Ohio high school football: Mentor announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division I regional finalist Mentor Cardinals, via their social media accounts.
Last season, the Cardinals went 10-0 in the regular season and clinched the top seed in Division I, Region I, where they advanced to the regional final before falling to St. Edward 13-7.
In 2025, Mentor will open with two road games at Olmsted Falls and McDowell (Pennsylvania) before playing host to St. Ignatius. After that, they get into Greater Cleveland Conference play.
Below is the Cardinals' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 MENTOR CARDINALS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Olmsted Falls
Aug. 29: at McDowell (Pennsylvania)
Sept. 5: vs. St. Ignatius
Sept. 12: at Brunswick
Sept. 19: vs. Cleveland Heights
Sept. 26: at Medina
Oct. 3: vs. Strongsville
Oct. 10: vs. Shaker Heights
Oct. 17: at Lorain
Oct. 24: vs. Euclid
