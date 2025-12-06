High School

Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division VI State Championship Game, Kirtland vs. Hopewell-Loudon

Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division VI state championship game between Kirtland and Hopewell-Loudon

Kirtland head coach Tiger LaVerde talks to quarterback Jake LaVerde in the second quarter of play against Versailles in OHSAA Division VI State Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, December 1, 2023.
Kirtland head coach Tiger LaVerde talks to quarterback Jake LaVerde in the second quarter of play against Versailles in OHSAA Division VI State Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, December 1, 2023.

The final day of the Ohio high school football state championships on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will see a 3 p.m. kickoff for the Division VI state championship game between Kirtland and Hopewell-Loudon.

Kirtland (14-0) is in a state championship game for the ninth straight season will be looking to win the state title for the eighth time, while Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) is looking for its first state championship and has been the state runner-up twice.

