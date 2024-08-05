Ohio high school football: Top senior quarterback recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
First up are the senior quarterbacks.
All five of the top quarterback recruits in the 2025 class are committed to play at the Division I level next season, with Ohio State, Georgia, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Kentucky represented.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior quarterback recruits in Ohio:
1. Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine; 6-foot-4, 225 pounds (No. 1 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
The 5-star recruit was named to the Division III All-Ohio first-team last season after completing 70.6% of his passes (233 of 330) for a school-record 3,983 yards and he also set a new school record with 37 touchdown passes. Added 352 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
2. Ryan Montgomery, Findlay; 6-foot-3, 215 pounds (No. 7 overall)
Committed to Georgia
The Ohio Mr. Football finalist was first team all-Ohio in Division I, completing 258 of 376 passes (68.6%) for 3,377 yards with 38 TD. He ran for 257 yards and 10 touchdowns as well. In a win over Southview, he broke the school record for touchdown passes with six, a record previously held by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
3. Mason Heintschel, Clay; 6-foot-2, 200 pounds (No. 29 overall)
Committed to Pittsburgh
Earned an honorable mention All-Ohio nod in Division II last season, as he accounted for more than 3,300 yards of offense and 33 touchdowns en route to being named the Northern Lakes League Cardinal Division Offensive Player of the Year.
4. Scotty Fox, Mentor; 6-foot-2, 210 pounds (No. 30 overall)
Committed to West Virginia
Named second team All-Ohio in Division I last season, passing for almost 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while also running for 312 yards and 11 scores.
5. Brennen Ward, Gahanna Lincoln; 6-foot-3, 200 pounds (No. 42 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I as a junior with nearly 2,500 yards passing with a 67.7% completion percentage and 27 touchdowns. Helped lead Lincoln to a 12-1 record and first place finish in the Ohio Capital Conference.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh