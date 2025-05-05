High School

Ohio high school football: OHSAA announces division assignments for 2025 season

Ohio high school football teams now know which division they will compete in for the 2025 season

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Mogadore coaches look on during an OHSAA Division VI regional final in 2022. The Wildcats drop to Division VII for the upcoming season.
The 2025 high school football season in Ohio is right around the corner, and now the more than 700 teams in the state know which division they will be competing in for the season, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the divisional assignments.

In determining a team's division, the OHSAA uses a competitive balance process that analyzes data from roster information provided by each school from the previous season.

The smallest division in terms of teams remains Division I, with 72 teams. That division is for schools with an adjusted enrollment number of 592 and higher, meaning the largest schools int he state in boys enrollment.

All teams in Divisions II through VII have the option to move up to Division I if they would like, but all 634 teams declined for the 2025 season.

The 2025 OHSAA football divisional breakdown is as follows:

Division Adjusted Enrollment          Number of Teams

I              592 and more                     72

II             378 to 591                          104

III            268 to 377                          107

IV            202 to 267                          105

V             157 to 201                          106

VI            112 to 156                          106

VII           111 and less                        106

There are 38 teams who are changing divisions from a year ago, with 16 teams jumping up a division and 22 teams dropping down a division. No teams moved more than one division, and no teams from last season's state semifinals in any division changed.

OHSAA football teams moving up a division in 2025:

II to I (2 schools): Troy, Solon

III to II (1): University School

IV to III (3): Lutheran East, Archbishop Alter, Ontario

V to IV (2): KIPP Columbus, Lima Bath

VI to V (4): Purcell Marian, Valley (Lucasvile), Tuslaw, Pymatuning Valley

VII to VI (4): Tri-Valley, Ayersville, Troy Christian, Cuyahoga Heights

OHSAA football teams moving down a division in 2025:

I to II (1): Watkins Memorial

II to III (1): Badin

III to IV (4): Indian Creek, Meadowdale, Circleville, Marlington

IV to V (4): Otsego, River Valley, Northridge, Cardinal Mooney

V to VI (6): Archbold, Martins Ferry, Garaway, East Knox, Crestvie, Crooksville

VI to VII (6): Cincinnati Country Day, Mogadore, Bucyrus, Waterford, Jackson-Milton, Bishop Rosecrans

The regular season in Ohio will begin the week of August 18, 2025, with the first Friday of the season being August 22.

