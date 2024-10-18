Ohio State 5-star QB commit records his 100th career touchdown pass
In a high school career filled with history, Ohio State 5-star quarterback recruit Tavien St. Clair, a senior at Ohio's Bellefontaine High, delivered another magic moment, on Friday, tossing the 100th touchdown pass of his illustrious high school career.
The milestone pass came early in St. Clair's senior night game against Jonathan Alder. Shortly after the Bellefontaine defense recovered a fumble at the Alder 3-yard line, on the first series of the night, St. Clair need just one snap to find Braylon Newcomb with a three-yard TD toss.
It was the 15th time in the careers of St. Clair and Newcomb that they have connected on a touchdown pass.
St. Clair, rated the No. 6 player in the country and No. 2 quarterback in the nation, committed to play his college football for the Buckeyes in June, 2023. Entering Friday's game, the 6-3, 230-pound St. Clair had passed for 1,796 yards and 23 touchdowns in leading the Chieftains to a 7-2 start.
Four weeks ago, St. Clair survived a major scare when he left a victory over Indian Lake with a left knee injury. The injury occurred when he was brought down by a horse-collar tackle in the second quarter. Initially he stayed in the game, despite a noticeable limp, before throwing an interception and collapsing in pain while attempting to make the tackle.
He left the game at that point and did not return. He also did not practice much the following week, but did make the start against London the following week. He was ineffective in his team's 51-6 loss, but has bounced back the past two weeks, leading Bellefontaine to back-to-back blowout victories.
According to the The Capsule, St. Clair has thrown touchdown passes to 17 different receivers over the last four years, with current Ohio University freshman Riley Neer having hauled in 28 of them. Ashland University freshman CJ Wilson is second on the list with 19 TD grabs from St. Clair. Newcomb's 15 rank next on the list.