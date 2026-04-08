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Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 7, 2026

Two new teams enter this week’s rankings out of the Buckeye State
Kevin L. Smith|
Upper Arlington girls lacrosse players celebrate scoring a goal against Hinsdale Central over the weekend. The Golden Bears won, 11-7.
Upper Arlington girls lacrosse players celebrate scoring a goal against Hinsdale Central over the weekend. The Golden Bears won, 11-7. | Upper Arlington Girls Lacrosse/Instagram

The early part of the girls lacrosse season continues to move forward.

High School on SI’s second Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

1. Upper Arlington (6-1)

Previous rank: 1

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2. Olentangy Liberty (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

3. Hoover (4-0)

Previous rank: 4

4. Mariemount (4-0)

Previous rank: 5

5. St. Francis DeSales (4-1)

Previous rank: 4

6. St. Joseph Academy (4-1)

Previous rank: 7

7. New Albany (5-1)

Previous rank: 9

8. Dublin Coffman (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

9. Hudson (4-0)

Previous rank: None

10. Indian Hill (2-0)

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Westlake (4-2), Rocky River (3-2).

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Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

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