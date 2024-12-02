Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship matchups, game times (12/2/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the division championships.
2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times
DIVISION 1
Championship - Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller
DIVISION 2
Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Anderson vs. Avon
DIVISION 3
Championship - Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
Bishop Watterson vs. Central catholic
DIVISION 4
Championship - Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Indian Valley vs. Perkins
DIVISION 5
Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Liberty Center vs. Ironton
DIVISION 6
Championship - Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Kirtland vs. Coldwater
DIVISION 7
Championship - Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
Hillsdale vs. Columbus Grove
