Ohio high school football schedules, top games in 2025 season

See any Ohio high school football team's schedule for the upcoming 2025 season

A vintage Crusaders' football helmet sits on the Michael A. Stofko Memorial Field at Archbishop Moeller High School / The Enquirer/Liz Dufour

The 2025 Ohio high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.

The season begins in full on Friday, August 22.

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Games to Watch in 2025 Ohio High School Football Season

Mount Carmel (Ill.) at Archbishop Moeller — 8/30

Glenville at Avon — 9/5

Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) at Central Catholic — 9/5

Glenville at St. Edward — 9/12

Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban — 9/26

Archbishop Moeller at St. Edward — 10/18

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

