Ohio high school football: Top senior running back recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks and now we focus on the senior running backs, which is led by Villa Angela-St. Joseph's Bo Jackson and 2023 Ohio Mr. Football runner-up Marquise Davis of Cleveland Heights.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior running back recruits in Ohio:
1. Bo Jackson, Villa Angela-St. Joseph; 6-foot-0, 205 pounds (No. 5 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
As a junior, he had 1,700 yards with 28 touchdowns on just 114 touches while splitting carries in the backfield. Also showed he can take snaps out of the wildcat, scoring twice out of that formation in a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary.
2. Marquise Davis, Cleveland Heights; 6-foot-0, 210 pounds (No. 11 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
The runner-up for Ohio's Mr. Football Award, Davis rushed for 2,228 yards and 35 touchdowns. Also played safety and linebacker, totaling 63 tackles (five for loss), one sack, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
3. Kentrell Rinehart, Westland; 6-foot-1, 205 pounds (No. 23 overall)
Committed to North Carolina State
At Bishop Ready last season, Rinehart accounted for 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV. He transfered to Westland for his senior season.
4. Ziaire Stevens, Akron East; 5-foot-10, 185 pounds (No. 66 overall)
Committed to Purdue
Stevens broke on the scene as a sophomore and then improved in his senior season, rushing for 2,001 yards and 20 touchdowns despite not playing all four quarters in several blowouts for the Dragons.
5. Grant Washington, St. Ignatius; 5-foot-10, 195 pounds (No. 74 overall)
Committed to Minnesota
Ran for 629 yards and three touchdowns a season ago, while adding 17 catches for 186 yards. He looks to be a bigger part of the offense as a senior. Originally committed to Central Michigan, he flipped to Minnesota in June.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh