Ohio high school football: Mentor announces 2025 schedule

The Mentor Cardinals have unveiled their schedule for the 2025 Ohio high school football season

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Mentor football coach Mat Gray gets a kiss from his daughter after defeating Medina on Sept. 8, 2023.
Mentor football coach Mat Gray gets a kiss from his daughter after defeating Medina on Sept. 8, 2023. / Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division I regional finalist Mentor Cardinals, via their social media accounts.

Last season, the Cardinals went 10-0 in the regular season and clinched the top seed in Division I, Region I, where they advanced to the regional final before falling to St. Edward 13-7.

In 2025, Mentor will open with two road games at Olmsted Falls and McDowell (Pennsylvania) before playing host to St. Ignatius. After that, they get into Greater Cleveland Conference play.

Below is the Cardinals' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 MENTOR CARDINALS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Olmsted Falls

Aug. 29: at McDowell (Pennsylvania)

Sept. 5: vs. St. Ignatius

Sept. 12: at Brunswick

Sept. 19: vs. Cleveland Heights

Sept. 26: at Medina

Oct. 3: vs. Strongsville

Oct. 10: vs. Shaker Heights

Oct. 17: at Lorain

Oct. 24: vs. Euclid

Published
