Ohio high school football: Vote for the top performance from the 2025 OHSAA football state championship games
The Ohio high school football season came to an end this past weekend at Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, as all seven divisions held their state championship games with Olentangy Orange, Avon, Bishop Watterson, Glenville, Liberty Center, Kirtland and St. Henry taking home state titles.
There were plenty of great individual performances throughout the three days and we have put together a list of some of those for fans to vote on.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best performance throughout the weekend.
(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Canton during the state championship games. It does not include regional games or state semifinals. Players are listed alphabetically).
Voting will end on Monday, December 15 at 11:59 PM ET.
Kaylon Bailey, Glenville
In a game where the Glenville defense was flying around, Bailey led the charge with three sacks in a 45-7 win over Shelby in the Division IV state championship game.
Jakobe Clapper, St. Xavier
In a loss to Olentangy Orange in the Division I state championship game, the Notre Dame commit led all players with 15 total tackles.
Jerome Davis V, Toledo Central Catholic
In a 31-0 loss to Bishop Watterson in the Division III state championship game, Davis V had two of the four interceptions for the Irish defense.
Levi Davis, Olentangy Orange
In a 28-14 win over St. Xavier in the Division I state championship game, the Ohio University commit and Ohio Mr. Football Award finalist completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 96 yards and a score.
Blake Elder, Avon
In a 37-20 win over Anderson in the Division II state championship, Elder was 12-of-18 for 216 yards and four touchdown passes.
Lucas Fickel, Olentangy Orange
The Army recruit ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, plus had a 15-yard touchdown catch in a win over St. Xavier in the Division I state championship game.
Kellen Frankart, Hopewell Loudon
In a loss to Kirtland in the Division VI state championship game, he ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Sam Gwirtz, Shelby
In a loss to Glenville in the Division IV state championship game, Gwirtz led all tacklers with 14 total stops, including 1.5 tackles for loss.
Joe Hayes, Bishop Watterson
Caught a pair of passes for 24 yards and a score and had an interception on defense as the Eagles defeated Toledo Central Catholic 31-0 in the Division III title game.
Cooper Heimbach, Wheelersburg
With the Pirates trailing 14-0 in the second quarter of the Division V state championship game against Liberty Center, Heimbach easily made a 45-yard field goal in the cold and wind.
Nate Henderson, Bishop Watterson
In a 31-0 win over Toledo Central Catholic in the Division III state title game, Henderson was all over the place for the Eagles, as he had three catches for 81 yards, a 39-yard punt return to set up a touchdown and also picked off a pass on defense.
Anderson Kramer, St. Henry
Had a team-high 14 total tackles in a 37-3 win over Hillsdale in the Division VII state championship game.
Kaden Kreinbrink, Liberty Center
Completed 8 of his 12 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-3 win over Wheelersburg in the Division V state championship game, including a TD pass in the final seconds of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 21-3 lead at the half.
Garrison Kruse, Liberty Center
In a 35-3 win over Wheelersburg in the Division V state championship game, he ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Jake LaVerde, Kirtland
The quarterback ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and completed 2 of his 3 passes for 37 yards, while also leading the defense with 10 total tackles in a 41-6 win over Hopewell-Loudon in the Division VI state title game.
Hayden McFadden, Hillsdale
In the Division VII state championship game, he led Hillsdale with three catches for 75 yards in a loss to St. Henry.
Thomas Mohler, Liberty Center
The senior running back ran for 95 yards and a score on 14 carries in a 35-3 win over Wheelersburg in the Division V state title game.
Chris Newell Jr., Glenville
On just nine carries in the Division IV state championship game, he ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Glenville defeated Shelby 45-7.
Romell Phillips, Glenville
Carried the ball 14 times for 138 yards as Glenville defeated Shelby 45-7 in the Division IV state championship game.
Owen Scalf, Anderson
In the Division II state championship game, Scalf completed 32-of-47 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.
John Silvestro, Kirtland
The senior running back put on a show in the Division VI state championship game, running for 255 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as Kirtland defeated Hopewell-Loudon 41-6.
Quiante’ Smith, Avon
Ran the ball 31 times for 182 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 win over Anderson in the Division II state title game.
Will Speck, St. Henry
Scored a pair of touchdowns in a 37-3 win over Hillsdale in the Division VII state championship game, running for 77 yards and a score while catching two passes for 26 yards and a score.
MC Walker, Olentangy Orange
The wide receiver put on a show in the second quarter of the Division I state championship, hauling in five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, with three of those catches being highlight-reel worthy as the Pioneers defeated St. Xavier.
Tysin Weaver, Anderson
The wide receiver caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Avon in the Division II state championship game.
Charlie Werling, St. Henry
In a 37-3 win over Hillsdale in the Division VII state championship game, the quarterback completed 4 of his 9 passes for 50 yards and a score and also ran the ball 19 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
