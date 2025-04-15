High School

Ohio high school football: Steubenville announces 2025 schedule

Steubenville, a regional semifinalist last season, announces 2025 Ohio high school football schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Steubenville's Tre'Von Wiggins, 12, is hoisted into the air after making a touchdown during a game against New Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 30 at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium. / ANDREW DOLPH/TIMES-REPORTER / USA TODAY NETWORK

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division III regional finalist Steubenville, via their social media accounts.

The Big Red went 10-0 in the regular season last year and eventually lost to Division III state champion Bishop Watterson in the Region 9 final.

Steubenville's schedule consists of four teams from Ohio, two from West Virginia, two from Pennsylvania, one from New York and one from Washington, D.C.

Below is the Big Red schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 STEUBENVILLE BIG RED  FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Ursuline

Aug. 29: vs. Indian Valley

Sept. 5: vs. Dunbar (Washington, D.C)

Sept. 12: vs. Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 19: at Linsly (West Virginia)

Sept. 26: at Dover

Oct. 3: vs. Farrell (Pennsylvania)

Oct. 10: vs. Canisius (New York)

Oct. 17: vs. McDowell (Pennsylvania)

Oct. 24: vs. Wheeling Park (West Virginia)

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports
RYAN ISLEY, SBLIVE SPORTS

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

