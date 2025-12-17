Ohio high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Ohio girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Africentric Early College 106, West 13
Alexander 49, River Valley 45
Allen East 51, Hardin Northern 13
Anderson 59, Hughes 29
Antwerp 60, North Central 28
Archbold 48, Pettisville 33
Avon Lake 65, Steele 21
Ayersville 51, McComb 39
Bard Early College 92, John Hay 7
Beechcroft 48, Linden-McKinley 46
Belpre 44, Southern 35
Berkshire 64, Rootstown 58
Berne Union 46, Fairfield Christian Academy 40
Bishop Ready 41, Buckeye Valley 34
Bluffton 51, Van Buren 40
Briggs 55, Marion-Franklin 32
Brooklyn 42, Fairview 7
Buckeye Central 44, New London 23
Calvert 60, Northwood 26
Canal Winchester 69, Newark 35
Cardington-Lincoln 42, East Knox 32
Centerburg 49, Loudonville 37
Centennial 65, Whetstone 29
Chagrin Falls 48, Kirtland 35
Christian Community 37, Non Varsity Opponent 19
Clay 55, Green 17
Clinton-Massie 72, Western Brown 36
Clyde 45, Huron 23
Collinwood 71, John Marshall 3
Columbus Grove 55, Kalida 18
Columbus International 72, Mifflin 13
Columbus School for Girls 87, Grandview Heights 79
Conneaut 65, Edgewood 47
Cornerstone Christian 65, Euclid 21
Coventry 50, Springfield 8
Crestline 43, South Central 21
Crestwood 55, Wickliffe 20
Cuyahoga Heights 31, Independence 26
Danbury 36, Old Fort 27
Danville 44, Northmor 29
Dawson-Bryant 43, Rock Hill 24
Delta 68, Fairview 62
DePaul Cristo Rey 30, Shroder Paideia Academy 25
Dublin Coffman 51, Olentangy 39
Dublin Scioto 60, Westland 36
Eastern 62, Trimble 37
Eastmoor Academy 47, Walnut Ridge 38
Edison 50, Western Reserve 34
Fairland 44, Portsmouth 39
Fairview 51, Notre Dame 35
Gamble Montessori 58, SCPA 13
Gabriel Richard 61, St. Ursula Academy 56
Gallia Academy 66, South Point 30
Garrett Morgan 46, Rhodes 8
Genoa Area 56, Lake 34
Genoa Christian Academy 49, Granville Christian Academy 40
Geneva 55, Lakeside 17
Gibsonburg 51, Whitmer 44
Granville 57, Utica 29
Grove City Christian 37, Northeastern 35
Harvey 50, Lutheran West 13
Hawken 36, Orange 25
Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 24
HEARTS for Jesus Christ 41, Wooster Christian 37
Heath 44, Licking Heights 31
Hilliard Darby 50, Upper Arlington 27
Hilliard Davidson 54, Olentangy Orange 45
Hillsdale 42, Central Christian 30
Hopewell-Loudon 39, St. Joseph Central Catholic 21
John F. Kennedy 47, Glenville 20
Johnstown-Monroe 59, Licking Valley 17
Kenton 54, Liberty-Benton 46
Madison 61, Jefferson Area 24
Mansfield Christian 65, Plymouth 25
Marion Local 47, Spencerville 42
Marysville 58, Westerville Central 40
Minster 52, Jackson Center 28
Nelsonville-York 63, Wellston 38
Norton 57, Woodridge 36
Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36
Ravenna 71, Streetsboro 26
Reynoldsburg 52, Logan 35
Ross 46, Columbian 44
Shekinah Christian 43, Madison Christian 28
Tree of Life Christian 42, Liberty Christian Academy 25
Van Wert 58, Wayne Trace 41
Wapakoneta 37, Waynesfield-Goshen 20
Wauseon 39, Tinora 26
West Clermont 72, Little Miami 36
Worthington Christian 56, Franklin Heights 30
Zanesville 79, Newark Catholic 43