High school flag football has been in the state of Ohio since 2021 following the creation of a flag football division in Northeast Ohio.

In that span of five years, flag football was an unsanctioned sport in the Buckeye State. On Wednesday (June 24), the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to fully recognize high school flag football as a sanctioned sport, OHSAA announced in a release.

Flag football is now OHSAA’s 29th sanctioned sport and the 15th overall sport for girls. OHSAA becomes the 23rd high school state association to fully recognize flag football.

Forty states in total offer flag football programs, the release noted. OHSAA’s decision also comes as the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles welcome flag football as a new sport.

“The OHSAA is so proud to welcome girls flag football to our family,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA’s executive director. “Flag football has grown so rapidly and will continue to do so. The (Cleveland) Browns, (Cincinnati) Bengals and NFL put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

In the 2026 spring sports season, there were 162 high school flag football teams in Ohio. Three years ago, there were 20 schools in Ohio that had a team.

Each team is included in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

“The Bengals are proud to support girls flag football and celebrate this historic milestone, which will help pave the way for the sport’s continued growth and success,” said Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals vice president. “Full sanctioning is a testament to the dedication of many advocates who helped make it possible, including the OHSAA, athletic directors, players, coaches and referees. The rapid expansion of flag football across Ohio reflects the passion, talent and commitment young women have for the game. We are excited to see the opportunities this creates for future generations of athletes.”

This past spring, the OHSAA partnered with the Browns, Bengals and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio formed the inaugural high school flag football state tournament.

Nordonia defeated Mount Notre Dame, 20-19, in the first-ever OHSAA state final on May 16 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“The recognition of girls flag football as an official varsity sport in Ohio is a tremendous milestone for student-athletes across the state,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Browns’ managing and principal partners. “At the Cleveland Browns, we believe in creating more opportunities for young athletes to learn, compete and grow through the game of football and this decision marks just the beginning of that journey for many young women across Ohio. We’re proud to support the continued growth of girls flag football and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on schools, communities and the next generation of players.”

OHSAA stated in the release that dates for the 2027 flag football season and the state tournament will be determined in the near future. The association also noted that the Bengals and Bengals will “continue to be heavily involved” with the sport in Ohio.