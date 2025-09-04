Halftime Bear Crawls Go Viral for Winthrow High; Tigers Get a Gift from Former Star Chris Henry Jr.

🚨🏈 Immediate accountability:



Withrow had 3 touchdowns called-back for penalties in the 1st half.



So at halftime, instead of going to the locker room — They did bear crawls in front of the whole crowd.



Withrow went on to win the game 36-7.



