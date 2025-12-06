Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division VI State Championship Game, Kirtland vs. Hopewell-Loudon
Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division VI state championship game between Kirtland and Hopewell-Loudon
The final day of the Ohio high school football state championships on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will see a 3 p.m. kickoff for the Division VI state championship game between Kirtland and Hopewell-Loudon.
Kirtland (14-0) is in a state championship game for the ninth straight season will be looking to win the state title for the eighth time, while Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) is looking for its first state championship and has been the state runner-up twice.
