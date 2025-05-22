Ohio man arrested after enrolling in high school and playing two sports
It is almost like a scene from the 1999 movie Never Been Kissed, only this was real life.
A 24-year old Ohio man, Anthony E. Labrador-Sierra, was arrested on Monday and authorities are investigating how he allegedly enrolled at Perrysburg High School, posed as a homeless teenager and even competed on the school’s JV soccer and swim teams, according to a report by WFLA News Channel 8 in Ohio.
In the movie, the fictional character Josie Geller, played by actress Drew Barrymore, is a newspaper copy editor who returns to her high school alma mater, posing as a student, in order to investigate a story. To help her with her investigation, Geller’s younger brother Rob, portrayed by actor David Arquette, poses as a transfer student at the same school and becomes a popular member of the school’s baseball team.
Despite some minor drama when the two Geller’s have their cover blown, all ended well for the pair in the movie. The same fate may not await Labrador-Sierra who is facing felony forgery charges.
According to the WFLA report, Labrador-Sierra is being accused of using forged documents in order to enroll into and attend Perrysburg between the dates of January 11, 2024 to May 14, 2025. During that time, the 24-year old played on the school's junior varsity soccer and swim teams, per the Wood County school district.
The OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletics Association) has been notified of Labrador-Sierra's athletic involvement at Perrysburg.
“What’s most heartbreaking is how our staff and community responded to a young person who said he was in need — with compassion. They believed they were helping a child who had suffered trauma,” Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said on Wednesday. “That trust was broken — but how we responded says everything about who we are.”
Labrador Sierra has been living in the United States illegally since late March of 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and went to great lengths in order to conceal his true identity in order to attend Perrysburg.
The WFLA report states that Labrador Sierra went on to obtain a fake Ohio driver’s license, a federal Social Security number and also had been issued Temporary Protected Status. Authorities were tipped off about Labrador Sierra's true age and identity when a woman reached out to claim that the student was in fact an adult and the father of her child, per the report.
Per the report, Labrador Sierra is in jail under a $50,000 bond and if he were to be released, he would not be able to leave Wood County.
More From Ohio High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi