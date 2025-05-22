High School

Ohio man arrested after enrolling in high school and playing two sports

Anthony Labrador-Sierra, 24, allegedly was enrolled at Perrysburg High for more than a year, posing as a teenager

Andy Villamarzo

24-year old Anthony E. Labrador-Sierra was arrested on Monday and local authorities are investigating his participation in Ohio high school sports
24-year old Anthony E. Labrador-Sierra was arrested on Monday and local authorities are investigating his participation in Ohio high school sports / Credit Wood County Sheriff’s Office

It is almost like a scene from the 1999 movie Never Been Kissed, only this was real life.

A 24-year old Ohio man, Anthony E. Labrador-Sierra, was arrested on Monday and authorities are investigating how he allegedly enrolled at Perrysburg High School, posed as a homeless teenager and even competed on the school’s JV soccer and swim teams, according to a report by WFLA News Channel 8 in Ohio.

In the movie, the fictional character Josie Geller, played by actress Drew Barrymore, is a newspaper copy editor who returns to her high school alma mater, posing as a student, in order to investigate a story. To help her with her investigation, Geller’s younger brother Rob, portrayed by actor David Arquette, poses as a transfer student at the same school and becomes a popular member of the school’s baseball team.

Despite some minor drama when the two Geller’s have their cover blown, all ended well for the pair in the movie. The same fate may not await Labrador-Sierra who is facing felony forgery charges.

According to the WFLA report, Labrador-Sierra is being accused of using forged documents in order to enroll into and attend Perrysburg between the dates of January 11, 2024 to May 14, 2025. During that time, the 24-year old played on the school's junior varsity soccer and swim teams, per the Wood County school district.

The OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletics Association) has been notified of Labrador-Sierra's athletic involvement at Perrysburg.

“What’s most heartbreaking is how our staff and community responded to a young person who said he was in need — with compassion. They believed they were helping a child who had suffered trauma,” Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said on Wednesday. “That trust was broken — but how we responded says everything about who we are.”

Labrador Sierra has been living in the United States illegally since late March of 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and went to great lengths in order to conceal his true identity in order to attend Perrysburg.

The WFLA report states that Labrador Sierra went on to obtain a fake Ohio driver’s license, a federal Social Security number and also had been issued Temporary Protected Status. Authorities were tipped off about Labrador Sierra's true age and identity when a woman reached out to claim that the student was in fact an adult and the father of her child, per the report.

Per the report, Labrador Sierra is in jail under a $50,000 bond and if he were to be released, he would not be able to leave Wood County.

More From Ohio High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Ohio