmadge 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Taylor 20, Madeira 19
Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0
Toronto 44, Buckeye Local 8
Tri-County North 27, Mississinawa Valley 20
Tri-Valley 35, Sheridan 29
Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7
Trinity 0, Cuyahoga Heights 0
Triway 28, Canton Central Catholic 0
Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7
Union Local 38, Bellaire 13
Unioto 57, Southeastern 0
United 42, Wellsville 7
University School 21, St. Charles 20
Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 7
Upper Scioto Valley 46, Hardin Northern 6
Valley 41, Grandview Heights 8
Valley View 27, Brookville 7
Van Buren 41, Elmwood 0
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 33, Benedictine 22
Wadsworth 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 20
Walsh Jesuit 51, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10
Washington 43, Hillsboro 21
Washington Massillon 42, Harding 10
Waterford 47, Trimble 0
Watkins Memorial 42, Licking Heights 14
Waynedale 44, Northwestern 32
West 25, South 23
West Branch 48, Carrollton 7
West Muskingum 54, Coshocton 14
Westerville Central 30, Central Crossing 0
Westerville South 29, Harvest Prep 28
Western Hills 48, Woodward 0
Western Reserve 40, Plymouth 0
Westfall 53, Piketon 21
Westland 24, Hayes 17
Westlake 16, Normandy 6
Whetstone 43, Mifflin 0
Wheelersburg 56, Minford 6
Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0
Withrow 30, Hughes 0
Woodridge 21, Cloverleaf 15
Worthington Christian 51, Dayton Christian 38
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Westerville North 17
Wyoming 49, Reading 13
Wynford 55, Buckeye Central 8
Xenia 44, Greenville 7
Zane Trace 69, Paint Valley 0