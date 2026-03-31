Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – March 31, 2026

A new girls lacrosse season in the state of Ohio is officially underway.

High School on SI’s first Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

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The Golden Bears have won three in a row since dropping their season opener. The team hosts St. Francis DeSales on Tuesday.

The Patriots cruised to an 18-5 win over the Olentangy Braves last Tuesday. Liberty hosts Dublin Coffman next Tuesday.

The undefeated Stallions host Upper Arlington on Tuesday.

The Vikings beat Bay, 16-11, on Saturday. Hoover faces Chardon next Tuesday.

The Warriors host Thomas Worthington on Tuesday.

The Shamrocks came away with a 20-5 win over Dublin Jerome last Wednesday. Coffman hosts Olentangy Liberty next Tuesday.

The Jaguars have won three in a row since a 1-1 start. St. Joseph faces Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Tuesday.

The Pirates will look to bounce back from a loss to Walsh Jesuit with a road game against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday.

The Eagles picked up two victories in the last week. New Albany will host Hinsdale Central on Friday.

The Demons go up against Avon on Tuesday.

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