Ohio high school football: Steubenville announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division III regional finalist Steubenville, via their social media accounts.
The Big Red went 10-0 in the regular season last year and eventually lost to Division III state champion Bishop Watterson in the Region 9 final.
Steubenville's schedule consists of four teams from Ohio, two from West Virginia, two from Pennsylvania, one from New York and one from Washington, D.C.
Below is the Big Red schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 STEUBENVILLE BIG RED FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Ursuline
Aug. 29: vs. Indian Valley
Sept. 5: vs. Dunbar (Washington, D.C)
Sept. 12: vs. Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 19: at Linsly (West Virginia)
Sept. 26: at Dover
Oct. 3: vs. Farrell (Pennsylvania)
Oct. 10: vs. Canisius (New York)
Oct. 17: vs. McDowell (Pennsylvania)
Oct. 24: vs. Wheeling Park (West Virginia)
