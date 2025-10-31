High School

Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 31, 2025

Get OHSAA live updates and final scores as the First Round of the 2025 Ohio high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, October 31, 2025

Zane Trace Pioneers vs Logan Elm Braves - Aug 22, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 31, for the first round of the 2025 playoffs. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games for the First Round of the Ohio playoffs, as Zane Trace travels to Valley, and Eastwood hosts Oak Harbor.

Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 31. The slate is highlighted by Newark vs Olentangy Berlin.

Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 17 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 31st. The game of the night is Mt. Vernon vs Ashland.

Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 18 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Goshen vs Talawanda.

Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 17 Division 4 games on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Hubbard vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 18 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Fredericktown vs Fairview.

Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 17 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Grandview Heights vs Toronto.

Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 15 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Montpelier vs Mohawk.

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

