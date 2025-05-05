Ohio high school football: OHSAA announces division assignments for 2025 season
The 2025 high school football season in Ohio is right around the corner, and now the more than 700 teams in the state know which division they will be competing in for the season, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the divisional assignments.
In determining a team's division, the OHSAA uses a competitive balance process that analyzes data from roster information provided by each school from the previous season.
The smallest division in terms of teams remains Division I, with 72 teams. That division is for schools with an adjusted enrollment number of 592 and higher, meaning the largest schools int he state in boys enrollment.
All teams in Divisions II through VII have the option to move up to Division I if they would like, but all 634 teams declined for the 2025 season.
The 2025 OHSAA football divisional breakdown is as follows:
Division Adjusted Enrollment Number of Teams
I 592 and more 72
II 378 to 591 104
III 268 to 377 107
IV 202 to 267 105
V 157 to 201 106
VI 112 to 156 106
VII 111 and less 106
There are 38 teams who are changing divisions from a year ago, with 16 teams jumping up a division and 22 teams dropping down a division. No teams moved more than one division, and no teams from last season's state semifinals in any division changed.
OHSAA football teams moving up a division in 2025:
II to I (2 schools): Troy, Solon
III to II (1): University School
IV to III (3): Lutheran East, Archbishop Alter, Ontario
V to IV (2): KIPP Columbus, Lima Bath
VI to V (4): Purcell Marian, Valley (Lucasvile), Tuslaw, Pymatuning Valley
VII to VI (4): Tri-Valley, Ayersville, Troy Christian, Cuyahoga Heights
OHSAA football teams moving down a division in 2025:
I to II (1): Watkins Memorial
II to III (1): Badin
III to IV (4): Indian Creek, Meadowdale, Circleville, Marlington
IV to V (4): Otsego, River Valley, Northridge, Cardinal Mooney
V to VI (6): Archbold, Martins Ferry, Garaway, East Knox, Crestvie, Crooksville
VI to VII (6): Cincinnati Country Day, Mogadore, Bucyrus, Waterford, Jackson-Milton, Bishop Rosecrans
The regular season in Ohio will begin the week of August 18, 2025, with the first Friday of the season being August 22.
