Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Granville beats host Licking Heights 52-35 on Dec. 12, 2025.
Granville beats host Licking Heights 52-35 on Dec. 12, 2025.

The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Africentric Early College 106, West 13

Alexander 49, River Valley 45

Allen East 51, Hardin Northern 13

Anderson 59, Hughes 29

Antwerp 60, North Central 28

Archbold 48, Pettisville 33

Avon Lake 65, Steele 21

Ayersville 51, McComb 39

Bard Early College 92, John Hay 7

Beechcroft 48, Linden-McKinley 46

Belpre 44, Southern 35

Berkshire 64, Rootstown 58

Berne Union 46, Fairfield Christian Academy 40

Bishop Ready 41, Buckeye Valley 34

Bluffton 51, Van Buren 40

Briggs 55, Marion-Franklin 32

Brooklyn 42, Fairview 7

Buckeye Central 44, New London 23

Calvert 60, Northwood 26

Canal Winchester 69, Newark 35

Cardington-Lincoln 42, East Knox 32

Centerburg 49, Loudonville 37

Centennial 65, Whetstone 29

Chagrin Falls 48, Kirtland 35

Christian Community 37, Non Varsity Opponent 19

Clay 55, Green 17

Clinton-Massie 72, Western Brown 36

Clyde 45, Huron 23

Collinwood 71, John Marshall 3

Columbus Grove 55, Kalida 18

Columbus International 72, Mifflin 13

Columbus School for Girls 87, Grandview Heights 79

Conneaut 65, Edgewood 47

Cornerstone Christian 65, Euclid 21

Coventry 50, Springfield 8

Crestline 43, South Central 21

Crestwood 55, Wickliffe 20

Cuyahoga Heights 31, Independence 26

Danbury 36, Old Fort 27

Danville 44, Northmor 29

Dawson-Bryant 43, Rock Hill 24

Delta 68, Fairview 62

DePaul Cristo Rey 30, Shroder Paideia Academy 25

Dublin Scioto 60, Westland 36

Eastern 62, Trimble 37

Eastmoor Academy 47, Walnut Ridge 38

Edison 50, Western Reserve 34

Fairland 44, Portsmouth 39

Fairview 51, Notre Dame 35

Gamble Montessori 58, SCPA 13

Gabriel Richard 61, St. Ursula Academy 56

Gallia Academy 66, South Point 30

Garrett Morgan 46, Rhodes 8

Genoa Area 56, Lake 34

Genoa Christian Academy 49, Granville Christian Academy 40

Geneva 55, Lakeside 17

Gibsonburg 51, Whitmer 44

Granville 57, Utica 29

Grove City Christian 37, Northeastern 35

Harvey 50, Lutheran West 13

Hawken 36, Orange 25

Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 24

HEARTS for Jesus Christ 41, Wooster Christian 37

Heath 44, Licking Heights 31

Hilliard Darby 50, Upper Arlington 27

Hillsdale 42, Central Christian 30

Hopewell-Loudon 39, St. Joseph Central Catholic 21

John F. Kennedy 47, Glenville 20

Johnstown-Monroe 59, Licking Valley 17

Kenton 54, Liberty-Benton 46

Madison 61, Jefferson Area 24

Mansfield Christian 65, Plymouth 25

Marion Local 47, Spencerville 42

Marysville 58, Westerville Central 40

Minster 52, Jackson Center 28

Nelsonville-York 63, Wellston 38

Norton 57, Woodridge 36

Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36

Olentangy 51, Dublin Coffman 39

Olentangy Orange 54, Hilliard Davidson 45

Ravenna 71, Streetsboro 26

Reynoldsburg 52, Logan 35

Ross 46, Columbian 44

Shekinah Christian 43, Madison Christian 28

Tree of Life Christian 42, Liberty Christian Academy 25

Van Wert 58, Wayne Trace 41

Wapakoneta 37, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Wauseon 39, Tinora 26

West Clermont 72, Little Miami 36

Worthington Christian 56, Franklin Heights 30

Zanesville 79, Newark Catholic 43

Published
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

