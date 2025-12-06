High School

Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division VII State Championship Game, St. Henry vs. Hillsdale

Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division VII state championship game between St. Henry and Hillsdale

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Hillsdale High School's Kael Lewis (13) carries the ball against Lucas High School during high school football action Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Hillsdale High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL
Hillsdale High School's Kael Lewis (13) carries the ball against Lucas High School during high school football action Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Hillsdale High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

The final day of the Ohio high school football state championships on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Division VII state championship game between St. Henry and Hillsdale.

St. Henry has won five state titles and has not been to the state championship game since 2006, while this is Hillsdale's second straight trip to the title game, losing to Marion Local last year.

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

