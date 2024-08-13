Ohio’s top high school football players for 2024: Meet the defensive linemen
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks and now we switch to defense and look at the state's top defensive linemen.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other defensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Brandon Caesar, Cleveland Heights, senior
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Caesar was a first-team all-state honoree last fall in Division I. Caesar has more than two dozen scholarship offers, with Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee among his options.
Malachi Cumberland, Wilmington, senior
Cumberland, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, was first-team all-state in Division III last fall when he finished with 79 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss as the Hurricane went 8-3.
Dior Garner, Canton McKinley, senior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder Garner has more than a dozen offers and is committed to Bowling Green. Garner, who allowed only one sack while also playing on the offensive line, had 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass breakups on defense as the Bulldogs went 9-4 last fall.
Jalen Joyce, Groveport-Madison, senior
The OCC-Buckeye Division Player of the Year and a third-team all-state honoree in Division I last season, Joyce is coming off a season in which he finished with 72 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Delan Massey-Wright, Winton Woods, senior
Massey-Wright, listed at 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, was first-team all-state in Division II last season when he finished with 5.5 sacks and 29 tackles as the Warriors went 8-4.
Jeremiah Nash, Trotwood-Madison, sophomore
One of the top prospects in the 2027 class, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound Nash finished with 41 tackles and eight sacks while earning honorable mention all-state honors in Division III last season. He has offers from Kent State, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Toledo.
Ty Neubert, Columbus St. Francis DeSales, senior
A 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, Neubert is a three-star recruit who has committed to Ohio University. Neubert, who also starts on the offensive line, has started 36 consecutive games on defense and was honorable mention all-state in Division II last season when he finished with 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Carson Noonan, Medina Highland, senior
Noonan, a 6-foot-3, 270-pounder, was first-team all-state in Division II as an offensive lineman but projects as a defensive lineman collegiately and has committed to Miami University. He recorded 56 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as the Hornets went 11-3 last fall.
Jaimion Olverson, Princeton, senior
Olverson is a three-star prospect who has a list of nine scholarship offers that includes Marshall and five Mid-American Conference programs. A 6-foot-4, 255-pounder, Olverson had 24 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season as the Vikings went 12-1.
Drayden Pavey, Taft, senior
A first-team all-state honoree in Division IV, Pavey is a three-star recruit who has committed to Purdue. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Pavey recorded 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as the Senators finished 9-3.
Noah Robinson, Tallmadge, senior
While earning first-team all-state recognition in Division III, Robinson unofficially led Ohio in sacks with 24 while also recording 37 tackles for loss and 41 solo tackles. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Robinson has been offered by Clarion.
Michael Schaal, Uniontown Green, senior
Schaal was first-team all-state in Division II last season as the Bulldogs went 10-4 and reached a regional final. A 6-foot-1, 250-pounder who also plays on the offensive line, Schaal finished with 58.5 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall.
Daniel Stephens, Olentangy, junior
A nose guard and offensive lineman who helped Olentangy finish 11-2 last fall, the 6-foot, 250-pound Stephens has been offered by Eastern Michigan and Toledo. A season ago, Stephens recorded 58 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Jayquan Stubbs, Cleveland Heights, senior
Stubbs, listed at 6-foot-6, 249 pounds and considered a three-star prospect, has committed to Minnesota among a list of 15 offers. Last season, Stubbs helped the Tigers go 11-2 and reach a regional semifinal.
Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier, senior
A 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, Sulfsted has more than two dozen offers and is committed to Notre Dame as a three-star prospect. Sulfsted, who is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Alex Sulfsted, was third-team all-state in Division I and finished with 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks last fall as the Bombers went 7-5.
Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington, senior
Considered a three-star recruit, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Thrush has 18 scholarship offers and is committed to Michigan State. Last season, he was second-team all-district and honorable mention all-state as the Golden Bears went 10-4.
Trey Verdon, Hamilton, senior
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Verdon, who is a three-star recruit, has 13 offers and is committed to Iowa State. Verdon was second-team all-state in Division I last season as he finished with 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison, junior
Listed at 6-foot-1 1/2, 265 pounds, Whyce is considered a four-star prospect and has a list of 19 scholarship offers that includes Michigan State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He helped the Rams go 9-3 last fall.
Michael Wright Jr., Massillon, senior
Wright was first-team all-state in Division II last season as the Tigers won the state championship. The 5-foot-11, 280-pound Wright finished with 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks on defense and rushed for 338 yards and eight touchdowns on just 29 carries on offense.
Masyn Zahursky, Berea-Midpark, senior
A 6-foot-4, 265-pounder, Zahursky is a three-star prospect who has 13 scholarship offers and has committed to play for Bowling Green. He was third-team all-state in Division I on the offensive line last fall as the Titans went 7-5 but projects as a defensive lineman collegiately.
