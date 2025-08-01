Ohio high school football schedules, top games in 2025 season
See any Ohio high school football team's schedule for the upcoming 2025 season
The 2025 Ohio high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.
The season begins in full on Friday, August 22.
OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Games to Watch in 2025 Ohio High School Football Season
Mount Carmel (Ill.) at Archbishop Moeller — 8/30
Glenville at Avon — 9/5
Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) at Central Catholic — 9/5
Glenville at St. Edward — 9/12
Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban — 9/26
Archbishop Moeller at St. Edward — 10/18
