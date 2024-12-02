High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship matchups, game times (12/2/2024)

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Olentangy Liberty celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the Division I regional final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the division championships.

High School on SI has brackets for every division of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the action.

>>Ohio high school football brackets<<

DIVISION 1

Championship - Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller

DIVISION 2

Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Anderson vs. Avon

DIVISION 3

Championship - Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Watterson vs. Central catholic

DIVISION 4

Championship - Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Indian Valley vs. Perkins

DIVISION 5

Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Liberty Center vs. Ironton

DIVISION 6

Championship - Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Kirtland vs. Coldwater

DIVISION 7

Championship - Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Hillsdale vs. Columbus Grove

