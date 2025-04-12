Ohio high school football: Sandusky Perkins announces 2025 schedule
We can now share the schedule for the 2024 OHSAA Division IV state runner-up, Sandusky Perkins, via their social media accounts.
The Pirates will open and close the 2025 campaign on the road, with games at Clear Fork on Aug. 22 and at Tiffin Columbian on Oct. 24.
Last season, Sandusky went 14-2 in advancing to the Division IV state championship game, where the Pirates eventually lost to Indian Valley 37-36.
That run included a 14-12 win over Glenville in the state semifinals, ending the Tarblooders' quest for a three-peat.
It was just the second time Perkins had reached the state championship game, wining the state title in 1999.
Below is the Pirates' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 SANDUSKY PERKINS PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Clear Fork
Aug. 29: vs. Toledo Scott
Sept. 5: at Toledo St. Francis
Sept. 12: at Harvest Prep
Sept. 19: vs. Bellevue
Sept. 26: vs. Clyde
Oct. 3: at Sandusky
Oct. 10: vs. Norwalk
Oct. 17: vs. Huron
Oct. 24: at Tiffin Columbian
