Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 346 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 3, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is the only battle between ranked teams as No. 1 Archbishop Moeller travels to No. 7 Elder in a top-10 matchup on Friday night.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
Ohio high school football will feature 22 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 7 of the season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 46 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 3rd. The slate is highlighted by a top-five matchup, as No. 1 Archbishop Moeller takes on No. 7 Elder.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 74 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 3rd. The game of the night is Bishop Hartley vs No. 9 Walsh Jesuit.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 84 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. Highlighted by Wapakontea vs Shawnee.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 90 Division 4 games being on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Garaway.
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 86 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025, highlighted by Garfield vs Liberty.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 85 Division 6 games being played on Friday, October 3. The slate is highlighted by Mt. Gilead vs Centerburg.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 72 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night in Division 7 is a showdown between two unbeaten teams, Symmes Valley vs Eastern.
