Halftime Bear Crawls Go Viral for Winthrow High; Tigers Get a Gift from Former Star Chris Henry Jr.
Last Friday’s game against Chaminade Julienne High School (Dayton, OH) showcased the Winthrop High School of Cincinnati's’ resilience, discipline, and flair, while a generous donation from a former star player added a heartwarming chapter to the Tigers' story, as reported by footballscoop,com and a host of other media outlets.
Coming off a dominant 28-0 shutout victory over Milford High School (OH) in their season opener, the Tigers entered the Chaminade Julienne game with high expectations. However, the first half was a mixed bag. Despite flashes of brilliance, the team struggled with discipline, as penalties nullified not one, not two, but three touchdowns. Frustrated by the costly mistakes, head coach Andrew Berry decided to take a bold approach to instill accountability in his squad, fresh off a regional final appearance last season.
Bear Crawls at Halftime in Front of Fans
Instead of retreating to the locker room at halftime as per normal, Berry and his coaching staff kept the players on the field in front of a packed home crowd. The team was instructed to perform bear crawls across the field, pausing every five yards to complete a push-up. The grueling task was a clear message: mistakes have consequences, and excellence requires discipline. Local news outlets captured the moment, and a video of the halftime accountability drill posted on X quickly went viral, racking up over 500,000 views in just a few days.
The second half, however, told a different story. Despite a shaky start that saw Withrow concede a touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Tigers regrouped and dominated, rolling to a commanding 36-7 victory. The highlight of the game came from receiver Dantrell Moses, whose spectacular one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone sealed the win and earned a spot on ESPN’s highlight reel. The play was a fitting capstone to a week that showcased both the team’s grit and its flair for the dramatic.
A Generous Gift from a Former Star
Adding to the week’s headlines, Withrow received a heartfelt donation from former standout player Chris Henry Jr., who recently transferred to Mater Dei High School (CA), the top-ranked high school football program in the nation. Henry, now a five-star wide receiver and an Ohio State verbal commit, left an indelible mark on Withrow during his time there. Last season, he set the school record for receiving yards with 1,127 and earned first-team All-State honors while helping lead the Tigers to a deep Division II playoff run.
Henry’s decision to transfer to Mater Dei was seen by many as a strategic move to elevate his game on a national stage. Now backed by an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with Adidas, Henry chose to give back to the community that shaped him. His donation of 50 pairs of new cleats to the Withrow football team was a gesture of gratitude and a reminder of his roots. The gift not only provided the team with top-quality gear but also served as an inspiration for the current players, who see Henry as a role model who hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
A Program on the Rise
The combination of on-field heroics and off-field generosity has put Withrow High School’s football program in the spotlight. Coach Andrew Berry’s emphasis on discipline, as evidenced by the viral halftime bear crawls, underscores his commitment to building a team that is as mentally tough as it is talented. Meanwhile, Chris Henry Jr.’s donation highlights the sense of community and legacy that defines the program.
As the Tigers continue their season, they carry with them the lessons of accountability, the support of their former star, and the attention of fans across the country. Withrow’s story this week is one of perseverance, generosity, and a flair for the dramatic—qualities that lend itself to the potential for a season to remember.