Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 31, for the first round of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games for the First Round of the Ohio playoffs, as Zane Trace travels to Valley, and Eastwood hosts Oak Harbor.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 31. The slate is highlighted by Newark vs Olentangy Berlin.
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 31st. The game of the night is Mt. Vernon vs Ashland.
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 18 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Goshen vs Talawanda.
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Division 4 games on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Hubbard vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 18 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Fredericktown vs Fairview.
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Grandview Heights vs Toronto.
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Montpelier vs Mohawk.
