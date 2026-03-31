Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – March 31, 2026
A new girls lacrosse season in the state of Ohio is officially underway.
High School on SI’s first Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Upper Arlington (3-1)
The Golden Bears have won three in a row since dropping their season opener. The team hosts St. Francis DeSales on Tuesday.
2. Olentangy Liberty (3-0)
The Patriots cruised to an 18-5 win over the Olentangy Braves last Tuesday. Liberty hosts Dublin Coffman next Tuesday.
3. St. Francis DeSales (4-0)
The undefeated Stallions host Upper Arlington on Tuesday.
4. Hoover (4-0)
The Vikings beat Bay, 16-11, on Saturday. Hoover faces Chardon next Tuesday.
5. Mariemount (1-0)
The Warriors host Thomas Worthington on Tuesday.
6. Dublin Coffman (3-0)
The Shamrocks came away with a 20-5 win over Dublin Jerome last Wednesday. Coffman hosts Olentangy Liberty next Tuesday.
7. St. Joseph Academy (4-1)
The Jaguars have won three in a row since a 1-1 start. St. Joseph faces Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Tuesday.
8. Rocky River (3-1)
The Pirates will look to bounce back from a loss to Walsh Jesuit with a road game against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday.
9. New Albany (4-1)
The Eagles picked up two victories in the last week. New Albany will host Hinsdale Central on Friday.
10. Westlake (4-0)
The Demons go up against Avon on Tuesday.
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie